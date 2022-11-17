Which Captain America poster is best?

Captain America has been one of the most popular Marvel superheroes for decades. His first appearance was in “Captain America Comics” No. 1 in 1941 fighting the Axis powers of World War II. That issue sold over 1 million copies, making Captain America an instant hit. Today, with his portrayal by Chris Evans in a string of blockbuster Marvel movies, audiences have continued to thrill to the adventures of Cap as he fights for the safety of all people on Earth.

If you’re a comic book or superhero fan, one of the best ways to showcase your love of a character is by hanging a poster on your wall. The best Captain America poster is from his first solo film, “The First Avenger.” This poster depicts Cap looking solemnly down at his shield as he prepares for yet another battle.

What to know before you buy a Captain America poster

Captain America origin story

Captain America was created by writer Joe Simon and artist Jack Kirby in 1940, a year before the United States entered World War II. In the first Captain America comic, frail Steve Rogers is subjected to an experimental serum that grants him increased strength, speed and agility, transforming him into the shield-slinging Captain America.

Marvel Studios

Marvel’s comic books are the foundation of all their superhero stories. When the company wanted to expand into TV and film, they created Marvel Films, which eventually turned into the Marvel Studios that we know today. This massive entertainment operation is known for all the films we see from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or MCU. They produce all of the Captain America movies and create the cinema artwork as well.

Chris Evans

Actor Chris Evans played Steve Rogers/Captain America starting with 2011’s “The First Avenger.” He continued in the role through two sequels as well as four Avengers movies and cameos in several other Marvel films. “Avengers: Endgame” gave Steve Rogers the happy ending fans had yearned for, and Cap ally Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, took on the Captain America mantle in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What to look for in a quality Captain America poster

Characters

While Captain America will always be the center of attention on these posters, other characters are sometimes represented, as well. In each film, Cap is surrounded by teams of Marvel characters that work alongside him. Therefore, it’s only right they appear in the poster artwork. Black Widow, for example, was featured heavily in “The Winter Soldier” and also appears alongside him on the movie poster. In “Civil War,” Captain America feuded with Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, and on that movie’s poster you can see the two heroes facing off.

Comic book posters

For Captain America fans who’d like a poster that reflects his look in the comic books, there are several options. One poster reproduces the cover of issue #1 from March 1941. You can also find an issue #100 poster, reproducing the cover from that anniversary issue. There are several other posters that maintain the nostalgia and drawing style of early Captain America comics.

Film representation

As far as the Captain America movie posters go, the more closely they represent the actual film, the better their overall quality will be. In the “Civil War” poster, Captain America is shown facing off against his rival Iron Man. The poster depicts the two superheroes side by side along with all their respective teammates. This artwork perfectly represents the plot of the film. Also, be sure you’re shopping for an officially licensed poster, which will feature the film’s title at the bottom along with the cast, crew, director and producer.

How much you can expect to spend on a Captain America poster

Expect to spend $17-$20 for a Captain America poster and an additional $20 or $30 for a framed version.

Captain America poster FAQ

What’s the best size for Captain America posters?

A. The standard poster size is 24-by-36 inches, while theatrical-size movie posters â€” the ones displayed at your local multiplex â€” typically measure 27-by-40 inches.

What other types of Captain Marvel wall art are there?

A. If you’re looking for something similar to a poster, you can find other options for all art that features Captain America. This can include metal posters, canvas art, wall stickers and fabric posters.

What’s the best Captain America poster to buy?

Top Captain America poster

Captain America: The First Avenger Poster

What you need to know: This glossy print poster comes from the first Captain America movie from Marvel Studios.

What you’ll love: The 22-by-34-inch print is offered with a variety of frame options. The image features a solemn Chris Evans as Captain America with his head bowed, clutching the character’s iconic shield.

What you should consider: The frame costs extra and is not included in the poster cost.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Captain America poster for the money

Captain America: The Winter Soldier Poster

What you need to know: This poster comes in a high-quality print and features Captain America walking to battle holding his shield.

What you’ll love: Marvel characters Nick Fury and Black Widow walk behind Captain America as a battle breaks out behind them. Robert Redford also appears on the poster as Alexander Pierce. The poster comes in standard size and in a 16-by-24-inch version.

What you should consider: This poster does not come with a frame.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Captain America Issue #1 Poster

What you need to know: This poster is perfect for the Captain America fan who appreciates the origins of this beloved comic book character.

What you’ll love: The very first appearance of Captain America is shown in full display. You can see the details of the cover, including the “10 cents” price tag and the March release month.

What you should consider: This poster is brightly colored, which might not suit those who prefer the character’s MCU look.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Beliles writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.