Which Chanel perfumes are best?

Nothing can stir up memories as much as a fragrance or scent. The perfume you wear can become an integral part of your identity, and there is no perfume more classic than Chanel perfume.

Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel revolutionized the fragrance industry when she debuted her very first perfume, known as Chanel No. 5, in 1921. Since 1921, Chanel has continued to create and release beautiful and unique fragrances.

What to know before you buy a Chanel perfume

Ask for a sample of perfume

Make sure to test out a sample size of Chanel perfume before purchasing a full-size bottle. That way, you can truly see how the fragrance interacts with your skin. You can trade perfume samples with your friends and find other perfume lovers through fragrance-themed online forums and blogs.

Consider your budget

It’s essential to consider your budget when you are purchasing a bottle of Chanel perfume. Perfume can be expensive, but some more affordable Chanel perfume options are available for those interested.

Switch up your fragrance with the seasons

Make sure to switch up your fragrances when the seasons and temperatures change. Higher summer temperatures can intensify heavy and dense scents like musk, so it’s better to try out a light floral or citrus fragrance during the summer months and leave the heavy scents for the autumn and winter months.

What to look for in a quality Chanel perfume

Ingredients

Chanel perfumes use layers of various scents. The ingredients in Chanel perfume include alcohol, water, synthetic ingredients, aldehydes or organic compounds, animal extracts and essential oils. The animal extracts make the fragrance last longer, while the essential oils come from fruits and plants and help make up the scent itself.

Perfume notes

Perfume notes are usually divided into three different categories, including base notes, middle notes and top notes. The top notes, or “head notes,” are the lightest scents and what you smell when you first apply the Chanel perfume, while the middle or “heart notes” make up the central portion of the perfume. The base notes take the longest to develop.

Type of fragrance

There are a few different fragrances out there, including parfum, eau de parfum, eau de toilette and eau de cologne.

How much you can expect to spend on a Chanel perfume

You can expect to spend various amounts, depending on the type of fragrance. Chanel parfums range from $100-$480 per ounce, while Chanel eau de parfums go for $34-$38 per ounce. Eau de toilette costs $33-$52 per ounce, and Chanel eau de cologne costs about $44 per ounce.

Chanel perfume FAQ

What’s the best way to try a perfume to see if you like the scent?

A. Don’t wear any other lotions or fragrances when you are trying on perfumes. Simply dab or spray the perfume lightly onto your arm and wait for the alcohol to evaporate since fragrances can take some time to develop on your warm skin. Keep in mind that the primary notes of the perfume can take up to half an hour to develop, so be patient. After half an hour, you can smell the true character of the perfume and decide whether you like the perfume enough to purchase and wear it.

Why do fragrances smell different on different people?

A. Fragrances often smell different on different people because the moisture and warmth of your skin impact how a perfume smells on you. While you might be wearing the same perfume or fragrance as millions of other people, it will smell subtly and uniquely different on you, so it’s crucial to sample the perfume on your skin before you make your purchase.

What’s the best place to store your Chanel perfume?

A. It might seem natural to store your Chanel perfume in the bathroom, but the moisture and heat can cause your fragrance or perfume to break down more quickly over time. Once the perfume breaks down, it will start smelling differently than intended. Make sure that you don’t store your perfume in any extreme temperatures or direct sunlight for this reason. It’s best to store your Chanel perfume in a cool and dry spot in your home to maintain the integrity of the fragrance.

What’s the best Chanel perfume to buy?

Top Chanel perfume

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Intense

What you need to know: This powerful Coco Mademoiselle fragrance from Chanel offers an intense and long-lasting scent.

What you’ll love: Considered the best of the best, this popular Chanel eau de parfum fragrance offers a deep infusion of vanilla absolute, tonka bean and patchouli for a warm and floral scent that will turn heads.

What you should consider: Some customers say that the smell of the perfume is overwhelming.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Chanel perfume for the money

Chanel Coco Eau de Toilette

What you need to know: This popular and budget-friendly eau de toilette from Chanel is the ideal sophisticated scent for customers of every age.

What you’ll love: This affordable Chanel eau de toilette provides an Indonesian patchouli-tinted scent and a blend of ylang-ylang, jasmine absolute and mandarin for the perfect layered fragrance that won’t break your budget.

What you should consider: Keep in mind that some customers claim that the scent of the perfume is overpowering.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Toilette Spray

What you need to know: This fresh and youthful smelling eau de toilette spray from Chanel is the perfect modern choice.

What you’ll love: This modern oriental Chanel eau de toilette spray features a blend of patchouli, jasmine, May rose and iris for a warm and floral scent. The fragrance also has enriching notes of fruity lychee and Sicilian grapefruit.

What you should consider: It’s essential to consider that the scent of this spray doesn’t last very long.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

