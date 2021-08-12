The best Monopoly game

Which Monopoly game is best?

Monopoly is one of the most well-known and played board games around. This game has withstood the test of time, thanks to its countless updates and special editions throughout the years. If you’re a Monopoly mega-fan, you’ve likely wondered which version of the game is the best. Although every edition of Monopoly has its pros and cons, some stand out for their unique themes, rules and popularity.

What to know before you buy a Monopoly game

Monopoly variations

The classic edition of Monopoly is still as popular as ever, but there have been numerous updates to the classic Monopoly formula over the years. If you’re a fan of video games, you might enjoy the XBOX, Playstation 4 or Nintendo Switch edition of the game. Monopoly is also available on Steam or as an iOS or Android app.

There are numerous licensed variations of the game, such as “Monopoly: Naruto Edition,” “Monopoly: Godzilla Edition” and “Monopoly: Rick and Morty Edition.” These fun variations allow you to play as your favorite characters from the series and often have unique thematic rules that you can choose to use.

House rules

Monopoly has a comprehensive set of rules, but many players have “house rules” to make the game even more fun. Monopoly players typically start with $1,500, but you can speed the game up by starting with $3,000 or more instead. Another popular way to speed the game up is to deal random starting properties to each player.

One of the most popular house rules is to add a payout for players that land on the free parking space. Many players choose to pay any taxes or fees to the middle of the board as they play — when a player is lucky enough to land on free parking, they get to take the money from the center of the board.

Come up with a strategy

The orange properties are considered the best ones to buy and hold since players leaving jail tend to land on them. Additionally, the longer you play the game, the more advantageous going to jail can be. When you’re in jail, you still collect rent if a player lands on your property, but you don’t risk having to pay rent to other players.

One of the most important strategies is to buy properties early and often. The more properties you have, the more rent you’ll collect, and the more trades you’ll be able to make later on in the game.

What to look for in a quality Monopoly game

Age

Monopoly can be fun for all ages, but younger kids may find the classic edition boring due to the time it takes to play. Some of the small game pieces, such as the hotels, can also pose a choking hazard for young kids. If you’re getting Monopoly for a young child, they may prefer the “Monopoly Junior Board Game” or the “Monopoly Deal Card Game.”

Rules

The classic Monopoly game is still a ton of fun, but chances are, you’ve likely played it more times than you can count. Getting a special edition still allows you to play the game the way you’re used to, but it will usually have its own set of unique rules and features that you can use. Getting a Monopoly game with a versatile rule-set will guarantee that you get the most out of your purchase.

Exciting aesthetics

One of the enjoyable things about Monopoly is its design. The classic box and pieces are now instantly recognizable and evoke feelings of nostalgia. Monopoly’s many updated designs and game pieces can be just as fun, or even more so depending on your taste.

How much you can expect to spend on a Monopoly board game

Monopoly has several card games that only cost around $5-$7. Most Monopoly board games cost around $25, but some editions cost $45-$150.

Monopoly game FAQ

Are Monopoly games collectible?

A. There is a collectible element to Monopoly. However, most editions of the game were produced in significant quantities, so the value isn’t likely to soar.

How do I know which Monopoly pieces I’ll get?

A. In most cases, the pieces will be printed on the game’s box.

What’s the best Monopoly game to buy?

Top Monopoly game to buy

Monopoly Ultimate Banking Board Game

What you need to know: This updated version of the classic game includes an electronic banking system.

What you’ll love: Each player receives a debit card that keeps track of their money. Tap your card to the electronic banking device to figure out your balance, pay debts and more. Property and rent values rise and fall, just like the real world.

What you should consider: The game pieces are made of plastic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Monopoly card game

Monopoly Deal Card Game

What you need to know: This fun take on the Monopoly board game is significantly faster than the original game.

What you’ll love: The fast-paced gameplay and quick play-time make this game perfect for younger players. You can accommodate anywhere from two to six players.

What you should consider: The rules may seem complex at first.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Monopoly: Disney Villains Edition

What you need to know: Both the game pieces and the properties are villain-themed in this special edition of Monopoly.

What you’ll love: This version of the game includes” poison apple” cards that allow you to steal coins or properties from other players. Each character has a unique ability that you can activate as you pass go.

What you should consider: Some of the villains are from newer titles, so it may not be what you were expecting if you only like the classic villains.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

