Just because you have a small workout space doesn’t mean you’re limited in terms of exercise equipment. There are dozens of space-savvy equipment sets that offer a great workout, from adjustable dumbbells to agility training gear.

In fact, you might be surprised to learn that most full-size gym equipment is now available in smaller iterations. Sprawling cable resistance machines, for example, come in pared-down versions featuring cable sets that attach to doorways or ceiling beams. Basically, if you’re looking for a home-friendly version of your favorite gym or studio equipment, it’s easier to find a smaller version of it than you think.

What to know before you buy space-saving exercise equipment sets

What is space-savvy exercise equipment?

Simply put, space-savvy exercise equipment includes any pieces that are pared-down versions of their full-size counterparts. Not only do they have small footprints, but they’re also lighter and portable for easy storage.

Folding equipment: Folding treadmills and exercise bikes are a fraction of the size of studio models, which makes them easy to store in tight spaces.

Available space

Before you buy exercise equipment, measure your available space for workouts. For safety reasons, you should have ample room to perform exercises comfortably and set up equipment. Otherwise, you risk injury when your form suffers due to space constraints or you bump into surrounding objects.

Floor space isn’t the only area you need to consider, either. If you’re jumping or doing certain exercises, such as overhead dumbbell presses, adequate vertical clearance is necessary. You’ll also need to consider available storage space for exercise equipment, whether it’s under the bed, in a closet or somewhere else. Mounted storage works for some spaces, as well.

Weight limits

One of the main differences between space-saving and full-size equipment is weight limit. Certain compact machines have maximum user capacities that peak at 200-225 pounds, whereas regular equipment is typically 250-500 pounds. It’s worth noting that weight limits aren’t simply recommendations; they’re listed because they are the maximum weight for safe use.

How much are space-saving exercise equipment sets?

Space-saving equipment for $30 and below include small items, such as resistance band sets or Pilates rings. Mid-range equipment runs between $50-$100 and typically includes entry-level free weight sets. The most expensive options, ranging from consolidated weight sets to folding machines, cost anywhere from $150-$850.

Top 10 space-saving equipment sets

Tempo Move

The Tempo Move transforms any space into a full-blown gym with modular smart equipment, including free weights. All accessories fit in a space-savvy cupboard, and users get access to over 1,000 live and on-demand classes for mobility, strength training, core work and more.

Sold by Tempo

Big B Pro Sports Speed & Agility Training Set

This deluxe speed and agility training set is ideal for circuit, resistance and plyometric training. It comes with classic accessories, such as a training ladder and jump rope, as well as a running parachute. Best of all, the entire set fits in a small drawstring bag.

Sold by Amazon

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell

If you don’t have room for a weight rack, the Bowflex adjustable dumbbell set is the next-best option. It uses a dial system to transition seamlessly between 5-52.5 pounds. As an added bonus, you get a 1-year JRNY membership with access to Bowflex’s extensive training library.

Sold by Amazon

ProBody Pilates Ring

Pilates rings are versatile pieces of equipment that take up less space than most core-focused options. This best-selling ring has the right amount of “give” so you can perform squeezing exercises when it’s time to kick up training intensity.

Sold by Amazon

Total Gym Apex G5

You can perform upwards of 80 exercises on this Total Gym machine that boasts a significantly higher weight capacity than most folding equipment. The machine folds up to a mere 6 inches and fits easily under beds or inside closets.

Sold by Amazon

Yes4All Total Body Workout Weighted Bar Set

If you do bodyweight exercises, you can take them to the next level by using weighted workout bars. This three-piece set includes 5-, 8- and 12-pound bars that integrate seamlessly into basic exercises, from squats to lunges. You can store the bars just about anywhere, including behind doors.

Sold by Amazon

Whatafit Resistance Bands Set

It’s easy to take resistance training on the road with this travel-friendly set that includes five bands between 10-50 pounds and a door anchor. The bands have carabiners that attach to non-slip grips and ankle straps, and it’s never been easier to get a total-body workout.

Sold by Amazon

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell

Get six kettlebells in one with Bowflex’s adjustable kettlebell, which has the look and feel of a traditional dumbbell. It has an extra-wide ergonomic handle so you can grip it with one or both hands. To boot, the efficient design takes up less than a square foot of storage space.

Sold by Amazon

Pelpo Folding Mini Exercise Trampoline

If you’re a big fan of intense cardio workouts, this folding trampoline is a fun investment that will get your heart up in no time. The trampoline comes with a dual-tube handle that adjusts to four heights. It has nonslip feet, which means you won’t travel across the floor when you bounce.

Sold by Amazon

XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill

This XTERRA treadmill has more features than most folding models, including an intuitive LCD display with 12 preset programs and three manual incline settings. It also has a spacious 16 x 50-inch walking deck that accommodates all users and stride lengths.

Sold by Amazon

