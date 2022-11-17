Which desk hammocks are best?

Most people perform better when they are comfortable, which means that long days in the same chair at the office can negatively impact your productivity. A desk hammock can help alleviate discomfort by allowing you to prop your feet up while at work.

Most desk hammocks have adjustable fasteners, meaning that you can prop your feet to just the right height to lean back in your chair and take a power nap. When you have time and space to rest, you are able to get more done and enjoy work more. For a sleek and highly adjustable hammock, consider this one from 5Fold Products.

What to know before you buy a desk hammock

What is a desk hammock?

A desk hammock is a small sling or hammock secured beneath your desk, providing a place for you to rest your feet without leaving your chair. In the same way that an outside hammock is fastened between two trees, desk hammocks are typically fastened to the sides of your desk with clamps or screws. A desk hammock is an inexpensive way to create a more comfortable and relaxing work environment.

Desk hammock benefits

There are a variety of benefits associated with desk hammocks, but it’s important to remember that a desk hammock is not a medical device. It is unwise to use a desk hammock to treat medical conditions.

That being said, desk hammocks may provide several benefits, including:

Improved circulation: Using a desk hammock allows you to move your feet while sitting, rather than keeping them planted on the floor, which can stimulate circulation and blood flow.

Less tension: We are constantly putting pressure on our feet, even while seated. Propping your feet up in a desk hammock allows them to rest, giving your feet a much-needed break from carrying you around all day.

Improved posture / less lower back pain: Because we also use our feet to stabilize us, propping them up can actually force you to engage your core and sit upright, improving posture. A desk hammock can help soften the angle of your hips, creating less lower back pain than the traditional seated position.

Decreased fatigue: Having the ability to switch the position of your feet can make long hours of sitting at a desk feel less exhausting. The reduced pressure on your heels and knees can leave you with more energy to finish out the day.

Increased focus: It’s a lot easier to focus on the task at hand when emails aren’t competing with the sound of your muscles yelling at you. The added comfort of a desk hammock can reduce the number of aches and pains you experience, allowing you to give your full attention to your work.

What to look for in a quality desk hammock

Fastening method

There are four different methods used for attaching your desk hammock to the relevant surface: hanging, gluing, screwing and clamping. Each method has its pros and cons.

Hanging is the fastening method used for portable desk hammocks. Hammocks designed for this purpose are typically equipped with one large strap that hangs over an object in front of you, such as a headrest. It is convenient for travel, as it requires no assembly, but not ideal for stationary desks.

Gluing a desk hammock in place is a one-time, permanent fastening method that allows you to secure the hammock in place and not think about it again. This method is helpful for those who work from home, but it’s not recommended if you’re using a desk provided by your company.

Screwing is similarly permanent, but allows for easier removal if necessary. Some desk hammocks are equipped with fasteners designed to be attached to your desk with screws. It is potentially the most durable fastening solution, but it also requires the most equipment.

Clamping is the most versatile option for stationary desk fastening. Desk hammocks with clamps allow you to install them on any desk without leaving damage or residue. Since they are easy to install, you can take them to and from work. These hammocks are ideal for anyone who wants to fasten a desk hammock with minimum commitment. Be aware that the clamps may need to be tightened over time.

Portability

Sling hammocks are designed for travel, so if you want something to provide comfort on an airplane, they may be the option for you. Alternatively, some desk hammocks are designed for traditional desks, but can freely be moved from one desk to another. If youâ€™re interested in a portable option for your desk hammock, opt for one with clamps.

Stability

If you want your desk hammock to provide a large, stable platform that won’t cause your feet to slide together, opt for a model with square wooden dowels on each end, as these create a greater surface area to spread your heels on.

Adjustability

Higher quality hammocks will be height-adjustable, allowing you to modify their position for different body types. Additionally, a height-adjustable hammock will allow you to sit in a variety of positions without having to take down the hammock and resecure it.

How much you can expect to spend on a desk hammock

On average, a desk hammock will cost you between $10-$20. For more than $20, you can find high-end desk hammocks that have nicer hardware, additional padding and accessories, like phone holders or headphone hangers.

Desk Hammock FAQ

Is a desk hammock difficult to install?

A. Not typically. It will depend partially on what type of desk hammock you have, but generally, they only require a couple of screws or clamps.

Do I need to buy two separate hammocks for my office and my home?

A. This depends on what type of hardware you use to attach your desk hammock. Models that use screws or glue are best kept at only one location, but if your desk hammock has releasable clamps that hold it in place, you could easily pack it up and take it home with you at the end of the work day.

What’s the best desk hammock to buy?

Top desk hammock

5Fold Products Under Desk Foot Hammock

What you need to know: A sleek desk hammock with a universal fastening system for added convenience.

What you’ll love: Stable and adjustable, this desk hammock is equipped with universal clamps that work on any type of desk or table. It comes with a free phone stand, a multifunctional hook and soft pads on the clamps to protect your furniture.

What you should consider: The hammock itself is not padded.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top desk hammock for the money

Deskool Foot Hammock with Headphones Holder

What you need to know: A budget-friendly desk hammock with a modern and stylish design.

What you’ll love: Equipped with adjustable clamps that allow the hammock to be compatible with a variety of desks and tables, this hammock also comes with a headphone hanger that can be used for book bags or other convenient items.

What you should consider: Some users had issues with the ropes loosening over time, requiring regular adjustment.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Auoinge Desk Hammock

What you need to know: A straightforward and functional desk hammock at a reasonable price.

What you’ll love: Made from 100% cotton, this desk hammock is durable and breathable, keeping your feet cool and comfortable. It is equipped with easy-to-install clams that adapt to a variety of desks and comes with a bonus headphone holder.

What you should consider: Some users prefer to add extra padding or a small pillow for additional comfort.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

