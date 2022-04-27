Which Lancome products are best?

Lancome is a French luxury beauty brand known for its timeless skin care staples, fragrances and makeup products. Founded in 1935 by Armand Petitjean, it continues to be one of the beauty industry’s most trusted names and sought-after brands.

When it comes to finding the best Lancome products, the Advanced Genifique Face Serum should definitely be on your radar. This anti-aging formula quickly plumps, hydrates and revitalizes your complexion without risking breakouts or skin irritation.

What to know before you buy a Lancome product

Skin type

Your skin type is an essential factor in determining what skin care and makeup products will work for you. Whether you’re shopping for foundation or looking to switch up your skin care routine, knowing what your skin needs makes it easy to narrow down your choices. For instance, if you have particularly dry skin, you need a heavy-duty moisturizer that can help restore your skin without irritation, like Lancome’s Absolue Revitalizing and Brightening Soft Cream.

Similarly, if you have oily or acne-prone skin, you’re more likely to benefit from using a lighter, water-based formula like the Hydra Zen Gel Cream.

Finish

Eyes: Lancome’s collection of eyeshadows is available in a range of matte and metallic shades. You’ll also find pencil and liquid eyeliners that give you ultimate precision and intense color payoff. The brand’s Hypnose mascara is a cult classic.

Face: You’ll find liquid, powder and stick foundations in matte and dewy finishes. Its hydrating, lightweight concealer covers flaws without ever creasing or caking.

Lips: Whether you’re looking for a luminous cream finish, a high-shine lip gloss or a non-drying liquid lipstick, there’s something for everyone.

Cheeks: Lancome also offers creamy powder blushes and highlighters that melt into the skin with ease for a second-skin feel.

What to look for in a quality Lancome product

Nourishing ingredients

Most Lancome products are packed with skin-loving ingredients, pure antioxidants and soothing probiotic extracts to repair and protect your skin against daily aggressors. Some of the most popular ingredients include vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, retinol, salicylic acid, niacinamide and glycolic acid.

Noncomedogenic

Lancome also offers several noncomedogenic skin care and makeup products. These are specifically formulated with ingredients less likely to clog your pores and are great for sensitive, oily and acne-prone skin.

Shade variety

Lancome has long been committed to embracing diversity by representing all skin tones. The brand’s Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation comes in a whopping 45 shades, making it easier than ever to find the perfect shade match for your skin tone. You will also find its full-coverage concealer in 20 shades. With the virtual e-shade finder on Lancome’s website, you can discover your best match and the two closest options for your skin in just a few simple steps.

Wear time

Lancome’s formulas offer long-lasting wear for 14-16 hours. The brand’s primer perfectly preps the skin for the rest of your makeup. Its foundations, concealers, mascaras and lipsticks won’t transfer, budge or fade throughout the day and don’t need touch-ups.

SPF

While it’s necessary to have a dedicated sunscreen for the face, skin care and makeup products with SPF can help streamline your beauty routine and protect your skin from the sun to a certain extent. Lancome offers primers, day creams, powders and foundations that contain SPF for added benefit. These can be a good solution if you are likely to spend most of your day indoors. However, they’re not strong enough for the pool, beach or outdoor activities.

How much you can expect to spend on a Lancome product

Lancome products range from $14-$246. Prices vary based on their sizes, ingredients and formulations.

Lancome product FAQ

Is Lancome cruelty-free?

A. No, though Lancome stresses the company does not conduct animal testing on products or ingredients except when required by law.

Do Lancome’s products contain parabens?

A. Yes, many Lancome products contain parabens. However, they also offer a handful of paraben-free products. It’s always advisable to check the label for ingredients before making a purchase.

What’s the best Lancome product to buy?

Top Lancome product

Lancome Advanced Genifique Face Serum

What you need to know: This cult-favorite serum is lauded for its smoothing and moisturizing properties.

What you’ll love: The serum feels incredibly light and absorbs quickly. It’s non-greasy and is perfect for sensitive and acne-prone skin. It helps provide quick yet intense hydration and helps brighten dull skin. The self-loading dropper delivers the perfect dose of serum for each application.

What you should consider: It contains fragrance and alcohol and is priced on the higher side.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Ulta and Macy’s

Top Lancome product for the money

Lancome Lash Idole Lash-Lifting and Volumizing Mascara

What you need to know: This game-changing mascara helps lengthen and volumize your lashes without ever clumping.

What you’ll love: It’s quick to apply, gliding onto lashes smoothly and providing a featherlight feel. The curved wand helps ensure every single lash is coated, instantly lifting and fanning out lashes for an eye-opening effect. It’s long-lasting and does not flake or smudge.

What you should consider: Some users said it was difficult to remove.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Ulta and Macy’s

Worth checking out

Lancome Teint Idole Ultra 24-Hour Longwear Matte Foundation

What you need to know: This is Lancome’s bestselling full-coverage liquid foundation that stays put all day.

What you’ll love: It conceals flaws without looking powdery or feeling heavy. Offering buildable medium-to-full coverage, it’s also transfer- and humidity-resistant. The oil-absorbing formula helps keep shine to a minimum. Available in 45 shades, it has SPF 15 and is suitable for all skin types.

What you should consider: Some users with dry skin said it might settle into fine lines.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Ulta and Macy’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Esha Saxena writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.