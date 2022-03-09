Which Fenty bronzer is best?

Fenty’s massive foundation shade range changed the beauty industry when the brand hit the market in 2017, and Fenty bronzer is just as groundbreaking. If you’re looking for a flattering bronzer that’s easy to use for both a just-back-from-the-beach glow and for contouring, Fenty’s Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer is the top choice. Here’s how to pick the best Fenty bronzer for your skin tone and makeup goals.

What to know before you buy a Fenty bronzer

How to pick the right shade of bronzer

If you’ve never used bronzers before, picking one from Fenty’s lineup can be intimidating. A good rule of thumb for finding the right shade of bronzer is to go only one or two shades darker than your natural skin tone at your jawline, where the skin is least affected by the elements. If possible, try the bronzer out in natural light to ensure it’s a good fit.

Know your undertone

Part of what makes Fenty such a groundbreaking brand is that it pays attention to the skin’s undertones. Fenty bronzers are customized to suit cool, neutral and warm undertones. There are a variety of ways to figure out your undertone:

If you can see your veins in your wrist, determine if they look blue or purplish (cool undertone) or greenish (warm undertone).

If you feel like gold jewelry flatters you better than silver, you may have warm undertones. If you gravitate towards silver, you may have cool undertones.

Is your go-to white blouse white or off-white? Pure white tends to look more flattering on those with cool undertones, while off-white suits warm undertones better.

If these tests aren’t conclusive, you may have neutral undertones, so you may be able to experiment with both warm- and cool-toned bronzers.

Cruelty-free beauty

Fenty Beauty is a cruelty-free company, meaning they do not test on animals or sell their products in countries that require animal testing. Some, but not all, Fenty bronzers are vegan, which means they do not include animal-derived ingredients.

What to look for in a quality Fenty bronzer

Inclusive shade range

Creating makeup that flatters a variety of skin tones, particularly those who the beauty industry has historically overlooked, was a top priority for Rihanna when she started Fenty. As a result, Fenty’s bronzer formulations are available in as many as nine shades that suit skin tones from fair to very deep.

Fenty bronzer formulation options

Fenty bronzers are available in classic pressed powder compacts and cream formulas. In general, cream bronzers are better for beginners because they’re easier to blend. However, they can look especially shiny on oily complexions. Powder bronzers deliver a more velvety finish and they can help absorb oil to prevent shine, but they may stick to dry patches if you have dry skin, and they have more of a learning curve.

Shimmer vs. matte

Depending on the look you want to create, you may want a specific finish from your bronzer. A shimmery bronzer is perfect for adding glowy dimensionality, while a matte bronzer can both contribute a sun-kissed finish and contour your face. Currently, all Fenty Beauty bronzers have a matte finish.

How much you can expect to spend on a Fenty bronzer

Depending on the formulation, Fenty bronzers cost $28-34.

Fenty bronzer FAQ

How do you apply bronzer?

A. For a natural-looking sun-kissed glow, swipe your brush across the bronzer and tap off any excess. Then, sweep the brush along the apples of your cheeks, your nose, forehead, and anywhere else that gets lit by the sun. Use a light hand to start: it’s much easier to add more product than remove it.

How do you contour your face with bronzer?

A. Contouring lets you add definition to your face by darkening shadowed areas of your face, like the hollows of your cheeks. Using a matte bronzer, lightly dust along the hairline, under your cheekbones and your jawline in the shape of a “three,” then blend well.

What kind of brush do you use for bronzer?

A. A soft, fluffy powder brush is best for applying bronzer. For contouring, look for an angled brush with densely packed bristles. This kind of brush is better suited to blending out cream bronzers as well.

What are the best Fenty bronzers to buy?

Top Fenty bronzer

Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer

What you need to know: Whether you’re contouring or just adding color to your cheeks, this powder bronzer delivers a finish that’s matte yet still warm and glowy.

What you’ll love: Its nine shades are formulated to flatter a wide range of skin tones and undertones. This bronzer blends easily and gives skin a soft-matte finish with natural warmth.

What you should consider: Some users had trouble building up enough color, while others struggled to find a good match for their undertone.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Fenty bronzer for the money

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer

What you need to know: A little goes a long way with this lightweight, sheer bronzer.

What you’ll love: It’s easy to blend out this user-friendly bronzer for a natural-looking finish. It’s also one of the few cool-toned bronzers available.

What you should consider: If you’re looking for a bold evening look, this bronzer may not deliver enough pigmentation.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Fenty Beauty Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick

What you need to know: This creamy makeup stick is a great bronzer for contouring.

What you’ll love: It’s a multipurpose product available in seven matte-finish, natural-looking shades. The sticks are magnetized so you can pair them up with other Fenty products or brushes.

What you should consider: Some users found the formula too dry to blend out well without first warming it up on the back of their hand.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

