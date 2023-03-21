Sleeping on a lumpy or uncomfortable pillow can cost you a good night’s sleep. It’s also important to have the correct head support while you sleep for your neck and spinal health. You can find an affordable pillow that provides both comfort and proper alignment, as long as you know the key factors to look for.

A pillow’s firmness is an important consideration. You’ll want to take into account your sleep position when choosing a pillow’s density level. The filling is also important, especially if you have allergies, and you may prefer the feel of one type of filling over another.

In this article: Weekender Gel Memory Foam Pillow, Snuggle-Pedic Shredded Memory Foam Pillow and viewstar Down Alternative Bed Pillows.

Filling

Pillows under $50 have the following fillings:

Hollow fiber filling is made from polyester and is considered hypoallergenic. You can find hollow fiber filling in pillows of a variety of firmness. The synthetic fibers are hollow, which helps create a loft and lightweight feel to the pillow.

filling is made from polyester and is considered hypoallergenic. You can find hollow fiber filling in pillows of a variety of firmness. The synthetic fibers are hollow, which helps create a loft and lightweight feel to the pillow. Microfiber filling is made of thin polyester fibers. You’ll often see microfiber filling in synthetic “down” pillows. They don’t make for a pillow denser than medium density. Microfiber pillows are also considered hypoallergenic.

filling is made of thin polyester fibers. You’ll often see microfiber filling in synthetic “down” pillows. They don’t make for a pillow denser than medium density. Microfiber pillows are also considered hypoallergenic. Down filling is made of feathers sourced from the undercoat of geese, ducks and swans. The feather fill makes for a lofty fluff and a lightweight pillow. However, some people are allergic to down while others object to it for ethical reasons. Down pillows are soft. Firmer-density ones may cost a lot more than $50.

filling is made of feathers sourced from the undercoat of geese, ducks and swans. The feather fill makes for a lofty fluff and a lightweight pillow. However, some people are allergic to down while others object to it for ethical reasons. Down pillows are soft. Firmer-density ones may cost a lot more than $50. Memory foam pillows are made from polyurethane, a type of plastic. They tend to be firm and conform to the contours of your head. They can be made from a solid piece of foam, often contoured, or shredded memory foam.

Firmness and sleeping position

Back sleepers benefit from a pillow of medium firmness or density. This supports the natural curve of your spine and doesn’t push your head too far forward.

benefit from a pillow of medium firmness or density. This supports the natural curve of your spine and doesn’t push your head too far forward. Side sleepers benefit from a firmer and thicker pillow. If you sleep on your side, you need a good amount of height to properly align your head and neck.

benefit from a firmer and thicker pillow. If you sleep on your side, you need a good amount of height to properly align your head and neck. Stomach sleepers benefit from a soft pillow with a low loft. If you sleep on your tummy, you may also consider sleeping with a body pillow, because this sleep position puts a strain on your back.

benefit from a soft pillow with a low loft. If you sleep on your tummy, you may also consider sleeping with a body pillow, because this sleep position puts a strain on your back. Mixed sleepers are people who change their position throughout the night. A pillow of medium firmness is best for them.

Size

Here are the three standard sizes for bed pillows:

Standard pillows are 20 by 26 inches. This size is easy to find pillowcases for.

are 20 by 26 inches. This size is easy to find pillowcases for. Queen pillows are 20 by 28 inches or 30 inches. They’re also called super-standard pillows.

are 20 by 28 inches or 30 inches. They’re also called super-standard pillows. King pillows are 20 by 36 inches. These are designed for king or California king beds.

Best down pillows under $50

ArticNorthDown Standard Goose Down Pillow Hotel Collection Bed Pillow

This down pillow offers the perfect amount of fluffy softness. The loft is low, so ideal for sleepers who don’t like a thick, puffy pillow. The cotton cover prevents feathers from poking out.

Sold by Amazon

Apsmile Goose Feather Down Pillow

This medium-soft pillow features an organic cotton, zippered cover. It fluffs up nicely and is the perfect balance of softness while providing support. Both stomach sleepers and back sleepers are a fan of this pillow.

Sold by Amazon

Best memory foam pillows under $50

Weekender Gel Memory Foam Pillow

This solid memory foam pillow comes in all three standard pillow sizes. The foam is ventilated and infused with gel to keep you from overheating as you slumber. People rave that they no longer wake up with sore necks after sleeping on the mid-loft of this firm but giving pillow.

Sold by Amazon

Snuggle-Pedic Shredded Memory Foam Pillow

This high-density pillow is filled with shredded memory foam that can be removed or added to adjust the loft and firmness. This versatile pillow works for back, side and stomach sleepers. The bamboo case is cooling, machine-washable and hypoallergenic.

Sold by Amazon

Wayfair Sleep Memory Foam Medium Support Pillow

This memory foam pillow is infused with gel and ventilated to keep you cool as you sleep. It doesn’t shift in the night and is a medium firmness. The mid-loft design makes it versatile for back, side and stomach sleepers.

Sold by Wayfair

Best down alternative pillows under $50

viewstar Down Alternative Bed Pillows

These microfiber pillows come in a two-pack of all three standard pillow sizes. The down alternative fibers are fluffy and plump back up nicely after you sleep on them. They offer ample support for the head and neck, and people experienced a diminishment of neck pain after switching to these pillows.

Sold by Amazon

Mzoimzo Soft Down Alternative Queen Size Bed Pillows Set of 2

These hypoallergenic pillows cost under $30, a great buy for two queen-sized pillows. Ideal for people who prefer a soft, puffy pillow. The microfiber fill is fluffy and offers a higher loft.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ana Sanchez writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.