Which 32-inch smart TV is best?

Gone are the days when you had to connect an external device or a cable antenna to watch television or movies. Most TVs now have built-in smart functionality that lets you access tons of streaming services and apps.

While 32-inch TVs are on the smaller side, they’re ideal for areas like kitchens or bedrooms. However, you still want something high quality. For example, Samsung’s 32-Inch The Frame QLED HDR Smart TV offers stunning visuals and has tons of smart TV apps and a unique Art Mode feature.

What to know before you buy a 32-inch smart TV

Size

In general, 32-inch smart TVs are considered small screens. Compact and lightweight, they’re ideal for casual entertainment in small areas, such as kitchens or children’s bedrooms. However, if you want a big screen for watching movies, it’s best to consider getting a TV over 40 inches.

Panel

Most 32-inch TVs use LED backlight technology, which is excellent for producing consistent contrast levels and vivid colors. Some Samsung models use quantum LED technology that reproduces a broader spectrum of vibrant colors and improved brightness levels.

Resolution

Most 32-inch TVs have a full HD 1080p display, but some only have standard HD displays of 720p. Displays with 1080p provide a sharper image but are more expensive than 720p models.

Though more commonly found in larger screens, 4K ultra HD resolutions for 32-inch TVs are available. They’re more expensive than full HD TVs, but they provide crystal-clear picture quality and stunning visuals since it’s four times the pixelation.

What to look for in a quality 32-inch smart TV

High-dynamic range

HDR is a feature that allows TVs to display sharper images and more colors with superior brightness and contrast levels. It’s essentially an ultra HD picture quality upgrade, so it’s only available on models that support 4K resolution.

Voice assistant

Access to voice assistants is a convenient feature that lets users control their TV without a remote control. It’s a feature usually found on premium models and includes access to popular voice assistants, such as Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri. You can use a voice assistant to select an app, adjust volume and other settings, control music playback and perform other functions.

Smart TV interface

Depending on the brand, there are several smart TV interfaces that differ in functionality and the way you access certain apps and services. Cheaper TVs often have access to fewer streaming apps and services and sometimes have clunky interfaces that can be challenging to use if you’re not particularly tech-savvy.

High-quality smart TVs have easy-to-use interfaces with quick access to popular apps, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. Some TVs also support additional options for controlling the interface, such as Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2 and dedicated smartphone apps.

How much you can expect to spend on a 32-inch smart TV

Less expensive 32-inch models cost $200-$300 and usually have simple interfaces with access to basic streaming apps and services. More expensive models in the $300-$500 range usually offer superior picture quality and premium features.

32-inch smart TV FAQ

Can I use a 32-inch smart TV for gaming?

A. Yes. However, dedicated gaming monitors usually have faster response times and refresh rates than TVs.

Do smart TVs need Wi-Fi to function?

A. Yes, most smart TV’s come with built-in Wi-Fi capabilities necessary for streaming content. However, if you don’t have access to an internet connection, you can connect a Blu-ray player or a video game console to watch movies or TV shows from a Blu-ray disc or DVD.

What’s the best 32-inch smart TV to buy?

Top 32-inch smart TV

Samsung 32-Inch The Frame QLED HDR Smart TV

What you need to know: This smart TV is packed with tons of high-end features, including an innovative Art Mode.

What you’ll love: The main feature of this frame-design smart TV is the Art Mode, which displays a beautiful work of art when you aren’t watching a show. With a customizable frame and Alexa built-in, its quantum dot technology produces vibrant colors.

What you should consider: The mounting design is complicated, and the Art Mode interface is clunky.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top 32-inch smart TV for the money

TCL 32-Inch 3-Series Roku Smart TV

What you need to know: This TV looks great and has a built-in Roku platform that’s easy to use and offers thousands of apps and services.

What you’ll love: It has a sleek, lightweight design with functionality and features that can be accessed through the Roku interface. It has several preset picture settings optimized for sports, movies or TV shows, and you can use your smartphone as a remote through the Roku app.

What you should consider: The panel is delicate and can be damaged easily. Also, some apps take a while to load.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Vizio D-Series FHD Smart TV

What you need to know: This TV offers excellent sound and picture quality and has many premium features not available on many other 32-inch models.

What you’ll love: It has a full-array LED backlight for superior light uniformity and color consistency. With SmartCast, you can access hundreds of streaming services, and it works with Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2. Additionally, it supports voice assistants, such as Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant.

What you should consider: The controls are a bit clunky, the menus sometimes lag and some apps can take a long time to load.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

