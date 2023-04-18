How to get rid of stink bugs

The stink bug is an insect native to Asia that has recently established itself in North America. These slow-moving, docile bugs are unwelcome guests due to the stinky excretions they have developed as a defense mechanism. The best way to be rid of these pests is to prevent them from entering your home in the first place. When you do spot them inside, you can use simple tools to get rid of them.

In this article: Frost King Extra Brush Door Sweep, Feit Electric Yellow LED Lightbulb and BugZooka Bug Catcher Vacuum.

Get rid of stink bugs outside

While most pesticides for home use focus on dreaded creatures like roaches, you can find some specifically formulated to deter stink bugs. In combination with sealing entry points to your home, these products can be quite effective.

Block access

An important step in getting rid of these critters is to block their entry to your home. To do so, you will need to carefully inspect every possible entry point to your house, including doors, windows and pipes. Simple door sweeps effectively block passage under your doors. Replace damaged or torn screens as well as caulking or weatherstripping that has developed gaps.

Eliminate sources of food

Stink bugs are powerfully motivated by hunger. You can remove a primary reason for their visit by keeping your kitchen squeaky clean. Simple air-tight storage solutions, such as sealed bags and plastic containers, conceal smells that attract these bugs. Sweep often because mere crumbs are a feast for these little invaders.

Change your lighting or turn off the lights

Many insects, including stink bugs, are attracted to lights. Turning off outdoor lighting at night makes your home less attractive to these prowling insects. If darkness doesn’t suit you, switching your outdoor lighting to yellow or orange bulbs can also help.

Check for leaks

Bugs need water, and any dripping faucet or leaky pipe can appear to them as an oasis might to a desert wanderer. A variety of sensing devices can help you find leaks around the house.

Get rid of stink bugs inside

Even the most thoroughly bug-proofed home will suffer an occasional breach. For such a moment, there are handy gadgets that safely remove the visitor without letting it release its defensive stench.

Best products for getting rid of stink bugs outside

Pesticides

Spectracide Bug Stop Home Barrier

This water-based pesticide won’t leave residue after application. It kills bugs on contact and can provide up to 12 months of protection.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Harris Stink Bug Killer

This odorless pesticide spray can be used indoors and outdoors. It forms a barrier to curious bugs that can last for weeks.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Door sweeps

M-d Products Self-Adhesive Door Sweep

A simple and effective barrier to crawling creatures, this door sweep installs in minutes and efficiently blocks a favorite entry point.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Frost King Extra Brush Door Sweep

This sturdy model made of aluminum is best for blocking large gaps under doors. It is durable and features a premium brush that stops entry.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Food storage

Avilene 20-Container Food Storage Set

You can establish order in your refrigerator while sealing off bug-attracting odors with these food containers. These containers are free of potentially harmful bisphenol A, and they’re safe for use in the microwave and freezer.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Lighting

Feit Electric Yellow LED Lightbulb

You can keep your porch light on without attracting insects with this efficient bulb that lasts up to 10 times as long as an incandescent bulb.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Leak alarm

The Basement Watchdog Battery-Operated Water Alarm

You can use this device to monitor any area of the house for leaks. It can detect even small amounts of water, and a loud alarm alerts you if there is a problem.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best products to get rid of stink bugs inside

Bug catchers

My Critter Catcher Spider and Insect Catcher

You can grab stink bugs, spiders and roaches from a safe distance with this simple, effective bug catcher.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

BugZooka Bug Catcher Vacuum

If you aim the BugZooka at the interloper and press the button, it will be escorted abruptly from your kitchen in a rush of suction. This clever tool requires no batteries.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Robin Allday writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.