An Amazon Fire tablet is a handy gadget to have, but you must make sure that it’s always protected. There might be plenty of tablets to choose from, but they aren’t affordable enough that you can simply buy a new one every week. For that reason, you must get the right kind of protection to ensure that the screen and body remain scratch-free. The best solution to keep your Amazon Fire tablet in tiptop shape is to use a cover with it, which fits snugly around the gadget.

What features to look for in a quality Amazon Fire tablet case

A case prevents severe damage when you drop the tablet, but it can also protect the display in some scenarios. For example, waterproof cases are fully enclosed systems that tightly seal up the ports and have a built-in screen protector to keep moisture out. A good-quality tablet case is made from sturdy materials, such as thick foam or hardened plastic. You will often find that a microfiber layer is attached inside to ensure that the tablet doesn’t scratch when inserted. If bulk is a concern, there are plenty of super-thin cases that won’t add much weight or size to the device. Just keep in mind that thinner cases don’t usually provide the same protection level as thicker cases.

Top Amazon Fire tablet cases

Mission Clear Case with Screen Protector for Fire HD 10

This elegant and simple case for your Amazon Fire tablet is an excellent option. It is compatible with the 11th generation Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Plus. The case edges are soft but still provide sufficient protection from bumps and drops. The connection holes are precisely cut for charging and headphones so that all accessories fit perfectly.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Cover, Compatible with 10th Generation Tablet

An elegant option, this cover is made from premium fabrics on the outer layer, while microfiber keeps the tablet scratch free on the inside. The magnetic connection on the lid ensures that it remains closed and the tablet doesn’t wake up unintentionally. The Fire HD 8 snugly clips into the case while exposing the charging ports and headphones connection.

Nupro Heavy Duty Shock-Proof Standing Cover for Fire 7

The Fire 7 case is the best choice for users worried about damaging their tablet or children mainly using it. The case is made from hardened plastic that is shockproof from all angles, and the corners are squared-off to minimize impact. It comes with a built-in screen protector that prevents scratches, dirt and finger marks. There is a built-in stand on the back of the case that allows the tablet to sit in a horizontal position on a flat surface.

Top Amazon Fire tablet cases for kids

Amazon Kid-Proof Case for Fire HD 8 tablet

Children can be clumsy, so a sturdy case is needed to protect the tablet from drops, bumps and scratches. This is what this case from Amazon sets out to do, as it is made from robust yet soft plastic. In addition, the edges are reinforced to make it shockproof. A kickstand can be angled on the back of the case for better viewing. It is only compatible with the 10th generation Fire HD 8 tablet.

Incipio Atlas Waterproof Case for Kindle Fire HDX 7-inch

If you or your child loves to use the tablet during bath time, this cover is an excellent option. It is made from solid plastic and certified as the first “Made for Kindle” waterproof case. It can withstand underwater pressure up to 6 feet for 30 minutes. So naturally, it has a built-in screen protector, and the accessory ports are covered with waterproof plugs. In addition, it comes with a one-year warranty against water damage from any defects to sweeten the deal.

Amazon FreeTime Kid-Proof Case for Fire 7

Available in a bright purple, this tablet cover is compatible with the 9th generation Fire 7. The solid construction is aided by hard plastic and is thicker around the edges and corners. At the back of the case is a foldout kickstand so that kids can view the tablet hands-free on a flat surface. Even though the case is thick, the charging ports and headphones jack are still exposed, allowing easy access. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have a built-in screen protector and isn’t waterproof.

Top folio cases for Amazon Fire tablet

Incipio Standing Folio Pattern Case for Amazon Fire HD 6

The achieve the stylish folio look, this cross-pattern case has an elastic band over the front cover to keep it closed. The Amazon Fire HD 6 tablet clips into the back holder easily, ensuring that it protects against bumps and scratches. The best thing about this case is that it is fully reversible, which means you can change the design to suit your mood. The lid can also serve as a stand to use the tablet hands-free on a flat surface.

MarBlue Case for Fire HD 7

This folio has a strong elastic band over the lid to keep it closed when not in use. The inside of the case is lined with high-quality microfiber to ensure the tablet doesn’t get scratched. The outer parts of the cover are made from polycarbonate. It is available in four different colors.

Casebot Origami Sleeve for Amazon Fire HD 8

This one resembles a folder or envelope for a slightly different tablet cover. The tablet is held in place through an inner pocket when fully opened. When you want to use the gadget, you simply fold out the built-in kickstand and rest it against the stand. The inside of the cover and the pocket is lined with microfiber, while the outer layer is synthetic leather.

