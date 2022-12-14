Making a handful of simple changes can help your electric bill go down.

Tips for keeping your electric bill low this winter

With energy prices on the rise, you might be wondering how to save money on your electric bill. In areas where you have your choice of suppliers, the days of cheap deals are coming to an end, so switching is unlikely to help.

Luckily, there are actions you can take to keep your energy bills down. It may mean changing some bad habits, but it’s perfectly doable.

Switch to energy-efficient bulbs

If you haven’t yet made the switch to energy-efficient light bulbs, now’s the time. LED light bulbs are the most energy-efficient on the market today, using around 90% less electricity than standard incandescent bulbs. Plus, they’re affordable to buy, so switching won’t cost you too much.

Unplug gadgets

Leaving your TV on standby and keeping electrical appliances plugged into outlets uses a small amount of electricity, even when they’re switched off. It might not be much, but over the months it all adds up, especially if you have a lot of electrical appliances and gadgets. Instead, unplug electrical items from the wall when they’re not in use.

Wash and dry clothes efficiently

When washing clothes that aren’t heavily soiled, you can still get great results when you set the temperature to cold rather than warm, and you’ll save money on your electric bill in the process. Also, avoid running your washer when you don’t have a full load and consider whether you really need to wash a garment after each wear.

Tumble dryers are fairly energy-hungry, so the less you use them, the better for your bank balance. Instead, dry your clothes outdoors where possible. Just because it’s cold outside, it doesn’t mean your clothes won’t dry. You’ll get the best results on windy, sunny days, but even when it’s overcast, your clothes will dry some of the way outside, then you can finish them off in the dryer. If you don’t have a yard to dry your clothes in, try a clothes drying rack near an open window.

Reduce electric heating bills

If you have electric heating, this is one of the biggest areas where you can make savings. Consider turning your thermostat down slightly from your usual setting. Just a few degrees lower can reduce your bills without feeling significantly colder. Turn your heating off when you’re out of the home or make use of timers to have it switch on just 20 minutes or so before you get home so you don’t return to a freezing home.

Use draft excluders to block gaps under doors where drafts get through, particularly exterior doors or doors to rooms you use regularly. Also, close the curtains in your home as soon as the sun goes down to help prevent heat loss. If your exterior door has windows in it, consider hanging a heavy curtain behind it to keep more heat in your home.

What to buy to save you money on your energy bills

Sylvania Eco LED Light Bulbs

This affordable pack of eight LED bulbs is a great choice if you want to switch to a more energy-efficient option throughout your home.

Honey-Can-Do Heavy Duty Gullwing Drying Rack

Switch to drying your clothes outdoors or near a window using this drying rack to save money you usually spend running your dryer.

DNC Weighted Door Draft Stopper

Keep drafts at bay with this weighted draft excluder that’s just the right size for most doors.

Pony Dance Gray Door Curtain

This insulated door curtain helps stop heat loss through external doors with windows in them.

