Thanks to the modern ubiquity of smartphones, it has never been easier to enjoy the latest entertainment. However, even the largest cellphone’s screen is still fairly small. Fortunately, having a quality smartphone magnifier like the Dizaul 12-inch Mobile Phone 3D Magnifier Projector Screen for Movies, Videos, and Gaming will let you enjoy your mobile entertainment in far greater size and clarity.

What to know before you buy a smartphone magnifier

They make great gifts for people with vision issues

Regardless of your stage in life, it’s important not to stare at electronic screens for too long. This can result in eye strain or visual fatigue. Common symptoms include soreness in your back, shoulders and neck, increased sensitivity to light, dry or watery eyes, double vision and difficulty maintaining concentration. Your loved one may be dealing with age or health-related dexterity issues. This is where a smartphone magnifier can be helpful.

Smartphone magnifiers are specially designed to make viewing content easier. While they certainly don’t solve every problem, they do help. By magnifying your smartphone’s screen, smartphone magnifiers can help prevent eye strain and injuries for users of all ages.

Allows you to turn your smartphone into a laptop cheaply

While it is certainly true that the affordability and availability of portable monitors has greatly improved, it might be hard to believe you can afford one that could cost less than a pricey bottle of wine. However, believe it or not, some models of smartphone magnifiers can do more than just let you view the latest Marvel cinematic release in HD quality.

With the addition of a simple and relatively inexpensive wireless computer equipped with Bluetooth capabilities, you can turn your smartphone into what is effectively a laptop. All you need is the smartphone magnifier and a few extra mobile apps. For anyone who would like to be able to turn their smartphone into a PC at a moment’s notice for business or gaming, a smartphone magnifier is an excellent choice.

What to look for in a quality smartphone magnifier

Screen size

When looking for a smartphone magnifier, consider what size will meet your needs. Consider purchasing a smartphone magnifier with at least an 8-inch screen. Some models even feature 12-, 14- and even 16-inch screens. Regardless of your budget or desired technical specifications, you can find a smartphone magnifier that meets your needs. If you’re buying a magnifier for an elderly loved one with vision issues, make sure to ask them which size will help them see the best. If you’re buying one for a child to watch videos in the car, you should consider how much space you’ll have in the car to fit it.

Visual quality

While a smartphone magnifier’s screen might be large, the visual quality can still leave something to be desired. You’ll want to make sure you find a model that doesn’t distort your image too much. While much of the visual quality is going to come from your phone’s resolution, the shape of the magnifier can make a noticeable difference. If the screen is too distorted, you might not enjoy using it as much.

Operates without power cables

Several models of smartphone magnifiers can operate completely without power cables. This allows you to enjoy enhanced entertainment as long as your smartphone has a decently charged battery. In addition, some models of smartphone magnifiers do require charging to make use of internal equipment like speakers. They can also include battery banks so you can charge your phone and watch an episode simultaneously.

How much you can expect to spend on a smartphone magnifier

Depending on the features, a quality smartphone magnifier usually costs anywhere from $17-$25.

Best smartphone magnifier FAQ

How does a smartphone magnifier actually work?

A. Much like a conventional projector that you might see in a classroom, home or theater, smartphone magnifiers effectively increase the size of your screen by double or more. This allows you to view your favorite content in full HD quality with minimal effort and expense

Can I view content on a smartphone magnifier from the side?

A. Unfortunately, due to the orientation of the device and the technology used in creating them, most smartphone magnifiers must be viewed from the front in order to achieve the best possible viewing experience.

What’s the best smartphone magnifier to buy?

Top smartphone magnifier

Dizaul 12-inch Mobile Phone 3D Magnifier Projector Screen for Movies, Videos and Gaming

What you need to know: This high-quality smartphone magnifier is great for watching and even online gaming.

What you’ll love: This sturdy, yet lightweight unit features solid wood construction for durability, a 12-inch screen for viewing content in HD from virtually any smartphone. Users can also pair a Bluetooth keyboard with it.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with the unit not displaying their full phone screen or providing grainy footage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top smartphone magnifier for the money

Boolian 12-inch HD Mobile Smartphone Video 3D Screen Magnifier

What you need to know: This affordable smartphone magnifier can go with you on your travels.

What you’ll love: This unit is compatible with all iOS and Android smartphones. It also has a super thick screen for improved details and protection from cracking with no need to charge or power the device.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with their smartphones continually falling out of the unit and poor magnification.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Jteman 5-in-1 Bluetooth Speaker 3D HD Mobile Phone Screen Magnifier Amplifier

What you need to know: This is a fully equipped smartphone magnifier for those who prefer some additional technology.

What you’ll love: This unit features the ability to magnify your screen by up to three times. It also has a USB output and battery bank.

What you should consider: You’ll probably need to view content at a very specific angle to avoid blurring.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

