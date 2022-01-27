Which Five Nights At Freddy’s action figure is best?

Five Nights at Freddy’s is a series of quirky, scary and all-around fun video games. They center on a haunted pizza restaurant where the animatronic band members come alive after dark. There are various games but the ultimate objective is to survive the venue’s terrors. Watch out for Freddy Fazbear, Foxy, Bonnie, Chica and more as they try to scare the life out of you.

Each character in Five Nights at Freddy’s has their own unique look and personality. They’ve even been brought to life in the form of action figures. The best one is the Funko Pop Golden Freddy Action Figure, which shows the eerie golden bear with a black top hat and black bow tie.

What to know before you buy a Five Nights At Freddy’s action figure

Freddy Fazbear

If there’s one name you need to know from the Five Nights at Freddy’s video game franchise, it’s Freddy Fazbear. As the game’s lead character and the face of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, you’ll see his image everywhere you look. This goes for within the game and in the action figure collections as well. Freddy is a large teddy bear with sinister intentions. He’s also the lead singer in the animatronic band that plays at the pizza restaurant. When the restaurant closes, he roams around scaring anyone who dares stay after hours.

Other characters

The game is fleshed out with characters who work alongside Freddy Fazbear to add even more creepiness. Each is an animatronic band member or another restaurant character who comes to life after the lights go out. The restaurant, and all its alternate realities, are filled with characters that range from puppets to candy vending machines. Aside from these side characters, the core faces in the game alongside Freddy are Bonnie the rabbit, Foxy the fox and Chica the chicken.

Game spinoffs

The original Five Nights at Freddy’s game, where you play the part of a security guard in charge of keeping the pizza restaurant intact, was launched in 2014. It became a huge success and has since spawned seven more full games and six spinoffs. Each game has its own unique take on the characters and objectives.

What to look for in a quality Five Nights At Freddy’s action figure

Alternative character looks

As Five Nights at Freddy’s expanded, the developers made several different character looks. Funko, a popular toy company, has created several action figure collections that feature these looks. The Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach game, for instance, takes to the 1980s with Freddy and his crew dressed in glam rock outfits. The corresponding Funko collection shows the characters with brightly colored makeup, leg warmers and ’80s instruments such as the keytar.

Funko exclusives

Funko often partners with a retailer to sell exclusive toys that you can’t find anywhere else. This not only makes the toys more special for the buyer, but it will ultimately make them more valuable for collectors. There’s a Freddy Frostbear figure that shows a chilly Freddy wearing a top hat with a bough of holly and holding an icicle. You can also find an Easter set with a chocolate-covered Bonnie, Chica and Freddy, and a Halloween-themed set where each character manages to look even spookier.

Action figure accessories

The main characters in Five Nights at Freddy’s are members of an animatronic band. Therefore, they should always be accompanied by instruments. Think of their guitars and keyboards like the weapons a superhero action figure may have. Freddy is the lead singer, so he’s almost always holding a microphone. Similarly, Chica and Bonnie, the band’s guitarist and keyboardist respectively, hold the tools of their trades. On certain Funko action figures, you can find these characters with instruments that can be attached to their hands.

How much you can expect to spend on Five Nights At Freddy’s action figures

Five Nights at Freddy’s action figures cost between $13 for a single figure up to $82 for a full set of five.

Five Nights At Freddy’s action figures FAQ

How many Five Nights at Freddy’s action figures does Funko make?

A. There are currently 55 Five Nights at Freddy’s action figures from toymaker Funko. These include Glam Rock, Blacklight, Glow-In-The-Dark, Circus and Nightmares series.

How big are the Funko Five Nights at Freddy’s action figures?

A. They’re all relatively the same size. They stand between 5 and 6 inches tall and have removable arms and legs.

What are the best Five Nights At Freddy’s action figures to buy?

Top Five Nights At Freddy’s action figures

Funko Pop Golden Freddy Action Figure

What you need to know: Golden Freddy is a mysterious entity who haunts the pizza parlor wearing a black bow tie and black top hat.

What you’ll love: This Golden Freddy figure comes with a microphone to complete its appearance of the classy entertainer — but his eerie black eyes and sinister smile make him look just as creepy as in the game. This figure also comes with an arm to collect and build your own Spring Trap figure.

What you should consider: You’ll need to purchase four more figures to build the full Spring Trap.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Five Nights At Freddy’s action figures for the money

Funko Pop Five Nights At Freddy’s Complete Set

What you need to know: This full set of Five Nights at Freddy’s action figures brings together the whole gang, making it great for collectors.

What you’ll love: Freddy, Chica, Bonnie and Foxy are all included, most with an accessory such as a microphone, cupcake with candle or guitar. Each figure also includes a separate piece to build a full Spring Trap action figure.

What you should consider: The Foxy character does not come with an accessory.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Funko Pop Glam Rock Freddy

What you need to know: If you’ve ever wanted to see Freddy Fazbear dressed up as David Bowie, this is the action figure for you.

What you’ll love: Here you can see Freddy with a glam rock look from the just-released Security Breach game, wearing red and blue makeup around his eyes and a big red lightning bolt on his chest. Don’t worry, he’s still wearing his classic top hat and bowtie. The details make this action figure worth your money. Freddy has a red hoop earring on his left ear, red shoulder pads and blue painted toenails.

What you should consider: A few reviewers said the figure’s limbs are fragile.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

