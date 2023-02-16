Which Korean sheet mask is best?

Korean-style sheet masks initially saw their popularity boom in the U.S. with the K-beauty boom, and they easily took hold due to their quality and ease of use. Though many Western brands have since hopped into the sheet mask game, Korean brands still manufacture some of the best.

A top Korean sheet mask is the Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Facial Barrier Mask, a clinically tested, high-quality mask that uses ingredients including 5-cera complex and peptides to help achieve smooth, soft skin.

What to know before you buy a Korean sheet mask

Sheet masks

Sheet masks are serum-soaked pieces of cloth or paper with holes punched in them for the eyes, nose and mouth. They come in all varieties and stand out for their convenience. There’s no messy washing when it comes to sheet masks, and the masks can be disposed of when they’re finished.

Origination

Quality sheet masks are made by Korean and Korean-American brands and originated in South Korea and Japan. In recent years, sheet masks have been trending in America, especially among beauty lovers who like to try new products that are made to improve the skin.

Serums and bulk masks

Many masks are available to be purchased in bulk, particularly those that come in a variety of styles or with different active ingredients. Many, particularly those from well-known brands, are also available to be purchased as full-sized serums.

What to look for in a quality Korean sheet mask

Material

Korean sheet masks are typically made of either paper, fabric or gel. It’s usually a thin, soft and absorbent material that retains moisture long enough once it’s on the face to do its job. Most of these are biodegradable materials, which are often cellulose-based. Gel-style sheet masks are similar, though rather than being a piece of material soaked in serum, gel masks are made of the serum. These are often drier in texture, but they still get the job done.

Skin

Many sheet masks are aimed directly at dry skin, as the format lends itself to hydration. Serums are highly effective at treating dry skin and the fact that they’re not meant to be washed off means they have plenty of time to absorb. Sheet masks are available for all concerns and skin types, though.

Usage

Another benefit of sheet masks is ease-of-use. All you have to do is remove the mask from the packaging, unfold it and spread it over your face. While the time of use varies by product, 15-20 minutes is standard. After the required amount of time, you can remove the mask and toss it in the trash. While you can blot excess moisture from the face, most masks don’t require additional cleansing after use.

How much you can expect to spend on a Korean sheet mask

Due to the huge number of sheet masks out there, the price can vary immensely, from as low as 50 cents per mask for lower-end or bulk masks to as high as $25 or more per mask for extremely high-end masks with rare ingredients.

Korean sheet mask FAQ

Where can you purchase Korean sheet masks?

A. Mainstream beauty chains, including Ulta Beauty and Sephora, carry a large selection of K-beauty products. If you’re looking for a specific brand or product, some can only be found at specialty Asian beauty stores or from online-only retailers such as Amazon. Be wary when purchasing beauty products from Amazon as they’re not always carefully vetted and fakes abound. The safest option is to buy from a specialty beauty store or from the list of products vetted by BestReviews.

How can you find the ingredients of a mask?

A. It can be difficult to discern the exact ingredients of masks, especially when they’re purchased in bulk or the packaging is in a language you can’t read. Most masks have the ingredients listed on the label. If they aren’t, or if they’re difficult to read, the ingredients in a given mask can usually be found online. Doing research online before purchasing a mask can be useful for understanding the specific ingredients in each mask.

Are Korean sheet masks eco-friendly?

A. Sheet masks are a disposable product, so they’re not as eco-friendly as other types of face masks. Many sheet masks are made of biodegradable ingredients such as paper, fabric or gel, but the packaging almost never is. Because the masks are soaked in a serum, they must remain moist and are usually packaged in foil or plastic.

What’s the best Korean sheet mask to buy?

Top Korean sheet mask

Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Facial Barrier Mask

What you need to know: Dr. Jart+ is known for its quality ingredients, and this highly moisturizing, healing mask is no exception. It uses peptides and ectoin for an ultrahydrating experience.

What you’ll love: In clinical studies, 100% of users reported a decrease in skin dryness after two weeks of use. It’s free of many common skin-damaging ingredients, and the mask is biodegradable.

What you should consider: Some consumers didn’t see the dramatic results they were expecting.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Top Korean sheet mask for the money

Entel Premium Korean Essence Sheet Masks

What you need to know: You’d be hard-pressed to find a better deal than this bulk set of 100 masks in 10 varieties.

What you’ll love: Reviewers love how the masks fit and the number of options available, from aloe to black pearl to pine mushroom.

What you should consider: Some varieties may not work for all skin types, and the labeling on the packages is predominantly in Korean.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Celavi Essense Facial Sheet Mask, 12-Pack

What you need to know: Consider this pack of sheet masks if you like the idea of options to suit a wide range of skin care needs.

What you’ll love: This pack of 12 includes a variety of masks for different uses, including refreshing, detoxifying and skin brightening. They are infused with skin-pampering ingredients such as aloe vera, charcoal, honey, seaweed and more. The cruelty-free masks are also free of sulfates, parabens and oil.

What you should consider: These masks are somewhat messy to apply, as they are very wet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

