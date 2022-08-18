Which Nike Blazers are best?

There are countless Nike shoes to choose from, but if you’re a minimalist and want simple shoes with a design that never goes out of style, Nike Blazers might be what you need.

Blazers are one of the oldest models in Nike’s line of athletic shoes, but they’re still popular and have undergone several upgrades in quality since their initial release. The Nike Men’s Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage Shoes are the best ones you’ll find, as they offer excellent traction and durability, and come in six stylish colors.

What to know before you buy Nike Blazers

Your purpose in buying them

When Blazers were first released decades ago, they were considered appropriate for running, sports and other physical activities. However, shoe-making technology has evolved to the point where other Nike shoes are more suitable for running. These days, Blazers are considered casual shoes and a fashionable choice for complementing stylish outfits.

Finding the right size

Wearing the correct size shoes is crucial to prevent soreness and possibly injury. If your shoes are too big, you’ll be more prone to tripping. If they’re too tight, you’ll find them uncomfortable to wear for extended periods, and you might develop blisters or corns on your feet. Blazers should offer a snug fit, but a bit of room in the toe area is ideal.

Your foot shape

Since Blazers have a retro look and style, they’re not the most ergonomic shoes, and although comfortable for most, they don’t offer much arch support. Those with a distinguished foot shape such as over-pronated, supinated or flat feet might find them awkward and uncomfortable.

What to look for in quality Nike Blazers

Durable upper

Authentic Nike Blazers have a durable synthetic leather upper, giving them a layer of protection and comfort. Although they don’t have mesh overlays, they’re surprisingly breathable, and some have suede or synthetic details, giving them a retro, stylish look.

Rigid, flexible outsole

Blazers have some of the toughest outsoles of any athletic shoes, thanks to the vulcanized rubber that makes them flexible. Blazers also have a herringbone tread pattern for superior grip on various surfaces.

Also, Blazers have an autoclave construction where the outsole and midsole have been fused. Although it compromises the ergonomics and heel support to some extent, it gives them a streamlined look, making them ideal for casual wear.

Padded tongue

Blazers have a tongue padded with plenty of cushioning for additional comfort around the ankles. The sticking-out tongue also helps give them their classic look and lets wearers lace their shoes higher up the ankle for extra support and a more secure fit.

Eco-friendly construction

Blazers are manufactured with primarily synthetic materials, but some are made with 20%-30% recycled materials. Those made with recycled materials are often slightly cheaper and have a more lightweight feel. However, they’re still high-quality and durable, as they can last just as long as those made without any recycled materials.

How much you can expect to spend on Nike Blazers

Traditional Nike Blazers retail for $100-$120, but sometimes you can find low-cut models in the $80-$100 range.

Nike Blazers FAQ

Are Nike Blazers suitable for skateboarding?

A. Because of their vulcanized rubber outsole and durable leather construction, Blazers are suitable for skateboarding and other extreme summer sports.

Are Nike Blazers unisex?

A. Although Blazers are labeled and sold as either men’s or women’s shoes, they’re inherently the same, and there’s no difference in functionality. The only differences are in sizing, and some shoes with a more traditionally feminine color might be targeted toward women.

Can I wear Nike Blazers in the winter?

A. Yes. Blazers are among the most versatile Nike shoes and have a sturdy build and durable exterior that makes them suitable for mildly cold weather. However, they’re not waterproof, so moisture can easily penetrate them.

What are the best Nike Blazers to buy?

Top Nike Blazers

Nike Men’s Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes have the classic Blazers style, with an updated build and quality.

What you’ll love: The flat style of the midsole gives them a retro look, and the durable leather upper offers excellent support. The outsole has a herringbone tread pattern for superior grip, and the tongue is packed with cushioning for extra comfort. The six colors include three shades of red swoosh.

What you should consider: Some customers found it frustrating to constantly lace and undo the laces to put them on and take them off, respectively.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Nike Blazers for the money

Nike Women’s Blazer ’77 Low Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes have a stylish cream color and offer the comfort and support you can expect from Nike.

What you’ll love: They’re low-cut with a stylish casual look, and the easy-entry lacing system makes them simple to put on. The upper is made from durable leather and has suede details for a classic look, and the padded collar gives them a sleek look and superior comfort.

What you should consider: They’re heavier than other casual Nike shoes, and some reviewers reported that they don’t offer much arch support.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Nike Women’s Blazer Mid Next Nature Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes are made with 20% recycled materials but retain the popular and classic Blazers design.

What you’ll love: The upper is made from recycled synthetic leather for improved durability. The solid rubber outsole provides excellent traction, and the fused outsole and midsole give these shoes a crisp, stylish look. The exposed foam on the tongue offers additional comfort.

What you should consider: There’s no pull tab on the back heel, and some consumers complained about the sizing running small.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

