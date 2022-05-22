Which PS4 charging station is best?

The PlayStation 4 was released in 2013 and has been a massive success for Sony. It’s the company’s second-highest selling console of all-time, behind only the original PlayStation, although the PlayStation 5, released in 2020, outsold the PS4 in its first year.

The DualShock is the signature controller used for the PS4. It can be used wired or wirelessly to play all PS4 games. Charging the controller can be a pain because you’re meant to plug it into the console directly using a USB port. Luckily, there are a ton of options for charging stations that let you wirelessly charge your DualShock controllers with ease.

The best device is the Oivo PS4 Charging Station, which can stack two controllers simultaneously and charge in just over an hour each.

What to know before you buy a PS4 charging station

DualShock controller

If you’re a PS4 player, the DualShock controller is your best friend. It’s the main tool you use to navigate the console’s menu and of course, play all the exciting games the PS4 has to offer.

The controller has both a USB and wireless magnetic charging hookup. When you buy the PS4, your package will come with a USB cord that directly connects to the DualShock controller. This will let you plug in the controller straight away and begin playing. However, if you purchase a wireless charging station you can charge your controller without plugging it in.

Can’t play while charging

One of the downfalls of charging your DualShock controller wirelessly is that you can’t play while it’s charging. This is the main reason Sony designed its devices to charge using a USB cord — to avoid any downtime in gameplay. But charging your controller wirelessly can be a much more convenient way to keep things up and running. Also, there’s no need to worry about cable management with a wireless charger.

Magnetic ports

Most charging stations use magnetic ports to keep controllers in place. The magnetic hookup on the controller lets you fully connect to the charging station. This means you no longer have to assume your controller is connected, only to come back hours later and realize it wasn’t plugged in enough.

What to look for in a quality PS4 charging station

Design

Charging stations usually use two types of designs. One is a horizontal design in which the device sits flat on a table. With this setup, you’ll put your controllers down on their backs with the handles barely sitting above the table top. The second design is more vertical, meaning the controllers will nearly sit on top of each other. There is no real advantage or disadvantage to either style. Decide based on which you like better.

Charging cord

While most users will want to charge their DualShock controllers wirelessly, you never know when you might need to charge using a USB cord. Ideally, you want a charging station with both options, just in case the magnetic charger stops working. Charging via a cord is usually faster than wireless charging, which can save you some time if you’re in a rush.

Input voltage

Input voltage is the amount of volts the charging station can hold, and higher voltage equals faster charging. If you’re looking for the fastest charge possible, look for a charging station that has as close to 240 input volts as possible. While smaller voltage can get the job done, higher is always better. Just be sure it doesn’t exceed 240 volts or it can fry your DualShock controller.

How much you can expect to spend on PS4 charging station

PS4 charging stations cost $12-$21.

PS4 charging station FAQ

How do you know if your DualShock controller is charging?

A. The best charging stations include a LED light that lets you know when your controller is perfectly situated on the device and charging has begun. The light will turn green when the controller is fully charged.

Do you leave the charging station plugged in at all times?

A. Yes. This is one of the main reasons why charging stations are more convenient — you aren’t required to constantly be plugging and unplugging your controller.

What’s the best PS4 charging station to buy?

Top PS4 charging station

Ovio PS4 Controller Charging Dock

What you need to know: As one of the highest-rated PS4 charging docks on Amazon, this is a go-to for thousands of gamers.

What you’ll love: Its clever level design lets you stack your controllers on top of one another for easy insertion and removal. Each charger takes approximately 1.5 hours to fully charge and includes a LED light indicator to let you know their status. You can charge two controllers at once using a wall adapter or USB hub.

What you should consider: It only has 3 volts of input wattage, making it less powerful than other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top PS4 charging station for the money

PDP Gaming Ultra Thin Charging Station

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a space-saving device with an unassuming design, the PDP Gaming charger is the way to go.

What you’ll love: Save space on your entertainment center or gaming desk with this thin device. Charge two controllers at the same time and look for the ambient light indicator to know when charging is complete. This device is officially licensed by Sony and PlayStation.

What you should consider: While the charging is wireless, it will need to be plugged into a wall outlet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

PowerA DualShock Charging Station

What you need to know: PowerA is known for top tier-gaming accessories. Its DualShock PS4 charging station is among their best devices.

What you’ll love: This beast of a station puts out 240 volts for quick and powerful charging. Not only that, the design matches perfectly with the PlayStation 4 and its accessories — so much so that Sony has officially licensed this product.

What you should consider: This station does not come with a charging cord. It can only charge wirelessly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

