Approximately 1.9 million Yeti coolers recalled

A recall doesn’t only happen to generic products. Once a product is distributed to the masses and put under the rigors of everyday use, defects can surface in even top-selling, name-brand goods. The latest example is Yeti coolers. Last week, a recall notice for roughly 1.9 million Yeti coolers was released. Here’s what you need to know.

In this article: Yeti Tundra 35 Cooler, Coleman Soft Cooler Bag and Tourit Backpack Cooler.

Why are Yeti coolers being recalled?

The potentially fatal defect discovered in the recalled Yeti products involves the magnetic-lined closures of certain models. These closures can fail and release the high-powered magnets that are sealed inside. If these magnets are ingested, they can attract to each other or another metal object and become lodged in the digestive tract. This can result in twisting, blockage, perforation, infection, blood poisoning and even death.

Which products are being recalled?

There are four Yeti soft coolers that are involved in this recall: the Hopper M30 Soft Cooler 1.0, the Hopper M30 Soft Cooler 2.0, the Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler and the SideKick Dry Gear Case. These products were available in a variety of colors and sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods, ACE Hardware, Yeti and other stores nationwide from March 2018 to January 2023. They were also available online via Yeti and Amazon websites.

What should you do if you own a recalled product?

Yeti advises anyone who has one of the recalled coolers to stop using the product immediately and contact the company. Consumers can return the item free of charge and receive a suggested replacement product of equal or greater value or a Yeti gift card.

Best non-magnetic coolers

Yeti Tundra 35 Cooler

Yeti’s Tundra 35 is small enough for one person to carry, but it still holds up to 20 cans. The 3 inches of PermaFrost insulation and the bear-resistant FatWall design help keep items inside cool for extended periods of time. There are no magnets in this model; instead, the closures are heavy-duty rubber lid latches.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Arctic Zone Titan Deep Freeze Cooler

This cooler has a zipperless lid that allows for quick and easy access to food and drinks. The deep-freeze insulation keeps ice for up to two days, making this a great option for everything from tailgating to camping. The removable shelf provides a place to store soft items, such as sandwiches, so they won’t get crushed.

Sold by Amazon

Coleman Soft Cooler Bag

The Coleman soft cooler bag is a smaller, portable model that comes with a shoulder strap for convenient transport. It has heat-welded seams to guard against leaks and ripstop fabric to protect against tears. The zippered main compartment can keep ice for up to 24 hours.

Sold by Amazon

Igloo Playmate Cooler

This classic Igloo cooler is a tent-shaped, molded plastic model with a locking lid to prevent spills. The lid features a built-in handle so it can be easily carried with one hand. The rugged build makes it solid for travel.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Tourit Backpack Cooler

A backpack cooler slips over your shoulders, making it a convenient way to bring cold beverages with you on a hike, a bike ride or a camping trip. It’s leakproof, insulated and has multiple pockets, so you can pack a variety of other items that don’t need to remain cold.

Sold by Amazon

Keter Outdoor Hot Tub Side Table

If you want something for your backyard, this patio cooler is a wise option. It features a compartment to keep beverages cool, plus a lid that can elevate and serve as a small table for your drinks. It’s large enough to hold up to 40 12-ounce cans, and it’s weather-resistant.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

