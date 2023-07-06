Pre-Prime Day phone deals you can get today

While Prime Day doesn’t officially happen until July 11 and 12, the deals are already live. If you’re looking for a new phone, it’s an especially good time to be shopping for one. The discounts are good and you can take advantage of them today.

And if you are in the mood to save, there are scores of other early Prime Day deals you can take advantage of as well.

Best bargains on phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 21% OFF

If you crave a luxury phone experience, this one is what you want. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a factory-unlocked Android smartphone that is S Pen compatible. It has a flex mode that lets it stand on its own and a foldable display that gives you big-screen capabilities.

Motorola Razr Plus 15% OFF

This unlocked phone works with all major and prepaid carriers. Although it is a flip phone, you can access the most important features without opening the lid. The Flex View lets you stand your phone at a variety of angles to enjoy content hands-free.

Google Pixel 7 16% OFF

This model features Google’s adaptive battery that can last for up to 24 hours. In emergencies, you can switch to Extreme Battery Saver so you get up to 72 hours per charge. Google’s unparalleled camera offers wide and ultra-wide lenses and zoom options while the built-in virtual private network protects your online activity.

Google Pixel 6a 9% OFF

This version of the Google phone has the Google Tensor chip and a fast-charging all-day battery. The software for the 12-megapixel camera has a variety of useful tools, such as magic eraser, motion mode and portrait mode. The live translate feature is essential for private chats, messages, video captions and more.

Samsung Galaxy A14 22% OFF

This has a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 400 pixels-per-inch density. It comes with 128 gigabytes of storage that is expandable with MicroSD cards. The back features a main, ultra-wide and macro camera, while the front has a 13-megapixel camera for versatility.

TCL 40XL 12% OFF

This affordable phone works with most major carriers. It has a 6.75-inch screen with dual stereo speakers so you can fully enjoy streaming a movie. Under the hood, it’s powered by a MediaTek Helio processor and the Android 13 operating system for fast, efficient and reliable performance.

