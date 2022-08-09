Iodine is best known for keeping the thyroid gland healthy and is included in the Flintstones vitamins’ lineup.

What are the best Flintstones vitamins?

At a time when vitamins were big and bulky and hard to swallow, Miles Laboratories introduced the first chewable vitamin for children in 1960. Eight years later, they partnered with the characters from Hanna-Barbera’s cartoon smash “The Flintstones,” and multivitamins for children were now fun and easy to take. Fred, Wilma, Barney, Betty and Dino became a mainstay at breakfast tables around the country.

Flintstones vitamins remain popular with a wide variety available for children and even adults. They are a staple of good nutritional support that has been trusted for nearly 60 years. For its comprehensive nutritional support and reputation, the best Flintstones vitamins are the Flintstones Complete Chewable Multivitamin.

What to know before you buy Flintstones vitamins

Do children need vitamins?

Vitamins and minerals are important for the development of bones, muscles and blood vessels. They activate energy from food and can strengthen the immune system. Eating a healthy diet is important, but since our bodies don’t store essential vitamins and minerals, taking a daily supplement is a viable way to replenish your body. A daily multivitamin fills in the gaps that our diet may miss.

Are Flintstones vitamins free of additives?

Flintstone vitamins are manufactured without common additives found in other supplements. They do not contain gluten, high fructose syrup, artificial colors, gelatin, genetically modified organisms or aspartame. They also are free of allergens known with dairy, eggs, wheat and soy.

Are there Flintstones vitamins for adults?

Although there are not Flintstone vitamins made just for adults, every Flintstones vitamin package includes labeling that shows the percentage of daily allowance of each vitamin and mineral for both children and adults. Adults can see what their daily intake would be and use Flintstones vitamins if they are unable to take adult multivitamins.

What to look for in Flintstones vitamins

Form

Flintstones vitamins come in three delivery forms.

Gummies offer a tasty and chewy option for children. The flavors are strongest in gummies.

offer a tasty and chewy option for children. The flavors are strongest in gummies. Chewables are the traditional form that quickly breaks down in saliva as children chew them.

are the traditional form that quickly breaks down in saliva as children chew them. Chews, also known as super beans, have a hard outside shell and soft gel middle similar to a jelly bean.

Immunity support

Some Flintstones vitamins are made to strengthen the immune system. They include formulas of vitamins A and E, zinc and extra vitamin C. The immune system is also strengthened by a healthy diet, exercise and restful sleep.

Elderberry

Some Flintstones vitamins are made with elderberry extract. Elderberry is harvested from the Sambucus canadensis tree and has antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. It is a popular extract for supporting the immune system and has a pleasant flavor.

How much you can expect to spend on Flintstones vitamins

Flintstones vitamins run between $0.08-$0.12 per gummy or chewable. Gummies tend to cost less and also come in larger containers. Chewables are slightly more expensive and come in smaller containers. Check the label quantity, as there is a wide range between 60 to 250 servings depending on the vitamin.

Flintstones vitamins FAQ

When is the best time to take Flintstones vitamins?

A. The time of day is not as important as taking vitamins at the same time each day. If your child gets an upset stomach from the minerals in the multivitamin, try taking them following a meal. If your child misses a daily dose, simply wait until the following day to begin taking vitamins again.

Can chewable vitamins be swallowed?

A. Chewable vitamins are formulated to be chewed beforehand. They shouldn’t be swallowed whole. Children under 4 should chew half a tablet.

What are antioxidants?

A. We are exposed daily to free radicals. Free radicals are molecules that damage cells, which can lead to illness and negatively impact body function. Fruits, vegetables and vitamins, A, C and E are antioxidants that minimize the effect of free radicals. Studies have shown antioxidants may reduce the risk of heart diseases and certain cancers.

How old do children have to be to take multivitamins with iron?

A Flintstones vitamins recommend that children ages 3 and older take vitamins with iron. Iron is an important mineral that helps the development of hemoglobin and also affects hormone growth. Talk to your pediatrician if you have questions about your child’s iron intake.

What are the best Flintstones vitamins to buy?

Top Flintstones vitamins

Flintstones Complete Chewable Multivitamin

What you need to know: The classic Flintstones vitamin that provides complete nutritional support for teens and children.

What you’ll love: The container includes a two-month supply. They are free of allergens, artificial colors and high fructose syrup. They feature vitamins A, C, D, E, K, B6 and B12, plus a full mineral panel.

What you should consider: The taste is not as strong as gummies. Some users were disappointed in the chewables’ taste if they used gummies previously.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Top Flintstones vitamins for the money

Flintstones Gummies Multivitamin with Immunity Support

What you need to know: These affordable gummies are tasty and packed with extra vitamins and zinc for immunity health.

What you’ll love: The special formula includes vitamin A, vitamin E, zinc and extra vitamin C for immune health. They have a bold fruity flavor that children love. The container includes enough supply for 75 days.

What you should consider: They have two grams of added sugar.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Worth checking out

Flintstones SuperBeans Multivitamin

What you need to know: These popular multivitamins have a hard outer shell and jelly inside that are tasty and fun to chew.

What you’ll love: The bean-shaped vitamin is popular with children. They are vegetarian and gelatin free. They support healthy growth, development and immunity. They come in lemon, strawberry and orange flavors.

What you should consider: They are very sweet, and some parents worried they tasted too much like candy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

