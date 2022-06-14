Which KidKraft train tables are best?

Train toys are loved by children and adults alike. For collectors and historical train lovers, accuracy is the goal, favoring trains that mimic the real thing. But for children, it’s simpler; all they need to have a good time is a smooth surface, trains and some tracks. With a train table, you get them all wrapped in one.

Train tables offer a multitude of benefits to young minds. They encourage problem-solving skills, creativity and imagination and help develop fine motor skills. The trusted and well-loved brand KidKraft has a handful of models with all of these in mind, such as the Waterfall Mountain Wooden Train Set & Table.

What to know before you buy a KidKraft train table

Size

Train tables come in different sizes, though many models are larger, roughly the size of a coffee table. Size is important to consider if you’re working with a limited amount of space. All KidKraft train tables include their dimensions in their description, so be sure to take a look and be sure it will fit.

Age

People of all ages enjoy using train sets, whether for play or for collecting. There are many train sets available that focus on realistic functions and details, built to look as much like real trains as possible. These are popular with collectors and may be too advanced or delicate for children to use. Be sure that the train table you get has age-appropriate trains that your child will enjoy playing with.

Number of children

An important thing to keep in mind is how many children will be using your KidKraft train table. Most offer a double-sided design that makes it easy for children to access and play with from both sides of the table. Some are only big enough for one or two children, while others can occupy from four to six.

What to look for in a quality KidKraft train table

Durability

To withstand constant play, your train table should be made out of durable material. Some KidKraft models are made of plastic pieces, which have smooth sides to prevent injuries and make the table sturdy. Others are made from wood. This is the most durable material; however, it is the more expensive option and is much heavier.

Tracks

Whether your train tracks came included with your train table or were purchased separately, they should be plentiful and diverse enough to allow for endless track combinations. The most common types of tracks are straight, curved, split, overpasses and bridges. Different tracks make every newly built route feel unique.

Additional accessories

While trains and tracks alone are enough to have fun on a train table, additional accessories can add to the fun and help make the scene feel more realistic. These include trees, road signs, people and different community buildings. Some tables include helipads and runways as well. If your train table does not include any additional accessories, they can be bought separately.

How much you can expect to spend on a KidKraft train table

KidKraft train table prices fall in the range of $65-$200. Prices vary depending on the size of the table, if additional pieces are included and, if so, how many.

KidKraft train table FAQ

Are trains from other brands compatible with my KidKraft train table?

A: All KidKraft train tables are compatible with Thomas & Friends and Brio trains.

Is it possible to buy a train table that doesn’t include any accessories?

A: If you would rather supply your train table with trains you already own or would rather buy a separate kit, KidKraft offers some train tables that don’t include any train accessories.

I lost my instructions. Where can I get a replacement?

A: If your train set arrives without instructions or they are lost, no worries! Assembly instructions for all KidKraft products can be found on the KidKraft website. Simply type in the product name or item number and the assembly instructions will pop up.

What’s the best KidKraft train table to buy?

Top KidKraft train table

KidKraft Waterfall Mountain Wooden Train Set & Table

What you need to know: This beautifully detailed train table is double-sided and large enough for multiple children to use at once.

What you’ll love: Under the table are several red bins that are great for easy, out-of-the-way storage. It comes with 120 colorful pieces that include trains, tracks, road signs, community buildings and trees to play with on a vibrant landscape surface.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said the train tracks didn’t fit together properly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top KidKraft train table for the money

KidKraft 2-in-1 Reversible Top Activity Table

What you need to know: One side of the tabletop has an illustrated landscape surface for train tracks and the other is a LEGO-compatible surface, making this table perfect for train and LEGO lovers alike.

What you’ll love: This train table includes a 30-piece train set and 200 building bricks. When not in use, all pieces can be stored easily under the tabletop in a convenient storage bin.

What you should consider: This is a smaller table, and the included train set may be too basic for older children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

KidKraft Metropolis Wooden Train Set & Table

What you need to know: Built from beautiful and sturdy wood material, this train table has a city landscape and includes everything that you’d see in a city.

What you’ll love: Besides trains, this set has 100 pieces that include a bulldozer, crane, airplane, helicopter and cars. The crane is functional, allowing kids to pick up blocks and move them. When playtime is over, all pieces can be stored conveniently in the large drawer below the table.

What you should consider: Some reviewers say that the tracks did not fit together well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Buy Buy Baby

