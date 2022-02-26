Which Samsonite luggage is best?

Samsonite is a big name in luggage and has made high-quality suitcases and other travel accessories for years. Whether you’re preparing for a short business trip or stint abroad, you can’t go wrong with a piece of Samsonite luggage.

Samsonite luggage pieces can be purchased in sets or as stand-alone suitcases, making shopping for new luggage all the easier. Assess how you’ll utilize the luggage. Do you need a carry-on or a full-sized suitcase? If you’re moving abroad, maybe even consider a full set.

The medium-sized Samsonite 24 inch Winfield 2 Fashion Spinner is a great suitcase option for everyone that will get your belongings from point A to point B as safely as possible.

What to know before you buy a Samsonite suitcase

Hard-side vs. soft-side Samsonite suitcases

When it comes to luggage, the primary types of suitcases are hard-side and soft-side suitcases.

Hard-side suitcases, such as the Samsonite Omni PC, usually have a lightweight polycarbonate material that is durable and fashionable. Hard-side suitcases have plenty of space and can even expand to accommodate more of your belongings. While the sides themselves are very durable, the main fail-point on any hard-side suitcase will be the zipper, so be careful not to overstuff your suitcase.

Soft-side suitcases, such as the Samsonite Solyte DLX, are made out of fabric. They are as durable as their hard-side counterparts but will not protect your belongings as well as a hard-side suitcase. Soft-side suitcases are better for people traveling via car, bus or train.

Samsonite suitcases with a TSA lock

Samsonite offers an array of luggage that comes with a TSA-approved safety lock built into the suitcase. Most hard-side suitcases come with this feature, while most soft-side suitcases do not. If being able to lock your suitcase is essential to you, bear this in mind.

Spinner suitcases vs. two-wheeled suitcases

Spinner suitcases, or suitcases with four wheels, easily maneuver through airports, making them a favorite among the frequent-flyer crowd. Keep in mind that they are difficult to roll out on the street, especially if you’re in a place with many cobblestone roads or rough terrain.

Two-wheeled suitcases have that vintage luggage look and are a classic sight in airports. While mobility is limited with these, they are easier to pull over rough terrain.

What to look for in a quality Samsonite suitcase

Built-in TSA locks

A TSA lock is a suitcase lock that TSA can access if they need to access your suitcase. It keeps your belongings safe from others while still being airport-friendly. Some Samsonite suitcases have built-in TSA locks, such as the Samsonite Freeform Spinner.

Expandability

This is a crucial feature for anyone traveling with a lot of items. Whether you’re in the market for a carry-on or full-sized suitcase, this feature will allow you to maximize the space in your suitcase.

Durability

As previously mentioned, Samsonite’s hard-side luggage is known for its durability. If you’re planning to put a lot of miles on your new suitcase, consider buying a hard-side.

If durability is a key consideration for you, check out the Samsonite Neopulse. The Neopulse uses a high-tech polycarbonate material designed to keep your belongings as safe as possible.

How much you can expect to spend on Samsonite luggage

As Samsonite offers an array of products, the price range can vary depending on the suitcase type. Carry-on luggage ranges from $60-$450, and checked luggage ranges from $130-$700. Buying a luggage set could save you money in the long run. Sets can range from $160-$800.

Samsonite Luggage FAQ

Does Samsonite luggage come with a warranty?

A. Most Samsonite models come with up to a 10-year warranty. Be sure to check if the specific model you want comes with a warranty.

What normally comes in a Samsonite luggage set?

A. Expect for a set to come with a carry-on, a medium-sized suitcase and a large-sized suitcase. Luggage sets are great for anyone that travels frequently or is going on an extended trip.

What’s the best Samsonite luggage to buy?

Top Samsonite luggage

Samsonite 24 inch Winfield Fashion Spinner

What you need to know: Durable, fashionable and spacious, this suitcase is an excellent option for anyone.

What you’ll love: Its spinner wheels and built-in TSA lock make the Winfield perfect for airports.

What you should consider: If the hard-side becomes dented, it can be challenging to repair.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Samsonite luggage for the money

Samsonite Omni PC Hard-side Luggage

What you need to know: This suitcase comes packed with features. It’s an excellent option for anyone on a budget.

What you’ll love: The built-in mesh divider and extra compartments make staying organized a breeze.

What you should consider: It doesn’t come with any additional accessories.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Samsonite Freeform Spinner

What you need to know: This hard-side suitcase is a solid option for frequent flyers with its built-in TSA lock and expandable sides.

What you’ll love: With this lightweight spinner suitcase, you’ll have enough room for all your belongings and will be able to maneuver through the airport with ease.

What you should consider: The built-in TSA lock does not come with a latch closure.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

