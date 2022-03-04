Which LEGO Superman is best?

Superman is the moral compass of all other superheroes. The iconic S on his chest represents truth and justice both in the fictional comic book universe and throughout America itself. DC Comics is responsible for bringing this red and blue-clad hero to life through some of the most well-known stories in comic book history.

If you’re looking for the best Superman toys, look no further than LEGO. The best LEGO Superman toy features our hero in his main costume, holding a crystal of Kryptonite.

What to know before you buy a LEGO Superman

Superman’s origin

Superman was born on Krypton, a planet 27 light years from Earth. His parents sent him to Earth knowing that their home planet would soon be destroyed. Superman landed in Kansas and would be raised by the Kent family. This story first appeared in “Action Comics #1” in 1938. Lucky for Earth, Superman was raised by a kind-hearted family and was taught to use his powers for good. He would go on to become a journalist for The Daily Planet newspaper in the fictional city of Metropolis.

Superman’s powers

Superman has a wide variety of powers. Originally, he was given super strength, speed, jumping abilities, durability and super senses, like eyesight and hearing. Although this would evolve over the years as Superman appeared in more comics and movies, they would remain his main source of power. The other ability Superman is known for are his eye lasers. Or, more specifically, his ability to store the power of the sun in his eyes and release it on command. This power emits a bright red beam of energy from both eyes. Superman would also be given the ability to fly.

Superman’s costume

Clark Kent may be an everyman journalist from Kansas, but Superman is much, much more. When he transforms into his crime-fighting alter ego, he wears one of the most recognized superhero costumes in history. This suit is made with Kryptonian armor and goes from the base of his neck all the way to his ankles. He wears bright red boots and a red cape while the body of his suit is blue. The original suit featured a red underwear-like bottom but the modern iteration simply shows a full-length blue skinsuit. The iconic s on his chest is all red with a yellow background.

What to look for in a quality LEGO Superman

Muscle features

LEGO figures are flat by design. This makes them easier to create with graphics based on the different characters they represent. In Superman’s case, the flat chests of the LEGO figures always feature the s. However, you can also find even more detail, like drawn-on muscle features. The comic book version of Superman is very, very fit. So, it only makes sense that LEGO would add six-pack abs and muscular chest.

Accessories

Unlike superheroes such as Batman, Captain America and Wonder Woman, Superman doesn’t use many tools or weapons. He’s far too naturally gifted to require any accessories himself. However, you find plenty of LEGO Superman toys that come with some accessories to add to the value of the figure. Kryptonite is the worst thing Superman can come into contact with. This material makes him weak and unable to use his powers. Some high-quality LEGO Superman toys come with a piece of green Kryptonite that Superman can fight against.

Dual face

In order to create the best imaginary scenarios for your LEGO Superman, you’ll need to give him different expressions. It wouldn’t make sense for Superman to be smiling while staring down a cluster of green Kryptonite. Dual face LEGOs give you the ability to remove the hair and spin your character’s head around to a different expression. One side may feature a face that Superman would make when he’s facing Lex Luthor, the other may show his famous smile.

How much you can expect to spend on a LEGO Superman

LEGO Superman toys cost between $13-$83.

LEGO Superman FAQ

Does LEGO Superman come with villains?

A. You can buy a standalone LEGO Superman, which does not come with any accessories or companions. Alternatively, you can find LEGO sets that feature Superman and his most treacherous nemesis, Lex Luthor. Kryptonite also comes with certain LEGO Superman sets.

Are LEGO Superman toys poseable?

A. All LEGO characters bend at the shoulders and hips. This lets you create some basic poses for Superman, including raising his arms to the sky as he’s flying. LEGO Superman toys can also turn their heads 360 degrees.

What’s the best LEGO Superman to buy?

Top LEGO Superman

LEGO Superman with Kryptonite

What you need to know: This LEGO figure shows the world’s greatest superhero conquering his fear of Kryptonite.

What you’ll love: The 1.5-inch LEGO Superman has a dual face. On one side, you’ll see his iconic smile, while on the other a determined grimace ready for battle. The included pieces are one bright green crystal of Kryptonite and a display stand.

What you should consider: There are seven pieces in total, all of which are smaller than one inch.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top LEGO Superman for the money

LEGO Superman with Cape

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a single LEGO Superman figure with no added accessories, this is the one for you.

What you’ll love: This standalone Superman LEGO figure has a more detailed chest print than other versions. You’ll notice the hooks from his cape as well as a white and gold print on his torso. This figure also has dual faces, one of which has red eyes to symbolize Superman’s laser powers.

What you should consider: This figure doesn’t have a display stand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LEGO Batman & Superman Playset

What you need to know: Find out if Batman and Superman are friends or enemies in this full playset featuring both iconic DC superheroes.

What you’ll love: There are 164 total pieces in this LEGO set, including the bat cave, Batmobile as well as Superman’s ultimate villain Lex Luthor and his robotic vehicle. Make Superman fly in the built-in catapult in the bat cave.

What you should consider: This set will need to be fully assembled before use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.



Jordan Beliles writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.