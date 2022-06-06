Which Mizuno golf clubs are best?

Mizuno offers a wide range of golf equipment for players, including multiple styles of golf clubs and golf gear. Whether you need irons, woods, putters, wedges or other gear, Mizuno offers them. Pros and amateurs alike play the Mizuno brand.

The best Mizuno golf clubs are the Mizuno JPX 921 Hot Metal Custom set of irons. They deliver outstanding performance for average players by reducing the effects of mishits to help with ball accuracy.

What to know before you buy Mizuno golf clubs

There are five kinds of clubs: irons, woods, hybrids, wedges and putters.

Irons: Mizuno has multiple designs of golf irons available in its golf club sets, both for beginners and advanced players. Irons are clubs that work for mid-range to shorter distances, as they use a sharp angle in the clubface to create more height in the shot.

Woods: Woods are clubs with large clubheads and less of an angle in the clubface. These work best for shots that require maximum distance. Mizuno offers both drivers and fairway woods.

Hybrids: Hybrid clubs have some of the features of both woods and irons, and Mizuno offers quite a few hybrid designs. Most hybrids give players a distance equal to a long iron. High-handicap players like hybrids because they are easier to hit properly than fairway woods, and offer only slightly less distance.

Wedges: Wedges are similar to irons, but have extremely sharp clubface angles, which means they create high-arcing shots. Players use wedges as they approach the green for accuracy. Mizuno only makes one model of wedge, the T-22.

Putters: Golfers use the putter on the green. The putter has a flat face, letting the player roll the ball across the tightly mowed grass on the green toward the hole. Mizuno offers both blade- and mallet-style putters.

What to look for in a quality Mizuno golf club set

Features for high-handicap players

With its golf clubs aimed at beginners and high-handicap players, Mizuno creates clubheads that contain a distributed weight at the edges. This design helps the player keep the clubhead straighter at the point of impact, rather than twisting and placing a side spin on the ball.

Additionally, the flexible material in the face lets high-handicap players maintain maximum ball speed, even on a ball that they don’t strike on center.

Features for low-handicap players

Mizuno offers irons with a blade design that lets advanced players greatly control their shots, rather than a design focused on helping with mishits. Because low-handicap players have fewer mishits, they need fewer design elements that help with off-center shots.

Putters and woods from Mizuno often have features such as adjustable loft angles in the clubface and removable weights in the clubheads that change the feel of the club to more closely match the player’s game.

How much you can expect to spend on Mizuno golf clubs

A set of Mizuno irons costs $800-$2,000. If you buy individual clubs from Mizuno, expect to pay $125-$400, depending on the type of club.

Mizuno golf club FAQ

If I use Mizuno irons, is it better to purchase all my other clubs from Mizuno?

A. You do not have to use clubs from the same manufacturer. However, you may want to use the same brand and model of irons or woods from Mizuno, just so you have a consistent feel with these clubs. Some players use one brand of irons and another brand of driver, woods or putter, however.

What does a set of Mizuno clubs contain?

A. A set of Mizuno irons contains six to nine clubs. Mizuno usually sells its other clubs — fairway woods, drivers, hybrids, putters and wedges — as single clubs. It is not common to find a set of Mizuno clubs that contains a full collection of woods, irons, a putter and a bag, which some other manufacturers offer.

What are the best Mizuno golf clubs to buy?

Top Mizuno golf club

Mizuno JPX 921 Hot Metal Custom Irons

What you need to know: Mizuno is best-known among golfers for its irons, and this set is one of the top options for players with an average or higher-than-average handicap.

What you’ll love: The irons’ design gives players extra help with clubhead speed by creating flex in the face at the point of impact. Additionally, Mizuno places extra weight at the perimeter of the clubhead to keep the face on line.

What you should consider: For better-than-average players, other sets of Mizuno irons yield a better feel for shot-making.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

Top Mizuno golf club for the money

Mizuno ST-X 220 Fairway Wood

What you need to know: For players who struggle to keep the ball on line with a fairway wood, the ST-X’s design decreases side-spin rates.

What you’ll love: Even on slight mishits, this fairway wood delivers solid contact and maximizes ball speed. Players can use a switch on the shaft to adjust the loft within a four-degree range.

What you should consider: Some high-handicap players prefer a hybrid club rather than a fairway wood, because hybrids typically are easier to use.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Mizuno M-Craft Omoi 01 Putter

What you need to know: This putter has adjustable weights you can insert or remove from the clubhead, helping you find the perfect weight for your putting stroke.

What you’ll love: It’s sharp-looking, available in metallic blue, as well as silver or black. The design doesn’t have a lot of distracting graphic elements, which allows you to focus on your putting stroke and on the ball.

What you should consider: It’s expensive, and its head is heavier than the average putter, so it takes some practice to gain a feel for using it.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

