Which items to increase your productivity are best?

In times gone by, advice from titans of industry, athletes and world-beaters was to develop a relentless work ethic and put it to use. However, as most 1990s financiers and workaholics will tell you, this approach only leads to burnout and, eventually, a sharp downturn in productivity in both the long and short term.

This is why the focus has shifted to productivity. Learning how to be more productive and how to break old habits can be tricky. What’s more, productivity does not only extend to work. It captures how effective you are with your goals, life, family and commitments. This is because productivity is all about output.

What is productivity?

Productivity is the art of getting things done. This means that you have something to show for your efforts. On the other hand, hard work can often be the process of doing a lot but achieving very little.

When most people think about productivity, they immediately think they need to suffer to get results. This is a very old-fashioned view that, in the long run, can leave people feeling depressed, anxious and overworked. The true path to productivity is in getting the right things done at the right time.

A more important skill and discipline is the ability to filter out or disregard what does not need to be done. High achievers are typically people who can identify their goals and how to get them and then execute a good plan. Identifying the right thing to do at the right time involves prioritizing tasks. It’s also about focusing one’s attention and dedicating specific time brackets to specific tasks so you don’t feel like you’re trying to do too much at once. There are many techniques and tools to use to help achieve higher levels of productivity.

How to increase productivity

Too often, people are told they need a routine or a cast-iron plan. But what happens when you make a plan and can’t stick to it? Oftentimes, this can feel like failure, which in turn causes us to be even less productive in the long run.

Plans, however, are important for giving focus and helping people organize their time. The reason many people fail is that their plans are unrealistic. Many people also try to do too much at once rather than increasing their productivity over time.

Get organized

This advice isn’t super helpful on its own. But to put it in context, apply organization to your life and start with the small things. Even just keeping yourself and your space clean and tidy can do wonders for productivity because it minimizes distractions.

Start by making your bed every day. Next, get rid of the trash, and dust and polish your space. Finally, set a time twice a week that you will repeat the process. The space you occupy is often a reflection of your mindset. This means that if your home is chaotic, it’s because your mind feels overwhelmed and chaotic too.

Being organized and/or fastidious is not rocket science. For example, get up early and prepare dinner before you leave for work. Something like a slow cooker or an Instant Pot can free up tons of time and keep the entire household more organized.

A productive life is all about action. So the more routine and discipline you build into your day-to-day routine, the more energy available for other important tasks.

Look after yourself

Perhaps looking after yourself before you look after others can feel counterintuitive, but it’s a cornerstone of productivity.

First, quit as many unhealthy foods you consume as possible and add some exercise. Studies have shown that increased exercise has a hugely positive impact on one’s mental health, which is a key contributing factor to productivity. Why not try a home punching bag and do a couple of rounds of boxing per night? Not only will it supercharge your fitness, but it can also empower you and allow you to blow off some steam.

Next, don’t forget to pamper yourself at least once per day and dress to impress yourself. And once you look great, it’s time to complete at least one or two mindfulness meditations per week. Mindfulness is not only a great way to get relaxed, but it also improves focus and reduces anxiety while giving a sense of well-being.

Prioritize

Prioritization means being ruthlessly objective in your approach. Work is always busy, so learn to say no and focus only on the things that move you forward. This can mean delegating or only answering emails at two set times per day.

For other goals in your life, it’s all about identifying the big steps that get you there and getting them done. There is no magic formula, and chances are you’re going to need to be flexible sometimes to get what you want. Writing everything down and tracking progress in a goal planner can help keep you motivated.

Improve 1% per day

Improving 1% per day means you’ll improve by over 365% over the course of a year. To do this, you’re going to need a journal.

Journaling is a great way to keep yourself accountable. Journaling each day and building on what you have done well and identifying what you could have improved on is a great way to build momentum. Journaling also helps identify what you’re going to do in the days ahead. This means there will be a decrease in your goal or productivity anxiety and a renewed motivation for the journey you are on.

What you need to buy to increase your productivity

LUX Productivity PRO A5 Planner

This unique little planner helps you take a scientific approach to productivity. It does this by making it easier to prioritize your efforts throughout the course of each day so that the week, month and year is taken care of.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

MAXPRO Fitness: Cable Home Gym

Get fit and stay fit at home with the home-gym cable set that enables you to work out at home while taking up barely any space at all. This is perfect for any level of fitness as there are a multitude of workouts available on the app.

Hihealer Meditation Cushion Floor Pillow

This meditation pillow is just what you need to motivate you to get your weekly meditation in. Meditation is great for productivity as it boosts focus and reduces anxiety, and having a comfortable chair to do it on makes all the difference.

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask

Getting more sleep may be just what you need. This mask not only helps you to sleep better, but it cuts out the light that may be preventing you from getting the optimal sleep you need to be more productive.

OrgaNice Hourglass Sand Timer

This timer is a great way to make sure you’re not spending too much time on tasks. Shifting how you fight the clock is the No. 1 way to be more productive.

