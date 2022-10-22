Which gift for kids who love Clawdeen from “Monster High” is best?

Since her Mattel debut in 2010 with the brand’s other famous Ghoulfriends, the confident and fierce Clawdeen Wolf has gone from web screens to being one of the most popular dolls from the series. With her scarily cute outfits, no-nonsense attitude and bigger than life personality, Clawdeen has captivated fans of the franchise for years now.

The confident fashionista has become one of the most popular dolls featured in Mattel’s doll lineup and has been the inspiration behind other character-themed merchandise such as play sets, standalone books, costumes and more. There’s plenty to choose from if you’re looking for the best Clawdeen gifts that any fan of the spooky cool Werewolf will appreciate.

Things to consider before buying a Clawdeen gift

Play sets

Kids can play with their very own mini beast friends from the series in play sets based on various moments from the original web series and its subsequent books, TV show and movies. Each set comes with a highly detailed figurine that’s based on one or more of the show’s main characters and includes different doll outfits and fashion accessories, as well as decorative attachments for the set. Available play sets can also be built out to be bigger with other ones that include different figurines and accessory items.

Dolls

Modeled after Mattel’s Barbie collection, each Monster High doll comes with a themed outfit based on birthday parties, Christmas or school dances, to name a few. They’re posable, have a movable joints and come with their very own set of doll accessories. Some even have expansion packs that include more interchangeable outfits and characters.

Other brands have put their own unique spin on characters from the series and noticeably feature different but familiar characteristics on each doll, whether it’s vinyl or a plush. Although some Monster High dolls are considered collectibles and come with their own display boxes and cases, most traditional ones aren’t able to stand on their own and require a display stand instead.

Costumes

Kids can easily channel and dress up as their favorite ghoulish monster for fun or for Halloween, thanks to the wide availability of popular character costumes. Most are mainly crafted from polyester and contain some spandex to help them fit more snugly. Sizes range from small to large in both children and adult costumes. Hand-washing them in cold water before air-drying them is highly recommended due the material being prone to shrinking. Character-based wigs, accessories and makeup are also available.

Activity books

Featuring a wide variety of characters from the series and difficulty levels based on your level of art skills, coloring books are a great gift for any fan who also loves to color and watch the beloved series. Illustrations within each book vary depending on which themed edition is selected and they’re printed on high-quality, bleed-proof, 8.5 by 11-inch paper.

Games

App-based games and single-player video games are the most common type you can find outside of the occasional themed jigsaw puzzle or board game. Stories typically follow players as they play dress up with other characters from the show, help the Ghoulfriends or Mansters solve a unique problem or as the newest ghoul at Monster High as you solve puzzles, mysteries and riddles with fan favorites from the series.

Accessories

The franchise’s themed beauty sets are usually based on one specific character like Cleo or Draculaura and include a mini lip gloss and eyeshadow palette, stick-on body art, spooky press-on nails, vibrant polishes, mascara, fake lashes and much more. Book bags, carrying cases, pieces of sleepwear, hair clips and jewelry based on specific characters are also available in case your gift recipient isn’t a big makeup fan.

Collections

You can choose from either a book or DVD collection that features the stylish Ghoulfriends with their family members, boyfriends and other friends in episodic stories that see Clawdeen, Cleo, Draculaura, Frankie, Ghoulia and Lagoona deal with typical teenage drama. Stories usually involve the girls learning lessons about life, attending school events and activities as well as dealing with family drama and heartbreak.

Top gifts for kids who love Clawdeen

Best novelty gift

Monster High Vinyl Chase Clawdeen Figure

This take on Clawdeen features gold chain stenciling, neon green detailing and Clawdeen’s signature curly hairdo, but in a vibrant bright purple hue. Sized at 4.5 by 3 by 5 inches, this doll also showcases the character’s signature getup from the original series. Molded with modern technology, Clawdeen’s newest vinyl form is a great addition to any Monster High display.

