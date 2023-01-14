Dry skin does not cause dandruff, as many believe. Oil buildup on the scalp causes the dead skin cells to clump together and shed, causing dandruff.

Which dandruff shampoo for color-treated hair is best?

Set the scene: You wake up the day after getting your hair done, excited to style your new cut and color, only to discover a collection of white flakes on your scalp. A dandruff flare-up is always inconvenient, but especially after spending big on hair coloring. Luckily, there are effective dandruff shampoos for color-treated hair.

You want your color to last, and many dandruff shampoos contain harsh chemicals such as sulfates that strip your color. Color-safe dandruff shampoos, on the other hand, hydrate your hair to help hold the color, while the anti-dandruff ingredients clear the buildup of cells on your scalp.

How to deal with dandruff in color-treated hair

A dandruff shampoo for color-treated hair helps restore balance to your itchy, flaky scalp and extend the life of your color. The first course of action when dealing with dandruff is often to find an effective dandruff shampoo, but other steps can also improve the appearance of your scalp.

Start at your scalp and brush your hair out to the ends to eliminate the oils collecting on your scalp. Washing your hair more often will also prevent buildup, but try not to use the dandruff shampoo every time.

Depending on the color-safe dandruff shampoo, you will probably want to thoroughly rub it into your scalp, then let it sit for an extended time so the anti-dandruff ingredients can get to work. Make sure to fully rinse the product out of your hair so nothing is left over that might cause irritation.

Exfoliating your scalp with a scalp shampoo brush is another remedy for color-treated hair. You use these brushes in the shower, and the best ones have flexible bristles that gently break down cell buildup. Use a scalp shampoo brush every time you wash your hair, alternating a color-safe shampoo with a dandruff shampoo for color-treated hair. Throw in a scalp-and-hair leave-in treatment, and your flaky scalp won’t stand a chance.

A flaky scalp can be stubborn, so consult a dermatologist if the issue continues or worsens. Scalp care is essential to healthy hair, and if you know you’re prone to dandruff, continue using products that help exfoliate the scalp even if dandruff clears. Consider limiting heat styling and inform your stylist if flare-ups after coloring become regular.

Best color-safe dandruff shampoos

Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Shampoo

Tea tree oil is a known dandruff remedy due to natural antifungal properties that reduce buildup on the scalp. This shampoo contains tea tree oil as one of its main ingredients and includes lavender to calm irritation. Combining their powers with peppermint results in a cooling effect that feels amazing when you have an itchy scalp.

Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

You can’t go wrong with this best-selling anti-dandruff shampoo containing ketoconazole, a proven dandruff-preventing ingredient formulated to be gentle. It’s been salon-tested on color-treated hair and forms a thick lather that leaves your scalp feeling fresh and clean. You use it twice a week.

Bondi Boost Dandruff Shampoo

Many influencers have talked about their obsession with this Australian shower essential, and it has the vegan-friendly ingredients to back up the hype, including peppermint and aloe vera to soothe and green tea to treat. There are no silicones or sulfates, making it excellent for people with color-treated hair experiencing flakiness due to dandruff, dry scalp and even psoriasis.

First Aid Beauty Anti-Dandruff Shampoo with 1% Pyrithione Zinc

Thanks to its gentle, dermatologically tested formula, this shampoo is gentle enough for those with sensitive skin. It contains clean ingredients and is safe for use on color-treated hair. The pyrithione zinc tackles the root causes of dandruff, while calendula calms and soothes the scalp.

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal and Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo

This 2018 Allure Best of Beauty shampoo doubles as an exfoliator that removes dead skin cells from your scalp. It uses the cleansing powers of charcoal to clean and balance the scalp. It also includes vitamins such as biotin, which strengthens hair to achieve more fullness, while oils such as peppermint and spearmint soothe irritation and maintain even pH levels. The natural ingredients guarantee that this shampoo is safe to use on all hair types, including color- and keratin-treated hair.

Klorane Balancing Shampoo with Galangal

Designed to deal with flaky scalps, this shampoo is effective from the first use and leaves hair soft and shiny. Free from parabens, sulfates, mineral oils and silicones, it’s gentle on your scalp and suitable for color-treated hair.

Biolage Scalpsync Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Biolage products are inspired by nature, making its dandruff shampoo gentle yet effective for all hair types, even color-treated hair. It controls the appearance of flakes and helps you achieve a clean, healthy scalp. For best results, use it twice a week and let it sit on your scalp for at least two minutes.

Head & Shoulders Supreme Soothe and Strengthen Hair and Scalp Shampoo and Conditioner

Head & Shoulders is the granddaddy of dandruff shampoos, and these dandruff experts know how to treat a flaky scalp. Their Color Protect line shampoo and conditioner will work to soothe your scalp and strengthen your hair at the roots. The argan oil will keep your color-treated hair soft and hydrated.

