Best grills for Dad this Father’s Day

Not only does cooking over a grill make the food taste better, but it is a much more rewarding activity than tossing something in the microwave and pressing a button. Grilling and barbecuing are activities where doing them is often just as important as the result.

To enjoy cooking on a grill, however, Dad needs the best. Since that definition varies by grill master, you must find the one that is right for your father’s style and cooking preferences.

What is a grill?

At its core, a grill has a heat source beneath an open rack. Food is often cooked directly on this rack and is characterized by grill marks. This makes a grill best for solid foods, such as meat, poultry and fish. However, it is also possible to use a grill mat, foil pans or a cast-iron skillet to cook other types of food. This means, with the right grill and the right accessories, you can cook anything you desire.

What types of grills are there?

Grills can be categorized in a wide variety of ways, ranging from size and primary purpose to fuel used.

Propane and natural gas

Propane and natural gas grills are easy to start, and they heat up quickly. They work great at higher temperatures but may not be as effective when cooking low and slow. Refilling the fuel tanks can be a minor hassle, but the main drawback is the cooking fuel does not enhance the flavor. To get that smoky taste, you need to add wood chips.

Charcoal

Charcoal can be difficult to light, and it is slow to get hot. A precise temperature is hard to maintain, but cooking low and slow for a barbecue is ideal with charcoal. Charcoal is easy to handle and purchase, plus it adds the best, most potent flavor of all the fuels when cooking — if you want that traditional cooked-over-a-grill taste, charcoal is the fuel to choose.

Wood pellets

Wood pellets are in between gas and charcoal. The grills are easy to start, you can maintain a precise temperature and it is possible to either grill or barbecue. You can purchase wood pellets that add flavor to your meals, so they are often better than gas grills but not quite as good as charcoal — depending on your taste preference. The biggest downside is a quality wood pellet grill can be expensive.

Electric

An electric grill is just like cooking indoors on a stovetop. You get precise control of the temperature, and it heats up quickly. The downside is it is just like cooking inside on a stovetop; the fuel does not add any flavor. The other problem with an electric grill is you need to be close to an outlet to use the appliance.

10 grills your dad will love

Weber Spirit E-310 Liquid Propane Gas Grill

This propane grill is from a top grill manufacturing company. It has 424 square inches of primary cooking area and 105 square inches of warming rack area. The Spirit E-310 has an open design for easy storage and a foldable side table for tools, food and condiments.

Dyna-Glo Premier Five-Burner Natural Gas Grill

Dyna-Glo’s five-burner model features EquiHeat technology that evenly distributes heat to each burner. It has 552 square inches of primary cooking area. Hooks and holders offer convenient storage for grill accessories.

Dyna-Glo Signature Series Heavy-Duty Barrel Charcoal Grill

This large barrel charcoal grill has a collapsible front workstation for times when you need more space. It features an impressive 675 square inches of cooking area and has a heavy-gauge steel body for durability. The oversized steel wheels facilitate mobility.

Traeger Pro Series 22 Wood Pellet Grill

The Traeger six-in-one grill has precise temperature control that allows you to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue. The 18-pound hopper lets you cook for hours without needing a refill.

George Foreman Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill

If you’re looking for an easy-to-use grill, the George Foreman electric grill will fit your needs. It comes with a domed lid, a drip plate, a temperature control probe, a stand and more. It has five cooking temperatures and never flares up.

Kamado Joe Classic II 18-inch Charcoal Grill

The Kamado Joe Classic II is a premium ceramic grill with a cast iron cart. The wide temperature range allows you to smoke at 225 degrees or sear at 750 degrees. It features an air-lift hinge that lets you raise the dome with a single finger.

Royal Gourmet Three-burner Propane and Charcoal Combo

For grill masters who can’t decide what they want, this model offers propane and charcoal cooking options. One side has three stainless steel burners, and the other side has a height-adjustable charcoal pan and air vents. There are two side trays, two casters and two wheels.

Coleman RoadTrip 285 Stand-Up Propane Grill

Whether you are going camping, tailgating or just having an outdoor picnic, this portable propane grill from Coleman is up to the task. It features 285 square inches of cooking space and comes with a quick-fold stand for easy assembly.

Ninja Foodi Smart XL Six-in-One Indoor Grill

If you like to grill but want to do it all year round, this six-in-one indoor grill is a great option. It is large enough to fit 24 hot dogs and can grill, bake, broil, roast, air crisp and dehydrate. The cool-air zone, splatter shield and temperature-controlled grill grate can reduce smoke to keep it out of your kitchen.

Fire Sense Notebook BBQ Grill

People concerned about their budget will like this grill. It is a foldable charcoal grill that is just 18 inches long. The grill can be assembled or disassembled in seconds, and it cleans with a simple wipe down.

