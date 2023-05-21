With the right products, a short haircut can be low-maintenance

Short haircuts tend to be more popular in the summer, and this year, that’s truer than ever, as the bob haircut is having a major moment. Summer is prime short haircut season because less hair hanging on your neck and shoulders is much appreciated when the weather turns hot and humid. Also, short hair dries faster, which is convenient if you’re spending your summer days around the pool or at the beach.

If done properly, short hair can be easier and faster to style — and less time getting ready means more time for summer activities and adventures.

Still, short hair requires proper maintenance in order to look polished. Due to the lack of length, it’s not always easy to throw your short hair up into a ponytail or messy bun and call it a day. If you stock up on the right products and use them properly, your short haircut will be in top shape all summer long with minimal effort.

Tips for maintaining a short haircut in summer

Short haircut maintenance all starts with a quality shampoo and conditioner. Split ends and other forms of damage can be more obvious in short hairstyles since damage tends to live at the ends of the hair, which is front and center in a short haircut. Whether your hair frizzes up or falls flat, a short hairstyle can draw more attention to those issues.

The key consideration when choosing a shampoo and conditioner is your hair type (regardless of your current cut). Fine, coarse, curly, oily and color-treated hair all thrive under a different combination of ingredients, so it’s important to know your hair type and pick accordingly.

To maintain your volume and control oil between washes, add a non-damaging dry shampoo to your routine. Make sure to steer clear of harmful ingredients such as benzene and pick a product that won’t leave white residue.

Although you might want to take advantage of the summer heat to air-dry your hair as often as possible, you still can’t neglect a quality hair dryer for those moments when you want to put in some extra styling effort or you need to get your hair dry in a pinch.

The right hair dryer can do the job in a fraction of the time, help protect your hair from heat damage and leave your strands silky and shiny. Look for hair dryers with a variety of heat settings (including a cool air setting) and speeds, so you can adjust the intensity to your hairstyle’s needs.

Summer humidity is notorious for ruining a hairstyle, but the right styling products can help lock your tresses in place. For example, curly hair gel can leave your curls bouncy and voluminous and help fight frizz, despite the moisture in the air. If your hair has tighter coils, a curl-enhancing styling cream that adds moisture and hold will do the trick.

If you’re looking for a truly low-maintenance product to help bring a relaxed, tousled texture to your air-dry days, try a sea salt spray. These salt-infused sprays add texture and volume to your hair and can hold waves in place. If you want even the shortest strands up and off your face and neck, a strong-hold claw hair clip can help.

Some occasions, especially formal ones, may require a bit more priming depending on the look you’re going for. If you want to create curls, invest in a curling iron set with different-sized barrels to allow you to pick the most flattering barrel width for your current hair length. When finished, seal in your look with a high-quality hair spray that adds grip and hold without weighing your locks down.

Best products for maintaining short haircuts

ArtNaturals Organic Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo and Conditioner Set

This shampoo and conditioner set uses the power of argan oil to strengthen and moisturize dry or damaged hair. It includes a 16-ounce bottle of argan oil and aloe shampoo and a 16-ounce bottle of argan oil and shea butter conditioner. The vegan, organic formula won’t leave hair feeling oily or greasy, and it’s free of parabens.

Sold by Amazon

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo

This dry shampoo will make your hair smell fresh and clean, allowing you to extend the time between washes. Rather than just masking odors, it actually cleans hair by absorbing oil, sweat and odor thanks to an innovative formula that uses fast-absorbing powders to soak up and remove dirt and oil. It’s talc- and benzene-free.

Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Ulta

BaByliss PRO Nano Titanium Portofino Hair Dryer

With a generous menu of speed and heat settings, this high-performing hair dryer allows you to get just the right combination of temperature and force for your short style. It evenly distributes heat and leaves hair feeling smooth, shiny and full. It dries hair quickly and is suitable for all hair types. The ergonomic handle is comfortable to hold during longer drying sessions.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Heat & Humidity Gel

Ouidad’s gel does a good job of holding curls in humid climates without an unpleasant feel or scent. A little bit goes a long way to control frizz and keep curls bouncy without being stiff or crunchy. It contains a silk protein that locks in moisture, and it doesn’t contain parabens, phthalates or silicone. It works best on loose curls as opposed to tight coils.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Pattern by Tracee Ellis Ross Styling Cream for Curly & Coily Hair

If your curl pattern is tighter, this styling cream will hold and enhance it. Key nourishing and moisturizing ingredients include shea butter, cacay oil and sweet almond oil. Meanwhile, kahai oil helps seal split ends, provides long-lasting hydration and keeps hair soft and shiny. It’s color-safe and free from harmful ingredients such as parabens, formaldehyde and phthalates.

Sold by Sephora, Amazon and Ulta

Paul Mitchell Awapuhi Wild Ginger Texturizing Sea Spray

Just a few spritzes of this product enhances curls and provides texture without weighing down your hair. It’s great for all hair types, but it’s especially well-suited for giving texture to fine hair or defining curls in curly or wavy hair. The lightweight formula keeps hair soft and has a pleasant ginger scent.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta

T3 Switch Kit Curl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron Set

This small curling iron with a portable base is easy to take on the road and packable for all your summer adventures. The high-quality curling iron set boasts three interchangeable barrels — a 0.5-inch wand barrel, a 1.25-inch barrel and a 1.5-inch wand clip barrel — allowing you to pick the perfect fit for your hair length and style. Each barrel gives defined, polished and voluminous curls.

Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Ulta

Chi Enviro Firm Hold Hairspray

Suited for everyday use, this formula does its job without any stiffness or greasy residue. The fast-drying, lightweight product nourishes hair and increases shine with silk proteins, allowing hair to move naturally and avoid becoming rigid. It holds style all day, but it doesn’t build up in hair.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Revlon Strong Hold Hair Claw Clips

If you only invest in one set of claw clips, let this be it. With double teeth, these 3.5-inch claw clips have enough holding power to keep your hair secure all day long, including the tiniest flyaways. They won’t damage your hair or create tangles. They open wide and are great for a variety of hair textures.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Talia Ergas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.