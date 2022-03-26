Which Vizio Smart TV is best?

Shopping for a TV is becoming increasingly more complicated. Different brands use different terms for effectively the same things. Some of these are smart and intuitive while others aren’t. There are also endless acronyms and jargon with meanings that are hard to puzzle out. One thing that’s certain, however, is the quality and budget-friendliness of Vizio Smart TVs.

The best of all of Vizio’s Smart TVs is the Vizio P-Series Quantum X 4K HDR Smart TV. This Vizio Smart TV meets every possible need, from high quality cinematic experiences to the smoothest possible gaming connections.

What to know before you buy a Vizio Smart TV

Types of LED displays in your Vizio Smart TV

There are three main types of LED displays in your potential Vizio Smart TV: LED, OLED and FALD. Each are a little different. Pick the one that will meet your visual needs most closely. For more information visit the Vizio Smart TV buying guide from BestReviews.

LED TVs: LED stands for light-emitting diode. LEDs serve as the backbone to liquid crystal display — more commonly known as LCD screens — TVs. Here, light is projected from the back of the TV into the pixels. They aren’t as clear or detailed as more advanced TV display systems, but the trade-off makes them brighter, and they can also be much larger.

FALD or XLED TVs: Full array local dimming TVs combine the traits of LED and OLED TVs and exist in a quality spectrum between the two. They are still backlit, like LED TVs, but are better able to prevent light from bleeding into pixels that shouldn’t be receiving the extra light.

You won’t see FALD marked on your potential TV, however. Vizio markets this technology as XLED instead to try and limit customer confusion between display types.

OLED: Organic light-emitting diodes, or OLEDs, mean that each individual pixel is lit separately from every other pixel and only when that pixel needs to be lit. This gives your display an incredible range of color and OLED displays are the closest you can get to seeing a color as it exists in nature. The blacks are the deepest possible black by not lighting the pixel at all, and different viewing angles maintain uniformity and avoid distortion far better than LED displays. The only downside is OLED TVs are usually smaller than most while costing more.

What to look for in a quality Vizio Smart TV

Accessory compatibility

Sound: Vizio Smart TVs, like most TVs, are known for their affordability and their displays and not for their sound quality. While some Vizio Smart TVs might have sound that’s a little better than others it’s strongly recommended you add a sound bar or some speakers to your home setup. Keep in mind these will use up some of the ports on your Vizio Smart TV.

Mounts: If you don’t want to use up more space in your home with a TV stand you’ll need to get a wall mount instead. Most TVs use a mount compatibility system called VESA to allow for any third-party mount to be used on said TV. Vizio generally follows the VESA system but double-check your Vizio Smart TV and prospective mount before purchasing.

How much you can expect to spend on a Vizio Smart TV

Vizio Smart TVs are some of the most affordable smart TVs on the market, but they can still cost a pretty penny. A Vizio Smart TV that costs between $500-$1,000 will usually net you the features you’re looking for with the size you want but won’t necessarily have every feature on your list. Spending above $1,000 will ensure that you do get everything you want in a Vizio Smart TV.

Vizio Smart TV FAQ

Do any Vizio Smart TVs include a digital assistant?

A. They don’t include it per se. If you have a digital assistant like Google Assistant, Alexa or Siri most Vizio Smart TVs will be able to connect to your phone or other smart home connected device and be controlled by them as long as all of these devices are on the same WiFi network.

Can my Vizio Smart TV pick up on my locally broadcast channels?

A. Unfortunately, no. While Vizio and other brands still market their “TVs” as television sets, they are technically just a display as they do not include the hardware for translating over-the-air signals. You’ll need a few extra pieces of equipment to pick up your local channels.

What’s the best Vizio Smart TV to buy?

Best of the best Vizio Smart TV

Vizio P-Series Quantum X 4K HDR Smart TV

What you need to know: The creme of the visual crop, this Vizio Smart TV has all the quality of the best TVs on the market and a tremendous library of apps for all your streaming needs.

What you’ll love: Dolby Vision HDR and 4K upscaling support with an incredible refresh rate means this Vizio Smart TV excels in every possible way.

What you should consider: If you don’t like huge TVs, or don’t have the space for one, this Vizio Smart Tv isn’t for you as it only comes in extra-large sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck Vizio Smart TV

Vizio M-Series Quantum 4K HDR Smart TV

What you need to know: This Vizio Smart TV packs in tons of features and a high quality display far above what its affordable price point would indicate.

What you’ll love: Native Chromecast and Apple AirPlay support with a vibrant 4K LED display and Dolby Vision HDR make this a streamer’s best option.

What you should consider: If you do like huge TVs this isn’t the right fit for you either; the largest option for this Vizio Smart TV is 55 inches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mention Vizio Smart TV

Vizio P-Series Quantum 4K HDR Smart TV

What you need to know: The buttery performance of this Vizio Smart TV and excellent picture quality make this the perfect high-end Vizio Smart TV without digging too deeply into your bank account.

What you’ll love: The bright LED display features Dolby Vision HDR with deep blacks and sharp whites with a high refresh rate perfect for gaming or sports.

What you should consider: The amount and quality of colors in this Vizio Smart TV is lower than other options.

Where to buy: Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.