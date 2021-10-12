Skip to content
CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth
Dallas / Ft. Worth
43°
Dallas / Ft. Worth
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Inside DFW with Jenny Anchondo
Fun on the Run with Yolonda Williams
Remarkable Women 2022
Lifestyle
📺 Watch Live
Newsletters
Food and Drink
Toy Drive 2022
Best of Dallas
📺 Video
CW33 News Download
Community Calendar
Second Shot
Sports
High School Football Showdown 2022
How to watch high school football games broadcasted on CW33 online
CW33 High School Sports
Texas High School Football: Papa Murphy’s School Spirit Challenge
High School Football
Silver Star Nation
Cowboys
The Big Game
News
Local
Texas
Texas Governor’s Debate
Entertainment
National
BestReviews
Automotive News
Destination Texas
Press Releases
International
Top Stories
Central Texan $1 million richer after Texas Lottery …
Top Stories
LIST: Must-attend World Cup 2022 watch parties around …
Abbott: Government should repay TX for border effort
Five arrested for illegal fishing near SPI
Yellowstone season five premiere in Fort Worth
Gallery
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Careers With Us
About Us
Download the CW33 News App for iOS and Android
Where to watch us
Meet The Team
Contests
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Careers With Us
Closed Captioning Info
CW33 Good
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Dress
Best men’s dress shoe
Top Dress Headlines
Best bridal slippers
Best short wedding dress
Best bridal sandals
Don't Miss
Central Texan $1 million richer after Texas Lottery …
LIST: Must-attend World Cup 2022 watch parties around …
Abbott: Government should repay TX for border effort
Five arrested for illegal fishing near SPI
Yellowstone season five premiere in Fort Worth
Local Events