Sold by Amazon

Best themed doll gift

Monster High Haunted Getting Ghostly Clawdeen Wolf Doll

Based on her flashy outfit from the Monster High “Haunted” movie, Clawdeen Wolf has never looked more hauntingly boo-tiful with translucent skin and spooktacular chain details on her sparkly pink dress. The doll comes with its own hair brush that can be used to style Clawdeen’s signature purple tresses. This figure contains smaller parts that are considered a choking hazard.

Sold by Amazon

Best doll playset gift

Monster High Ghoul-La-La Locker Vehicle with Clawdeen Wolf Doll

Ready to change for her next class, Clawdeen’s very own neon pink coffin locker can be filled with a change of shoes, a bright green purse and a moon cycle calendar. Once you open up the locker’s golden lock, it has a glam chandelier, two shelves and a basket available inside. The doll itself looks absolutely clawesome in a paw-print dress in black, purple and green with a golden statement belt.

Sold by Amazon

Best app-based gift

Monster High Apptivity Finders Creepers Clawdeen Wolf Figure

Users can play as Clawdeen as she navigates the mysterious twists and turns of Monster High on a virtual clue board that also features puzzles, hidden objects and clue finder challenges. The included Active Touch anti-scratch Clawdeen mini-figure can be used in tandem with the free Monster High APPtivity Finders Creepers app.

Sold by Amazon

Best doll set gift

Monster High A Pack of Trouble 4-Doll Set

Play with four members of the Wolf family when you check out this set that features Clawdeen Wolf, Howleen Wolf, Clawd Wolf and Clawdia Wolf all together in matching striped outfits. This four-pack collection of the popular werewolves is the first time they’re offered all together in one frightful set.

Sold by Amazon

Best mini figure gift

Funko Monster High Clawdeen Pop Movies Figure

From the minds and creative team at Funko POP!, this mini Clawdeen doll features the character in her signature outfit from the 2016 series reboot design. Sized at 3 by 3 by 3.75 inches and weighing just under 3 ounces, this doll is built to fit on any shelf display with the entire lineup of the Ghoulfriend dolls. It comes with its own individual window display box as well.

Sold by Amazon

Best costume gift

Monster High Clawdeen Wolf Costume

Featuring clothing accessories kids can wear all year long, this Clawdeen Wolf costume is available in three different sizes: children’s small (size 4 to 6), medium (size 8 to 10) and large (size 12). A bright pleated purple mini skirt, gold detailed belt and matching choker are all included with the costume set. A faux crushed velvet black jacket with fuzzy lavender trim and a pink zebra shirt are also included.

Sold by Amazon

Best collector item gift

Monster High Vinyl Collection Clawdeen Wolf Figure

Based on the 2016 character design, this Clawdeen figure doll has beautiful blonde highlights in the character’s typically curly mane and shows her in a purple and gold outfit with black and purple striped platforms that fans will recognize from her first appearance on-screen. This vinyl doll can also be posed into different positions for either display or imaginative play.

Sold by Amazon

Best doll gift

Monster High Travel Scaris Clawdeen Wolf Doll

Hit the skies in monster style with Clawdeen as she switches out different travel outfits, complete with jewelry and a rolling suitcase. An included composition notebook can be used as a travel journal or sketchbook to record every single memorable moment in Scaris. Although the jet-setting doll features movable joints and can be posed, there isn’t a display stand included.

Sold by Amazon

Best interactive doll gift

Monster High Scarily Ever After Doll Little Dead Riding Wolf

Sized at 13 by 11 by 3 inches, fans can thoroughly enjoy hours of fangtastic fun with this Clawdeen doll’s take on the classic children’s story. The stylish teenage werewolf is dressed in a highly detailed Little Red Riding Hood costume that features a red leopard print and comes complete with a matching basket and hairbrush. A miniature book titled “Little Dead Riding Wolf” is also included.

Sold by Amazon

