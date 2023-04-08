Basements have a bad habit of retaining moisture in the air, leading to unpleasant smells, mildew and mold. Dehumidifiers are a perfect way to control your basement’s humidity. Still, with so many options, it can take time to find the right one. If you’re looking for a new dehumidifier, there are a few things you should consider before making a purchase.

In this article: Midea Dehumidifier, Honeywell TP50WK Energy Star Dehumidifier and Whirlpool 40-Pint Portable Dehumidifier

Size and portability

Your basement’s size is an essential consideration, as it will affect how large a dehumidifier you need. Those with a capacity of at least 20 pints are ideal for basements up to 1,000 square feet, although you may want a model with at least a 40-pint capacity to reduce the number of times you’ll need to empty it each day. On the other hand, it’s best to buy a dehumidifier with at least a 50-pint capacity for larger spaces.

It’s also worth considering your basement’s average temperature when determining how large your dehumidifier should be. Hotter rooms generally hold more water vapor in the air, meaning you’ll have to empty your dehumidifier more often if your basement stays fairly warm.

If you plan on moving your dehumidifier around your basement, you may want a unit with wheels and handles. Those meant for larger spaces tend to be bigger and heavier, but you’re less likely to need to move them around.

Continuous drainage

If your basement has a floor-level drain, it’s worth considering a dehumidifier with a continuous drainage feature.

Most dehumidifiers must be emptied regularly, but those with continuous drainage features have hoses that empty the water directly into your drain throughout the day.

Energy efficiency

Dehumidifiers are energy-hungry machines, especially if you leave them running throughout the day. Whole-home dehumidifiers typically use between 300 to 700 watts per hour. It’s best only to run yours a few hours a day to avoid high energy bills. If you believe you’ll need to run your dehumidifier often, consider buying an Energy Star-rated machine, as they use less energy and can reduce the impact on your electric bills.

Noise

If you spend a lot of time in your basement, you’ll want a quiet dehumidifier. The manufacturer often lists the machine’s decibel rating in its product description. Those with a decibel rating of around 50 dB are about half as loud as lawnmowers. Some have decibel ratings as low as 30 dB.

Choosing a unit with a lower decibel rating will ensure it doesn’t disturb you throughout the day.

Warranty

Dehumidifiers can be expensive making it a good idea to choose one backed by a warranty in case it quits working down the line. Warranties are also a good indicator of how long the manufacturer believes it will last. For example, if a dehumidifier is backed by a three-year warranty, the manufacturer is likely confident it will last at least that long before needing to be replaced.

Best dehumidifiers for basements

Midea Dehumidifier

It can remove around 22 pints of moisture from the air each day, making it an ideal choice for basements up to 1,500 square feet. The built-in wheels make it easy to move around. It’s Energy Star-rated and has a continuous drainage feature.

Sold by Amazon

Frigidaire High-Humidity Dehumidifier

This is designed for large, humid spaces and has a 60-pint capacity. It has a washable filter and shuts off automatically when the room reaches your desired humidity. It emits around 53 dBA of noise, so it may not be a great choice if your basement is a living space.

Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Wayfair

Yaufey Home Dehumidifier

It’s relatively quiet and has built-in wheels. This dehumidifier is suitable for spaces up to 1,750 square feet, making it an ideal choice for large basements. It has a 32.7-pint capacity and a continuous drainage hose.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Simsen 95-Ounce Dehumidifier

This is an excellent choice for smaller basements and shuts off automatically when it’s full. It has a hose for continuous drainage and operates at around 30 dB. It has a color-changing light on the front panel.

Sold by Amazon

Frigidaire 35-Pint Dehumidifier

This features an easy-to-clean, washable filter. It’s a good choice for smaller basements and has built-in wheels in case you need to move it around. It has a continuous-drainage feature and is built to function in relatively low temperatures.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Honeywell TP50WK Energy Star Dehumidifier

This Energy Star-rated dehumidifier has built-in handles and wheels, so you can easily move it from room to room. It’s ideal for spaces up to 3,000 square feet. The water tank has a splash guard to prevent spills.

Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Wayfair

Whirlpool 40-Pint Portable Dehumidifier

This is suitable for smaller basements and comes with a one-year warranty. It features three fan speeds and a continuous drainage option. The LED display is easy to use.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Amazon Basics Dehumidifier

This features an easy-to-clean, washable filter. It’s available in 35-pint and 50-pint configurations. It’s suitable for spaces up to 2,500 square feet. The smart dehumidification feature lets you keep your room’s humidity within a specified range.

Sold by Amazon

Black and Decker Dehumidifier

This powerful dehumidifier is excellent for spaces up to 3,000 square feet. It has a washable filter and is energy efficient. It has an 8-pint bucket and comes with a hose for continuous drainage. It’s backed by a one-year warranty.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

HomeLabs Energy Star Dehumidifier

This is an excellent choice for large basements, as it has a 50-pint capacity and covers spaces up to 4,500 square feet. It’s energy-efficient and lets you set a specified range for your basement’s humidity. It has a hose outlet for continuous drainage.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.