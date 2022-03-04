Which funny Halloween mask you can buy online now is best?

Wearing a funny mask on Halloween night is a great way to show off your holiday spirit and inspire some laughs. Whether you need a mask to top off your costume or just want a fun novelty item, there are a variety of funny Halloween masks available. You can find animal, alien and character masks in a variety of price ranges. Consider the mask’s size, how you wish to style it and any latex allergies as you shop.

What to know before you buy a funny Halloween mask

Size

Most Halloween masks are one-size-fits-all. Often, these masks claim to fit both adults and children, but read the product description before purchasing because there are some made exclusively in children’s sizes. If you are purchasing a one-size-fits-all mask for a child, know that it may fit looser than desired.

Styling your mask

You can wear your mask with a full costume or by itself. Wear an animal head mask with normal clothing to great comedic effect. Try adding accessories such as sunglasses or feather boas. More elaborate masks, such as alien heads, can serve as the inspiration for an entire costume and take your Halloween game to the next level. If you want to dress up as your favorite character, using a funny Halloween mask will make your character instantly recognizable to fellow partygoers.

Latex allergy

Many Halloween masks contain latex rubber. If you have a latex allergy, check the product description page to see if the mask you are considering is safe for you to wear. According to Mayo Clinic, direct contact or the inhalation of latex particles can trigger an allergic reaction. If you experience any itching, sneezing or difficulty breathing when wearing your mask, contact your doctor. For more information and a complete list of symptoms, click here.

Best funny Halloween masks you can buy online now

Masks less than $15

Creepy Party Horse Mask

You can see through the mouth or nose in this funny horse mask. The mask fits both adults and children. Made from natural latex, it is environmentally friendly and nontoxic. It comes with a 100% money back guarantee.

Molezu Duck Head Mask

This duck head mask is nontoxic, odorless, waterproof and easy to clean. It has plenty of room for breathability and you can see through the beak’s nostrils. The latex rubber is stretchy for an easy fit.

Molezu Fish Head Mask

This fish mask has a humorous expression and is sure to cause some laughs at your Halloween party. It is made from 100% latex rubber and should not disseminate odor. Sight and breathing are not impaired.

LarpGears Baby Mask

This mask features a large, crying baby head. Combining the best elements of humor and creepy, the mask appears surprisingly realistic. The natural latex is soft and comfortable to wear.

Creepy Party Alien Mask

This alien mask fits both children and adults. It features a funny alien expression on the front and exposed brain in the back. Parts of the front and back glow in the dark. It is latex rubber, and you can see through the large eyes.

Emoji Party Masks

Great for a last-minute costume or Halloween photo booth, these emoji masks come in a set of six. They have a plastic band on the back that allows them to fit ages 3 to adult. The set comes with a storage box.

Creepy Party Unicorn Mask

This unicorn mask fits adults and children but is not recommended for any person under the age of 3. It features a large horn and a feathery mane. The mask is natural latex and comes with a 100% money back guarantee.

Masks from $15-20

Creepy Party Shark Head Mask

While wearing this mask, your face is visible inside the shark’s mouth, and it fits children and adults. The 100% latex is environmentally friendly, non-toxic and tear-resistant.

Creepy Party Jurassic Head Mask

This mask features a realistic-looking dinosaur head with bared teeth. The manufacturer notes that you can increase visibility without ruining the look of the mask by cutting out part of the tongue.

Masks from $20-$50

Star Wars Roaring Chewbacca Wookiee Mask

Impersonate a world-famous character from “Star Wars” with this Chewbacca mask. Whenever you open your mouth, the mask makes the wookiee roar. The sizing on this mask is intended for children.

Creepy Party Poodle Head Mask

Great for pairing with other costume accessories, this poodle mask has a ton of humorous potential. The mask features a rubber face and white, plush fur. You can see through the nose or mouth.

Rubie’s Beetlejuice Barbara Mask

For those who want something that can be funny and scary at the same time, this mask is it. Officially licensed by Warner Brothers, you get an accurate depiction of Barbara from “Beetlejuice.” This mask should fit most teens and adults.

