Which Halloween shower curtains are best?

As All Hallows’ Eve draws close, you may be thinking about the most novel and fun ways to temporarily decorate your house. Halloween shower curtains can be a great way to add some festivity to your home. Not only are there many unearthly designs to choose from, but they are also eerily inexpensive and fiendishly quick to install.

When choosing the ideal shower curtain for Halloween, there are several factors to consider. The size, material and durability are just as important as the design on the front. The BestLives Halloween Curtain with Hooks is an excellent example. It is made from machine washable polyester and is available in different sizes. It features a witch riding a broom on a bright orange background with a creepy house and some pumpkins.

What to know before you buy a Halloween shower curtain

Design

Depending on the look you want to achieve, there are many designs to choose from. Some are printed with full-color pictures of popular images like pumpkins, witches, ghosts and ghouls and make a bold impression. Others are more understated with black-and-white patterns or festive phases. Another popular idea is to have one personalized to include your own photo or text.

Quality

Many novelty items can be low quality and there are plenty of cheap shower curtains available; however, they will probably last for only one season. Shower curtains made from high-quality materials, such as nylon, polyester, cotton or linen, are durable and can be reused again and again. For optimum longevity, look for a curtain with a reinforced hem, metal hanging grommets and a weighted bottom.

Correct size

It is imperative that the shower curtain be the correct size; otherwise, it won’t be effective in its primary function of keeping the bathroom floor dry. If it is to be used around a bathtub, it needs to be long enough to sit within the rim without being a trip hazard. For shower stalls, the curtain should finish approximately 2 inches above the tray.

What to look for in a quality Halloween shower curtain

Hanging

Hanging methods vary from curtain to curtain. Some use fabric loops or oversized metal grommets that pass through the pole, while others use hooks. Choose a Halloween shower curtain that has the same hanging method as your existing one, as you will likely want to switch back to your regular shower curtain after the holiday season.

Care and storage

Correct cleaning and storage of your Halloween shower curtain are important if you intend to use it again. Some are machine washable, whereas plastic or vinyl needs to be wiped with a mild detergent and a cloth. Ensure the shower curtain is completely dry before packing it away to prevent mold or mildew.

How much you can expect to spend on a Halloween shower curtain

The cheapest shower curtains are made from plastic or vinyl and can be found for under $10. For one made from high-quality fabric, which can be washed and used again, expect to pay within the $20-$50 range.

Halloween shower curtain FAQ

Are Halloween shower curtains as durable as regular ones?

A. In general, seasonal items tend to be less durable because they are not intended to be used for a long time. However, shower curtains made from high-quality materials should last several years with correct storage.

Do I need a professional to fit my Halloween shower curtain?

A. Most shower curtains are attached using hooks, which can easily be opened and closed by hand. If you need to remove the pole, this may entail removing a couple of fasteners, which is an easy job that requires only a screwdriver.

Can a Halloween shower curtain be matched with any other accessories?

A. Many companies supply a range of Halloween accessories for your bathroom. If you want to continue the theme, look for a Halloween curtain set that includes bath rugs, toilet seat covers, towels or even Halloween-themed toothbrush holders and mugs.

What’s the best Halloween shower curtain to buy?

Top Halloween shower curtain

BestLives Halloween Curtain with Hooks

What you need to know: This Halloween shower curtain is a good choice for families with young children, as the witch and pumpkins ensure it isn’t too scary.

What you’ll love: It has a reinforced hem with metal grommets and comes with 12 hooks. It is available in several sizes and is machine washable.

What you should consider: Its orange background may be too bright for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Halloween shower curtain for the money

Ikfashoni Halloween Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This budget-friendly option is available in several vivid, high-definition designs, including vintage pumpkins and bloody skulls.

What you’ll love: It is made from soft and durable polyester and uses waterproof ink that won’t fade.

What you should consider: This curtain is only available in one size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

HVEST Skull Shower Curtain Set

What you need to know: This Day of the Dead-inspired curtain features embracing skeletons with flowers and vines intertwined.

What you’ll love: It is made from a polyester blend that dries quickly and comes in three sizes. It is part of a set that includes a matching non-slip bath rug.

What you should consider: The quality of the printing tends to vary.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

