Back-to-school shoes kids can wear all year

Shopping for back-to-school gear and supplies can be hectic, especially if your child is due for new shoes. It can be frustrating as a parent to shop for kids’ shoes since they tend to go through them faster than the seasons change.

It’s usually warm when children return to school, but it’s a good idea to get your child a versatile and durable pair of shoes they can rock all year round.

What to look for when buying back-to-school shoes kids can wear all year

Durability

Unfortunately, you can’t prevent your children from outgrowing their shoes, but you can prolong the wearing-out process as much as possible by getting them durable back-to-school shoes. Kids tend to wear out their shoes quickly between activities like running, jumping and climbing, but a durable pair of shoes can take more of a beating over time and withstand harsh winter weather conditions.

A shoe’s durability depends on the materials used for its construction and how it’s manufactured. Look for tight, high-quality stitching and quality fabrics such as leather outer layers, rubber outsoles and cushioned midsoles.

Brand

It may surprise you to know that some of the most durable shoes aren’t manufactured by well-known companies. If durability is your primary concern, you might be better off going with shoes from a lesser-known brand. They likely won’t be very stylish, but since children wear them out quickly, that shouldn’t be a big concern anyways.

However, if the style is a concern for you or your child, some of the best kids’ shoes are manufactured by athletic wear brands such as Nike, Adidas and Reebok, among others.

Upper material

Shoes with breathable mesh uppers are excellent for the summer but since you’re looking for shoes your child can wear all year round, it’s best to avoid shoes with this type of construction so that their toes don’t freeze in the winter.

Shoes with mesh uppers don’t provide much protection from cold weather and moisture. Leather uppers are more suitable for year-round wear, and while they aren’t as breathable as shoes with mesh uppers, they’re more durable and provide better protection.

Comfort

Your child should feel comfortable in their shoes as they move. Some shoes have a bulky build, making them feel heavy or clunky and uncomfortable to wear for extended periods. You don’t want to get your child shoes that are too lightweight in their construction since they might not be very durable, but children need to have as much flexibility and mobility as possible.

9 best back-to-school shoes kids can wear year-round

Top kids back-to-school shoes over $50

Adidas Originals Unisex-Child Own The Game Wide Basketball Shoes

These mid-cut basketball shoes have a leather outer layer, a thick rubber outsole and an Adiwear outsole for superior grip. They’re versatile enough to wear all year round and are available in three stylish colors.

Nike Kids Grade School Air Force 1 Shoes

You can’t go wrong with a pair of Air Force 1 shoes for your child to wear year-round. They have high-quality construction, a durable rubber outsole, a cushioned sole unit, and they boast a classic look that never goes out of style.

Reebok Kids Grade School Classic Leather Shoes

Reebok is a trusted shoe brand and usually offers cheaper options than other big-name athletic wear brands. These shoes are easy on the wallet, but they’re made with high-quality leather and feature a removable EVA foam liner and a rugged rubber outsole, so they’re excellent for rigorous activities.

Nike Unisex-Child Team Hustle D 9 (Gs) Sneaker

These stylish basketball shoes are available in several colors and have a high-quality build. They have a foam-backed mesh beneath a leather upper for optimal comfort and durability. Also, the ankle is high-cut, so they offer more extra protection and stability.

Nike Jordan 1 Mid Black White Grade School

These shoes are expensive, so they’re best suited as a gift to an older child. They’re a black-and-white version of the classic Jordan 1 shoes that are flashy and stylish. They have a durable build and a high ankle cut that’s excellent for year-round wear.

Adidas Originals Kids Grade School Superstar Shoes

These shoes have a sleek look and boast a stylish black-and-gold design. They’re versatile shoes that are great for various athletic activities and feature the iconic Adidas rubber shell front-toe tip.

Top kids back-to-school shoes under $50

Uovo Boys Shoes Boys Waterproof Sneakers

If you’re looking for a reliable pair of sneakers for your child, these won’t disappoint. The outsole offers excellent traction, and the in-sole has a cushioned lining for extra comfort. They’re waterproof, breathable and feature an anti-collision front toe cap, making them ideal for the most active children.

Northside Cheyenne JR Hiking Boot

These shoes are made with 100% premium-quality leather and boast a breathable mesh upper with a convenient speed lacing system perfect for children. They also feature a PVC mudguard and a heel stabilizer making them one of the most durable and practical back-to-school shoes kids can wear all year.

