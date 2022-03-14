Which gaming mouse is best?

The components in your computer are hugely important. For example, if you are a video game player, you’ll need a powerful graphics card, a central processing unit that can handle the load, and enough RAM for fast processing.

But that’s not all. Most gamers will look at an expensive keyboard to enhance their play style but forget about the mouse. For any serious player, this can be a huge mistake. So, why not complete your gaming setup with the Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse.

What to know before you buy a gaming mouse

Your play style

There are several genres of video games, and different devices can enhance your experience in them. While any mouse can be used for all video games, your play style might dictate a specific mouse, such as one having more side buttons for real-time strategy. If you prefer to enable shortcuts and macros on your keyboard, you might not need a mouse with many buttons or switches.

Wireless vs. wired

There is still a debate over which mouse connection is the best for gaming. Consider whether you prefer a device that connects to your computer through a USB cable or a mouse that connects wirelessly through Bluetooth. There are advantages to both, and your play style should be factored in as well. A wired mouse doesn’t need a battery and can have a faster response time. With a wireless mouse, on the other hand, there is no tugging or pulling on cables. They are also more portable, as you simply slip them into your bag without battling any escaping wires. However, wireless devices tend to be more expensive and are often seen as slower than a wired mouse. They also need to be recharged frequently.

Decide on the type of sensor

Depending on the type of games you will be playing, you’ll need to decide between optical or laser sensors. The latter can be more sensitive to movement and are best suited for shiny surfaces such as glass tables. Optical sensors use LED technology to be more accurate with lower sensitivity. Whichever sensor you choose, it’s a good idea to have a robust gaming mouse pad. That way, you know that your mouse’s sensor will accurately track your movements.

What to look for in a quality gaming mouse

Programmable buttons for customized settings

Gaming peripherals have come a long way since only having two buttons and a scroll wheel. Depending on the game you are playing, you might want to map some actions to the mouse instead of using the keyboard. A good-quality gaming mouse has several additional buttons you can program to create a series of customized settings and functions. While not used often by gamers, a good mouse will also have tilt click scroll. That is when you can click on either side of the wheel to scroll horizontally on the screen.

The dots per inch determines the speed

One of the most critical factors for a gaming mouse is the dots per inch or counts per inch. This is a measure of how many pixels the mouse cursor can move across the screen. It is directly related to sensitivity, and a good-quality mouse will have variable settings for DPI depending on the title you are playing or the size of your screen.

Weights for better handling

More common in professional gaming devices, weights can sometimes be added to a mouse to change its handling. Most input devices are relatively lightweight and this, combined with high sensitivity, can make them jerky. By adding weights to a good-quality gaming mouse, you can increase your precision and accuracy.

How much you can expect to spend on a gaming mouse

The average price of a gaming mouse depends on its manufacturer and capabilities. An entry-level mouse can retail for $20-$30, while a professional mouse with customizable buttons can sell for $70-$100.

Gaming mouse FAQ

Can you get an ambidextrous mouse?

A. Yes. Most gaming devices are designed for right-handed players, but several mouse models are made to be ambidextrous. Not all manufacturers have them, though, and they can be difficult to find.

Why does a mouse have onboard memory?

A. A gaming mouse with programmable buttons, customizable DPI and RGB lighting needs to store that data somewhere. Instead of keeping the information on your computer, it is stored inside the mouse so its settings remain the same even when used with a different computer.

What’s the best gaming mouse to buy?

Top gaming mouse

Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse

What you need to know: One of the best gaming devices available, this packs a mammoth 20,000 DPI.

What you’ll love: It’s one of the most popular gaming devices, as the optical sensor automatically calibrates depending on the surface or mouse pad. The high DPI makes it incredibly sensitive and the optical button switches register three times faster than a traditional mouse. It has eight customizable buttons, the ability to change the RGB lighting, and its drag-free cable mimics the movements of a wireless mouse.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have a tilt click scroll wheel and is available for right-handed players only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gaming mouse for the money

Logitech G203 Wired Gaming Mouse

What you need to know: An affordable gaming mouse, this is perfectly suited for many games and different play styles.

What you’ll love: This optical gaming mouse has a DPI of 8,000 that is perfect for fast and precise movements. Through the included software you can also cycle among five DPI settings. In addition to the standard two buttons and scroll wheel, it has two more buttons on the left side. You can change the color of the Logitech logo and the trim through the Lightsync RGB function.

What you should consider: The wheel on some devices can be customized to scroll either smoothly, without resistance, or in a staggered pattern where you’ll feel resistance or hear a click. This mouse isn’t capable of switching between the two modes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

SteelSeries Rival 600 Gaming Mouse

What you need to know: This is the perfect gaming mouse for players who want to compete in esports tournaments.

What you’ll love: One of the few gaming devices made specifically for esports, it has a CPI of 12,000 and a 350 IPS optical esports sensor capable of true 1:1 tracking. It comes with several weights that allow for 256 different center-of-gravity tuning configurations, and a 6.5-foot cable. The Rival 600 has a powerful 32-bit ARM processor built in, used to store your mouse settings and provide low-latency movement.

What you should consider: While it is packed with features, it is also expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

