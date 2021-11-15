Skip to content
CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth
Dallas / Ft. Worth
39°
Dallas / Ft. Worth
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Morning After
📺 Watch Live
Second Shot
CW33 News Download
Entertainment Newz with J-Kruz
Travel Log with Travel Mom
Things To Do With Dallas Observer
News
Local
Texas
Entertainment
International
National
Science
BestReviews
Border Report
Washington, D.C.
Change Makers
Destination Texas
Texas is Open
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine Information
Hunger Action Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Coca-Cola releases Starlight: Here’s how it tastes
‘Beloved’ Taco Bell dessert returns in some markets
State Fair of TX giving away season passes on Thurs.
States with the most pothole complaints
Black History Month
📺 Video
Pro Football
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Sports
The Big Game
China 2022
Silver Star Nation
Cowboys
High School Football Showdown 2021
High School Sports
NFL Draft
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Careers With Us
About Us
Download the CW33 News App for iOS and Android
Where to watch us
Meet The Team
Contests
Contact Us
Newsletter Sign Up
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Careers With Us
Closed Captioning Info
CW33 Good
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Beds
Best wicker cat bed
Top Beds Headlines
Best dog pillow
Best extra-large dog bed
Best memory foam dog bed
Best dog cot
Best cooling dog bed
Best Petsmart cat bed
More Beds
Best cute cat bed
Best calming dog bed
Best Kong dog bed
Best king-size bed-in-a-bag
The best heated cat bed
Most popular Chewy cat bed
Best cat bed
Don't Miss
Coca-Cola releases Starlight: Here’s how it tastes
‘Beloved’ Taco Bell dessert returns in some markets
State Fair of TX giving away season passes on Thurs.
States with the most pothole complaints
STAR Transit offering free rides to polls on Election …
Local Events