Which Hamilton Beach blender is best?

From making frozen daiquiris for parties to whipping up morning smoothies, a blender comes in handy for plenty of kitchen tasks. If you’re looking for a high-quality, reliable blender, you really can’t beat a model from Hamilton Beach.

Hamilton Beach blenders are available in several styles, from basic models that work well for smoothies and milkshakes to professional-grade blenders that can pulverize ingredients for nut butter or baby food. If you’re looking for a truly powerful, efficient blender, the Hamilton Beach Professional 1500W Quiet Shield Blender is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a Hamilton beach blender

Type

Conventional Hamilton Beach blenders are traditional countertop blenders. They can handle any blending task that doesn’t require high power, so they work well for smoothies and milkshakes. If you want to completely crush ice or other frozen ingredients, though, you’ll probably need a more powerful blender.

Personal Hamilton Beach blenders are compact models designed for making single servings. This type of blender comes with a blending jar that can double as a travel mug. Personal blenders are an excellent option if you only need to make a smoothie or milkshake for yourself. However, a personal blender doesn’t have the power to crush ice, so it’s not the best option for frozen cocktails.

Premium Hamilton Beach blenders are sometimes referred to as professional or commercial blenders. They’re the most powerful models, so they can handle heavy-duty blending jobs such as fully crushing ice and other frozen ingredients. Some Hamilton Beach premium blenders can even pulverize ingredients to make nut butter and baby food.

Power

Blender motor power is typically measured in wattage. Hamilton Beach personal models typically offer the lowest wattage, ranging from 175 to 300 watts. That’s enough power to blend fresh ingredients, but it’s not powerful enough to crush ice.

Hamilton Beach conventional blenders generally offer between 500 and 1,400 watts. Their motors enable them to crush ice, but not until it’s completely smooth. To blend ice and frozen ingredients completely smooth, you’ll need a Hamilton Beach blender that delivers between 1,500 to 1,800 watts, which are usually premium models.

Capacity

It’s important to think about the size of the jar that comes with your blender, so you know how much food you can blend in one batch. Hamilton Beach blenders have jars that can hold between 14 and 64 ounces.

Personal blender models typically have a capacity between 14 and 20 ounces to produce a single serving, while conventional blenders can hold 40 to 52 ounces for about three to five servings. The premium models generally hold between 32 and 54 ounces for about two to six servings.

What to look for in a quality Hamilton Beach blender

Controls

Hamilton Beach blenders generally have three different control styles. Some high-end models feature touchpad controls that are easy to use and clean, while others have user-friendly push buttons that can be tough to clean if food gets stuck around them. Some Hamilton Beach blenders have dial controls, which are easier to clean than push-button controls. However, dial controls aren’t as intuitive to use as touchpad or button controls.

Wave-Action technology

A few of Hamilton Beach’s blenders feature the patented Wave-Action system that helps improve blending results. It pulls the ingredients down toward the blades during blending, so you wind up with an extremely smooth texture — and you never have to stop the blender to mix the ingredients.

Jar material

Plastic jars are incredibly lightweight, making them easy to maneuver around your kitchen. They don’t shatter if dropped either. However, plastic has a tendency to hold onto stains and odors quickly, so cleaning the jar right after use is key.

Glass jars won’t stain or absorb odors as easily. However, they can be extremely heavy, so they’re more difficult to handle. They also shatter if dropped, so their durability may be an issue.

Speeds

A Hamilton Beach blender usually has between two and 10 speeds. Premium models may also have speed settings for specific recipes such as smoothies or milkshakes, so you don’t have to figure out the best speed on your own.

Functions

Every Hamilton Beach blender can blend, but some models can perform additional functions for greater versatility. Those functions might include:

Mixing

Pureeing

Ice crushing

Chopping

Liquefying

Dispenser

A few of Hamilton Beach’s blenders are designed with parties in mind, so they feature a serving dispenser. As a result, you don’t have to lift the jar off the blender base to pour a frozen cocktail. Instead, you just hold your glass beneath the dispenser spout to fill it with your favorite cocktail.

Sound shield

Blenders can be pretty noisy, so some Hamilton Beach blenders feature a sound shield. The shield covers the jar when blending to help reduce the noise, which means you won’t wake up the entire house when you’re whipping up your morning smoothie.

Chopping attachment

Some Hamilton Beach blenders come with a chopping bowl attachment. With this attachment, you can chop vegetables, nuts and other hard ingredients. It also works well to mix up sauces, dips and dressings.

How much you can expect to spend on a Hamilton Beach blender

Compact Hamilton Beach blenders typically range from $15 to $30, while conventional blenders with 1,400 watts of power or less generally go for $30 to $250. For a premium Hamilton Beach blender with 1,500 watts of power or more, you’ll usually pay between $250 and $950.

Hamilton Beach blender FAQ

Can you fit a Hamilton Beach blender in a small kitchen?

A. If you have a small kitchen, a Hamilton Beach personal blender is the best option. It has a smaller footprint, so you won’t lose too much countertop space.

Do Hamilton Beach blenders come with a warranty?

A. Hamilton Beach blenders are all protected by a warranty, but the exact terms differ from model to model. In most cases, the blenders have one to three years of warranty protection for any problems that occur due to defects in the materials or workmanship.

What’s the best Hamilton Beach blender to buy?

Top Hamilton Beach blender

Hamilton Beach Professional 1500W Quiet Shield Blender

What you need to know: While it’s pretty pricey, this professional-grade blender offers 1,500 watts of power to blend nearly anything.

What you’ll love: It’s more expensive than other blenders, but it offers professional-grade performance. It blends quickly and efficiently to a smooth texture. It’s easy to clean and store. It crushes ice with ease.

What you should consider: While it’s supposed to offer quiet operation, some buyers report that it’s pretty loud.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Hamilton Beach blender for the money

Hamilton Beach Power Elite Multi-Function Blender

What you need to know: This 700-watt blender offers quick, even blending results at an extremely attractive price.

What you’ll love: It boasts solid, durable construction and enough power for basic blending. The glass jar holds 40 ounces and features a spill-free pouring spout. It’s easy to operate with four-button controls and cleans easily too.

What you should consider: Its lid isn’t sealed, so the jar can overflow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hamilton The Fury Blender

What you need to know: This extremely powerful, commercial-grade blender allows you to get the smoothest consistency for your blends and even boasts an adjustable timer for user-friendly operation.

What you’ll love: It features a powerful 3-horsepower motor and the Wave-Action system to pull ingredients toward the blades for smooth blending. Its 64-ounce jar is large enough for parties. It features a timer with automatic shutoff that allows you to blend for as long as necessary.

What you should consider: It’s pretty expensive, though it does provide commercial-grade results.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

