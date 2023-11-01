Le Creuset’s pumpkin pie dish is a favorite

Fall baking season is here! With Halloween officially behind us, the next holiday to look forward to is Thanksgiving, and you have a few weeks to make sure your kitchen is stocked and ready with all the tools and dishes needed to take on all the cooking and baking for a Turkey Day feast.

Looking for some incredible new pieces to add to your rotation? Amazon’s “Most Wished For” section offers a list of the products most often added to shoppers’ wish lists and registries — updated daily. Full of incredible bakeware picks that would make excellent additions to your fall baking collection, it’s the perfect place to discover your next baking treasure.

Must-haves from Amazon’s ‘Most Wished For’ bakeware

Le Creuset Stoneware Figural Pumpkin Baker with Lid

This Le Creuset pumpkin-shaped baking dish launched on Amazon just over a week ago, and in addition to being in one of the top spots on the “Most Wished For” list, it’s also the site’s No. 1 new release. And no wonder — this dish is made of Le Creuset heritage-quality stoneware to ensure even heat distribution, easy cleaning and a durable, nonporous, scratch- and stain-resistant finish. Plus, it just looks so cute. Imagine this pumpkin as your fall centerpiece, with a pie or bubbling casserole inside. If you have to have it, you’re not alone.

MALACASA Casserole Dishes for Oven

This set of four ceramic bakeware dishes comes in five pretty colors to match any kitchen. They’re easy to clean and safe for ovens, microwaves, refrigerators and dishwashers, making them versatile for all your baking and cooking needs, regardless of season.

Pyrex Deep Glass Baking Dish with Plastic Lid

Pyrex has long been the go-to name in glass bakeware. This deep casserole dish is freezer- and microwave-safe and includes a plastic lid so you can cook, bake and store your leftovers in it. It comes in four sizes to meet all your cooking, serving and storage needs.

Mora Ceramic Set of 2 Baking Dishes

This set of two loaf pans goes beyond being practical for home bakers — these porcelain pieces are just so pretty. Their two-toned glaze is neutral enough to match any kitchen design, but they will still stand out on your holiday table this year.

Sweejar Ceramic Bakeware Set

Need a no-fuss set of high-quality baking dishes in all the right sizes at an affordable price? Here it is. This set of three ceramic bakeware dishes is perfect for outfitting a new kitchen or upgrading to a quality set without breaking the bank.

FineDine Superior Glass Casserole Dish Set

Each of these four glass casserole dishes has handles for easy gripping and carrying, and they nest together for space-saving storage. The glass is tempered, making it oven-safe. Plus, glass is naturally nonstick.

Bicuzat Vintage Style Blue Flowers Phalaenopsis Pottery

These ceramic dishes add style to your baked goods with a painted flower design and handles that make it easy to transfer dishes from the oven to the table. They are perfect for cakes, quiches and side dishes.

IPOW S-M-L Casserole Dish Set

This set of three large ceramic baking dishes is just what you need for casseroles and large baked dishes. Their deep capacity makes them perfect for hearty dishes like lasagnas, while their handles make it easier to lift and carry them from the oven to the table.

