Prime Day, which takes place on July 11 and 12, is an excellent time to score great deals on tech. But just because it’s on sale, doesn’t necessarily mean you should buy it. That’s where Jaime Vazquez, the tech expert for BestReviews, can help. It’s his job to try out the newest gadgets, such as TVs, to discover which are truly beneficial. He also monitors prices, so he knows when the deals are worth buying, especially as Prime Day approaches. Following are some early Prime Day deals he has his eye on as we get closer to the big sales event.

Last updated on July 7, 2023, at 8 a.m. PT

Best early Prime Day tech deals

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones 52% OFF

These wireless headphones have adaptive noise cancellation that effectively blocks environmental sounds to give you a premium listening experience. A full charge can provide up to 22 hours of entertainment while Apple’s W1 chip keeps you connected with fewer dropouts. The fast-charge feature provides three hours of play after just 10 minutes of charging.

Eken Wireless Doorbell Camera 34% OFF

To make sure you never miss a single ring, this doorbell camera comes with a free doorbell chime. The software features human detection so it can recognize the difference between visitors and vehicles. An encrypted cloud storage plan is available for recording, reviewing and sharing your videos.

Insignia 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV 50% OFF

This 4K TV has technology that can upscale your content to ultra-HD picture quality. It also comes with Alexa voice control, so all you have to do is speak your commands into the remote to find your favorite programs, play music, switch inputs and more. The internet connectivity gives you access to over a million TV episodes and movies.

Wopet Dog Camera 23% OFF

The Wopet pet camera lets you use your phone to watch and communicate with your dog when you’re not home. You can view your pet through the camera and talk to them as needed. If your dog needs a little midday pick-me-up, you can even remotely toss them a treat from the device by using your phone.

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook 33% OFF

Rocketbook is a lined spiral notebook that contains 36 reusable pages. Through inspired technology, users can write or draw on the Rocketbook and save what they’ve created. Once you safely upload your expression to the digital world, simply wipe the page (or pages) clean and you can start again.

JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker 31% OFF

With sound on-the-go, you can have a party anywhere. This wireless JBL speaker is waterproof and delivers the high-end audio quality you expect from JBL. If you want an even bigger sound, you can use multiple speakers together to fully immerse yourself in the music. The impressive battery life gives you up to 123 hours of playtime with every charge.

Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV 36% OFF

For people interested in a quality entertainment experience, this TV is for you. The Amazon Fire TV offers support for 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus. Like other Amazon smart TV devices, this one gives you internet access, so over a million movies and TV episodes are available at your fingertips.

Acer Swift X SFX14-42G-R607 Creator Laptop 31% OFF

If you create, then you need a tool that lets you take advantage of your imagination’s full power. Ampere architecture powers this laptop and new Ray Tracing Cores along with Tensor Cores give you the processing power you need for any endeavor. To protect your creations, this model comes with a biometric fingerprint reader and Windows Hello sign-in options.

Lavince Sports and Sleep Headphones 23% OFF

This inventive sports headband lets you listen to music without headphones or earbuds. The Bluetooth connectivity makes it suitable for use with your favorite gadget while the built-in microphone ensures you won’t miss any calls. The long-lasting battery provides up to 10 hours of listening with a two-hour charge.

Apple MagSafe Charger 21% OFF

Wireless charging is a game-changer. No more plugging in or worn-out Mac ports — you just place your compatible phone on the pad and the magnets make sure everything snaps into the correct position for charging. Besides convenience, this model offers 15 watts for faster charging speeds.

