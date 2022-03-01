Which Oboz hiking boot is best?

A good hiking boot can be the difference between a nasty sprained or broken ankle plus blistered feet and an enjoyable march among nature. It’s never a good idea to skimp on good footwear for hiking, especially as your feet are what does all the work. Selecting from amongst Oboz’s excellent line of hiking boots ensures you’ll be setting off on the right foot.

The best Oboz hiking boot is the Oboz Bridger BDRY Hiking Boot. Of all the Oboz hiking boots available, the Bridger is the most popular due to its extreme comfort in any weather or climate and its high durability and quality of construction.

What to know before you buy Oboz hiking boots

Size

Like all footwear, it’s essential to ensure your shoes fit exactly to your foot. Any extra space or wiggle room can and will strongly impact the comfort of your experience. That said, you should also consider how thick the socks you plan on wearing will be and make sure the width of your foot is as snug as the length.

Fit

Heel: The heel should be as snug as possible against your foot. The usual maladies that befall a loose heel are bad blisters as your heel rubs against the shoe.

Midfoot: The midfoot should also be as snug as possible by ensuring your lacing is done properly and tightly. A loose midfoot will decrease the support around your ankles to the point of greatly increasing the chance for twisted, sprained and broken ankles.

Toe: Unlike the heel and midfoot, the toes need some room to breathe. Make sure your toes have room to wiggle as a tight toe section can lead to pressure on the toes and toenails that can cause a tremendous amount of pain.

Activity

Oboz makes hiking boots for more than just the great rugged wilds. They also offer boots that are better suited to urban jungles. The key difference is the type of outsole used. A thick and heavily treaded outsole is better for the outdoors, while less intense treads are better for urban hiking.

What to look for in a quality Oboz hiking boot

Insulation

Some Oboz boots offer insulation for cold climates to keep your feet both warm and dry. An insulated boot in warm climates can be miserable, so make sure you select the right boot for your hiking destination.

Waterproofing

Most Oboz boots have water resistance, but certain designs, like mesh heavy boots for maximum breathability, can lead to far less water resistance.

Other features

There’s more to Oboz boots than just their fit and some waterproofing. Other aspects like rubber toe caps and their style and color are equally important when selecting a pair.

How much you can expect to spend on Oboz hiking boots

It’s rare to find any kind of quality shoe for less than $100, especially good quality hiking boots, but luckily the Oboz brand isn’t one of the highest costing brands available. You can find an excellent Oboz hiking boot for around $130-$150, with even better options opening up as you spend closer to $200. If you’re really serious about hiking, you can also find Oboz boots available for much more than $200.

Oboz hiking boots FAQ

Oboz is quite a name. Is there a good story behind it?

A. Yes. Oboz originated around a decade ago in Bozeman, Montana. The people who founded the company adored the outdoors and loved the area where they lived enough to hike its splendors daily. So they named their fledgling company a shortened portmanteau of “outside Bozeman,” or Oboz.

Does Oboz have any commitments to helping the environment?

A. Yes. Its headquarters run on completely sustainable energy in the form of solar, wind and biomass power, plus the company plants a tree for every single pair of Oboz boots it sells. It also donates any of its unsold boots to organizations who are committed to providing footwear to those in need.

What’s the best Oboz hiking boot to buy?

Top Oboz hiking boot

Oboz Bridger BDRY Hiking Boot

What you need to know: This is the most purchased Oboz boot due to its durability and comfort.

What you’ll love: These Oboz boots are available in men’s and women’s styles and stay comfortable in any weather condition.

What you should consider: These aren’t the most breathable boots, and the rubber toe is known to crack.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Oboz hiking boot for the money

Oboz Women’s Sapphire 8 Inch Insulated BDRY Waterproof Hiking Boot

What you need to know: A perfect women’s boot meant for cold weather treks about town that still provides comfort and traction on wilderness hikes.

What you’ll love: The thermal insulation is available in 100, 200 and 400-gram weights to provide just enough heat for your needs without making your feet too hot.

What you should consider: There does not appear to be a similar style of this Oboz boot for men.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Oboz Sawtooth II BDRY Hiking Boot

What you need to know: This is an evolution of the original Sawtooth line of Oboz built for comfort on any terrain.

What you’ll love: The Sawtooth outsole is built to provide extra traction on any type of ground you intend on walking over.

What you should consider: Some customers report a narrowness to the midsection and tightness around the toes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

