Which ‘The Flash’ Funko Pop is best?

For over a decade, Funko Pop has offered adorable and detailed collectible toy figurines for fans of all corners of pop culture. The first toys released depicted popular heroes and villains from DC Comics, a universe of characters just as popular today.

Among those notable DC heroes is the Flash, a fleet-footed hero gracing TV, comics and feature films alike. For serious fans, this electric Flash Funko Pop is the top choice available. Still, there are 21 options from the television show alone, and with many more versions available, finding the right toy for your collection may take some research.

What to know before you buy a ‘The Flash’ Funko Pop

Size and materials

One of the main appeals of Funko Pop toys is their general uniformity. Most follow the same size and proportion, standing just under 4 inches tall and boasting big eyes and an exaggerated head. Most depict fictional characters from a range of pop culture, although some honor past and present leaders and icons.

Funko Pop toys are made from polyvinyl chloride, a relatively durable and cheap plastic that allows for easy cleaning and longevity.

Source material

Funko Pop toys are derived from a variety of source materials and made to be instantly recognizable. The Flash has appeared in comics, film and TV, offering plenty of design options across a few different Funko series. While most involve the long-running TV show, some toys reference his appearance in the Warner Bros film series, while others boast iconic looks from the pages of comic books.

Usage

Funko toys are meant to be collected and put on display. They do not feature any points of articulation, so they cannot be played with like action figures. Still, they appeal to fans of all ages, offering a cute and small addition to a desk, mantle or most other spots in a home or office. While most fans remove them from the box, others opt to keep them in pristine condition either within the original packaging or by placing them in a specific display case.

What to look for in a quality ‘The Flash’ Funko Pop

Finish

Some Funko Pop toys may be made from the same mold, meaning they have exactly the same dimensions and shape but feature a different finish. Some finishes may change the color of a specific part of the outfit, while others coat the entire vinyl figurine in a particular tone. Among the options with the Flash are chrome blue, chrome gray, metallic chrome and black and white.

Glow-in-the-dark

Several Flash figurines feature a glow-in-the-dark coating for a unique and eye-catching look. These typically are made with yellow or green portions that light up in the dark. This is an especially worthy inclusion — in Flash toys in particular — as the hero is often associated with shimmering lighting.

Exclusives

A variety of retailers sell Funko Pop toys, but you won’t be able to find the same model everywhere you go. This is because some options are exclusive to a specific store or outlet, which means you’ll need to shop there to find a brand new style.

Similarly, some figurines, including a few options featuring the Flash, are convention exclusives. These premiered at a specific fan expo or comics convention, with a limited number sold there. In some cases, more were released at a later date.

Oversized Funko Pop

While most vinyls stand at 3 3/4 inches tall, certain Funko Pop toys are made taller depending on the character. Only one Funko related to The Flash comes in a larger size — the imposing 6-inch Gorilla Grodd, available for those who want a menacing villain to go with their hero.

How much you can expect to spend on ‘The Flash’ Funko Pop

The average Funko Pop toy costs around $15, with price fluctuations based on popularity and rarity.

‘The Flash’ Funko Pop FAQ

Where can I seek out rare ‘The Flash’ Funko Pop figurines?

A. While toys are exclusive to a specific retailer, they can often appear on a secondary marketplace or reseller site. While these platforms offer a chance to find the exact toy you’re looking for, be careful to purchase only from a trusted source. Also, note the price may vary wildly from the standard cost.

Should I unbox my Funko Pop toy?

A. For most consumers, the answer is yes. These small and adorable figurines are detailed front to back and stand upright on their own, designed for display. What’s more, the original packaging does not allow them to be seen fully. Clear display cases are available to purchase for those who want to maintain their condition while still showing them off.

Some collectors hope the toys will gain value over time and maintain their pristine condition by leaving them boxed. The original boxes also make for efficient storage. It’s hard to predict which Funko Pop Toys will become collectibles and appreciate in value.

What’s the best ‘The Flash’ Funko Pop to buy?

Top ‘The Flash’ Funko Pop

Flash Funko Pop

What you need to know: This colorful and modern version of the Flash comes complete with electric lightning set in an action pose.

What you’ll love: Instantly recognizable as the swift hero, it is part of a collection honoring the famous character, inspired by his appearance on TV. Decently priced, the lightning adds excitement and value.

What you should consider: This depiction is not aligned with the old comic look or gritty appearance in films.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘The Flash’ Funko Pop for the money

“The Flash” Zoom Funko Pop

What you need to know: Inspired by the TV show, the matte black vinyl toy stylishly depicts a popular villain.

What you’ll love: This vinyl collectible features Hunter Zolomon, aka Zoom, in his shiny black suit and scary mask at a reasonable price.

What you should consider: This character may not be as well-known to some fans as others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

“The Flash” Jay Garrick Funko Pop

What you need to know: For diehard fans, this vinyl figurine showcases an older Flash from a parallel universe as depicted in the popular TV show and comics.

What you’ll love: The unique Flash outfit boasts a metal hat and lightning decal on the suit. It is inspired by the TV show, which drew on appearances in the 1940s comics.

What you should consider: It may not be exciting enough for younger fans.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

