Which Wario game is best?

Wario is Mario’s money-loving archrival. He has appeared in many different Mario games over the years as well as spawning and starring in two separate series (Wario Land and WarioWare). He is also a playable character in many Mario spinoffs such as Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros.

Most Wario games are a lot of fun, but WarioWare: Get It Together! Is the best option on the market right now. It brings tons of zany microgames and multiplayer action based on original content and classic Nintendo franchises to the Nintendo Switch.

What to know before you buy a Wario game

Wario Land vs. WarioWare

Wario has two separate series, and both of them are completely different.

Wario Land games are platformers that play more like traditional Mario games. Players explore vast 2D worlds that have branching paths and tons of secrets to find. Wario collects treasure and takes on different shapes in order to beat levels.

WarioWare games cater more to a multiplayer audience. Players compete in microgames — short, fast-paced minigames that follow one another in rapid succession. Failing a minigame takes away a life. Surviving brings you to harder and faster microgames and even boss fights.

Do you want a single-player or multiplayer game?

The Wario Land games are single-player. They were traditionally released for handheld consoles that had clunkier multiplayer options. Fans of single-player platformers like Mario, Sonic the Hedgehog and Kirby will probably enjoy the Wario Land games.

The WarioWare games are really made to be enjoyed in a multiplayer setting, though players can also play solo. Since the microgames are short and competitive, it is really fun to compete against family and friends to see who can survive the longest. Rounds are short, so it is very easy to pick up and play.

Are you into slightly more crude comedy?

Unlike family-friendly Mario games, Wario is a bit cruder when it comes to humor. One of his main powers is to unleash giant fart clouds. All of the humor is rather low brow, but parents who want to buy a game for young children might want to consider whether or not they find this style of humor acceptable.

What to look for in a quality Wario game

Fun multiplayer options

All of the WarioWare games have multiplayer options, but many of them are made for older hardware that is no longer supported or has required hardware that can be hard to find. You can make sure you will have a blast with your WarioWare game if you buy it for a modern console that has running online servers or local multiplayer support. The Nintendo Switch is Nintendo’s most recent platform and very well supported.

Hardware availability

Unfortunately, older WarioWare games are hard to get, and they have not been remade or ported to the Nintendo Switch. This means that some Wario games are stuck on older hardware that is no longer readily available. This is partially remedied by digital releases. Both the Nintendo Wii U and Nintendo 3DS have some of the older Wario games available digitally.

Content

A few of the Wario games in the past have been notoriously short. Nobody wants to spend their hard-earned money on a game that lasts only an hour. However, the newer WarioWare games rely on addicting microgames that are infinitely replayable and multiple game modes to keep things fresh. Make sure the Wario game you buy has enough content to warrant the purchase. Luckily, most games in the series are well-reviewed and offer a robust experience.

Wario games FAQ

How long is a WarioWare game?

A. The WarioWare games typically take a few hours to beat, but they take significantly longer to complete 100 percent. The main appeal of the WarioWare games is to beat your high scores and times and compete with others. The multiplayer aspect of the WarioWare games is their main appeal, which will add a significant amount of length to the game.

What is the main difference between Mario and Wario games?

A. Both Wario Land games and traditional Mario games are known as platformers — a genre that focuses on jumping and maneuvering around obstacles and foes to beat stages.

The Wario games have a larger emphasis on collecting treasure and puzzle solving than the Mario games. Wario also has different moves and power-ups. The genre of the game is the same, but there are many nuanced differences in the gameplay.

What are the best Wario games to buy?

Top Wario game

WarioWare: Get It Together!

What you need to know: WarioWare: Get It Together! brings tons of wacky and hilarious microgames and allows players to choose from a hilarious cast of characters, each with a different move set.

What you’ll love: This game features a story mode that can be played solo or with a friend. Compete in over 200 microgames with a brand-new cast of characters with unique abilities. Spend points to boost your character’s stats.

What you should consider: Microgames might begin to feel redundant the more you play this game.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Wario game for the money

Wario Land Shake It

What you need to know: The Wario Land series returns with a gorgeous, hand-drawn aesthetic and frantic platforming gameplay that takes Wario Land to the next level.

What you’ll love: This game is an homage to classic 2D platformers. Explore levels full of variety and color while collecting treasure and using over-the-top power ups and vehicles to reach your goal.

What you should consider: This game is a little short, clocking in at only four to five hours to complete.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

3DS WarioWare Gold

What you need to know: 3DS WarioWare Gold brings over 300 microgames with four different control schemes and multiple modes into the palm of your hands.

What you’ll love: This game features over 300 microgames. Experience four different control schemes including shaking and blowing. Play microgames set in your favorite Nintendo game universes like Mario and Zelda and unlock tons of new content with in-game currency.

What you should consider: Some of the unlockable content is lackluster, and you cannot choose what you unlock.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

