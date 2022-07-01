Weight lifting gloves both enhance your grip and protect your skin from damage when working out.

Which workout glove is best?

It isn’t any secret that everyone can benefit from working out regularly. It helps to build muscle, improve cardiovascular health, increase bone density and keep weight under control. And no matter whether you have hopes of being a competition powerlifter one day or simply hit the gym a couple of times a week to make yourself look and feel better, you’ll need a pair of workout gloves to protect your hands and enhance your grip.

Workout gloves come in a variety of styles. Some have a minimalist design with a slim build and open back. Others, such as the Grip Power Pads Elite Leather Gym Gloves, are built with a focus on ruggedness and maximum protection. Whatever kind you prefer, there are several other factors to keep in mind when making your purchase, including size, materials and ventilation.

What to know before you buy workout gloves

Who should wear workout gloves?

You may think that you aren’t a serious weightlifter, so you don’t need workout gloves, but this actually isn’t the case. If you look around any gym floor, you’ll see people of all ages and physical fitness levels wearing workout gloves. Whether you only use free weights, machines, just do some cardio on an elliptical or do a combination of all of these, you can benefit from wearing workout gloves. The same applies to every workout intensity. Whether you are a powerlifter or casual gym-goer, gloves should be an essential addition to your gym bag.

What are the benefits of wearing workout gloves?

Workout gloves offer several benefits over exercising with bare hands. One of the most important things they do is provide you with a more secure grip. Barbells and dumbbells can easily slip out of wet, sweaty hands, but the chances of this happening when wearing gloves are greatly minimized. Not only will the gloves be dry, but they also feature high-friction materials.

Many bars have a knurled texture, which is great for adding traction but extremely rough on the skin. Workout gloves protect your skin from damage so you don’t wind up with excessive abrasion or the formation of calluses. Most also have cushioning that helps relieve some of the pressure on your hands, which not only makes working out more comfortable but can also potentially help you lift more. Some workout gloves also have integrated wrist wraps that add support and help prevent injury.

Features to look for in quality workout gloves

Size

As with all other gloves, it is important to choose a pair of workout gloves that fit your hands properly. This ensures they will be both comfortable and provide a reliable grip without causing chaffing from excess movement. Workout gloves come in a range of sizes, from extra small to XXX-large.

Materials

The most common materials for workout gloves are polyester-cotton blends, nylon and leather. Nylon and polyester-cotton blends are the most affordable and easiest to care for, but leather tends to be more durable and provides a slightly better grip. For this reason, many nylon and polyester-cotton blend gloves are reinforced with leather on the palms. Some may also feature a bit of neoprene cushioning for added comfort.

Ventilation

If you’re doing it right, you’re going to get hot and sweaty while working out. To ensure your gloves aren’t contributing too much to this, many manufacturers incorporate some kind of ventilation into their gloves. Depending on the design, it may be through the use of breathable materials, perforations or open backs.

Wrist support

Keeping your wrists in a neutral position is important for preventing injuries during certain types of lifts. It also helps prevent you from cheating. Some workout gloves feature incorporated wrist wraps to provide you with support in this easily injured area.

How much can you expect to spend on workout gloves?

The most affordable workout gloves start around $10; however, these are often of questionable quality and tend not to last long if working out regularly. For a quality and reliable pair, expect to spend between $15-$50.

Workout gloves FAQs

How do I clean my workout gloves?

A. The best method for cleaning workout gloves depends on the material, so it is important to follow the instructions included with whichever pair you buy. That said, most neoprene, nylon and polyester-cotton gloves can simply be tossed in the washing machine. Leather gloves should generally be hand-washed.

Can I wear workout gloves for other activities?

A. Despite their name, workout gloves can be used for a lot more than just weightlifting. Depending on the materials of your chosen pair, they may be suitable for biking, rock climbing and any other activity where you need an added grip or cushioning. However, you should expect that using your workout gloves for other activities will cause them to wear out sooner than if used for lifting alone.

What are the best workout gloves to buy?

Top workout gloves

Grip Power Pads Elite Leather Gym Gloves

What you need to know: Those looking for a rugged pair of gloves with wrist support that can stand up to a lot of abuse will be well served by the Grip Power Pads Elite Leather.

What you’ll love: They are perforated throughout for ventilation and have pull tabs for easy removal. Plus, they are available in a wide variety of sizes and full- and half-finger options.

What you should consider: Some users have found the stitching and seams to be lower quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top workout gloves for the money

Harbinger Pro Wristwrap Weightlifting Gloves

What you need to know: From a company well-known for making affordable lifting accessories, the Pro Wristwrap Gloves are a good choice for those who need a reliable pair for a reasonable price.

What you’ll love: The palm is reinforced and cushioned with a combination of leather and foam to provide you with a comfortable and secure grip on the bar.

What you should consider: The 90-day warranty is shorter than that of some other brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Fit Active Sports Workout Gloves

What you need to know: If you feel like other gloves make your hands too sweaty, you’ll definitely like this pair from Fit Active Sports, which has an open-back design yet still offer full palm coverage.

What you’ll love: The silicone dots on the neoprene palms offer a good grip on knurled and smooth bars alike. Also, the wrist wraps are wide enough to provide some support but not so wide that they hinder your range of motion too much.

What you should consider: There are some questions of durability, which makes them a poor choice for those who work out intensely.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Brett Dvoretz writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.