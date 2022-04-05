Which farmhouse wall art is best?

Farmhouse is a popular design style that appeals to many people. Decorations in this category have a soft aesthetic that can’t help but make you feel warm and cozy. The best way to decorate your home in this style is to display farmhouse wall art.

The Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse White Flower Jars by Portfolio Dogwood – Graphic Art on Canvas is a perfect example. It showcases floral bouquets in a calming color scheme.

What to know before you buy farmhouse wall art

Materials and focus

It’s crucial to find the right kind of accent materials to make your farmhouse decor shine. Most people use a combination of wood and metal, but in softer details than you may see in an industrial style. These materials often look mildly distressed, replicating the look of a well-loved antique.

The farmhouse design style falls into a more traditional category, grounded in simplicity and organic materials. Farmhouse wall art will focus on that classic concept of a welcoming home, creating an atmosphere that feels warm, cozy and comfortable.

Complimentary to existing decor

Pick farmhouse wall art that is complementary to the rest of your home’s decor. Since these pieces will likely be some of the most visible in your home, you want them to blend in with the rest of your decorations. Think about any other decor you may have when shopping for wall art, such as flower vases and area rugs.

The subject of the art

Most farmhouse wall art focuses on either an animal, object or phrase that resonates with the overall farmhouse style. For example, you may want to have a picture of some ducks for your mudroom, or you may want to get a welcome home sign for your entryway. Find subjects that resonate with your values and general home decor. Try to stay within the same color scheme and theme for each room, so your decor doesn’t feel hectic.

What to look for in quality farmhouse wall art

Size

Take wall space into account before you purchase your wall art. Don’t try to cram too much onto a wall if you don’t have enough room. On the other hand, if you have a lot of room, opt for larger pieces. If the artwork is too small, it might look odd in a big space. You can also put together a gallery wall to combine several pieces of farmhouse wall art, which is very popular in the farmhouse decor style.

Colors

Farmhouse decor celebrates neutral colors, such as white, brown, tan and gray. You’ll rarely see bright colors or bold patterns. If there are other colors included, they’re usually a bit diffused and muted.

Paintings, prints or sculptures

If you’re looking for a farmhouse print or painting, chances are you’ll find one set on canvas. Some of these come framed, but this isn’t always the case. Cotton canvas is a high-quality, durable material used in many prints and paintings. You might also want sculpture wall art that captures the organic elements of a farmhouse style. Commonly used materials include glass, metal, wood, ceramic and terra cotta.

How much you can expect to spend on farmhouse wall art

Depending on the brand, size and material, you can find farmhouse wall art pieces ranging from $20-$150. The cost increases from there and can be pretty expensive if you start looking at pieces from more notable artists.

Farmhouse wall art FAQ

How many farmhouse wall art pieces should you display?

A. Remember, the farmhouse design style celebrates simplicity. Don’t go overboard; in general, the less artwork you display, the better. If you have a larger room or wall space, you may be able to display a few pieces of varying sizes on one wall.

Where should you hang farmhouse wall art?

A. You can hang farmhouse wall art in nearly any room. This design style is welcoming and friendly, making it appropriate for the kitchen, the living room and even the bathroom.

What’s the best farmhouse wall art to buy?

Top farmhouse wall art

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse White Flower Jars by Portfolio Dogwood – Graphic Art on Canvas

What you need to know: Bring a feeling of serenity into your home with this print featuring floral bouquets in muted tones.

What you’ll love: This soft, delicate print depicts flower arrangements in three jars that are all contained in a wooden crate. It’s perfect for hanging in the living room or in a bedroom.

What you should consider: Some buyers noticed a few differences between the colors and design of the print online and in-person. Additionally, customers who opted to buy the framed version were disappointed by the cheap quality of the frame.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top farmhouse wall art for the money

Primitives by Kathy Rustic-Inspired Wall Shelf, Metal and Wood Wall Art

What you need to know: Made of metal and wood, this piece conveys the rustic charm that’s characteristic of the farmhouse design style.

What you’ll love: This wall art consists of a round metal tub, lightly distressed to achieve a more rustic effect. It has a single wood shelf mounted on the back of the tub. This piece doubles as wall art and a place to display items.

What you should consider: A handful of buyers felt this was too small, and it was difficult to find anything small enough to fit on the shelf.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Gracie Oaks Midwest Windmill by Scott Medwetz ― Wrapped Canvas Print

What you need to know: This moody yet appealing photograph on canvas print will add an artistic touch to your farmhouse decor scheme.

What you’ll love: It depicts a windmill set against an overcast sky, creating an understated sense of beauty. The sepia tones keep the design streamlined while enhancing its impact. It’s also made of canvas, so it’s quite durable.

What you should consider: At least one buyer struggled to coordinate the sepia color scheme with the other decor in their home.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

