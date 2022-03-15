Which infant floor seat is best?

Developmental milestones like sitting up or crawling are exciting for both the parents and baby. However, acquiring new abilities takes a lot of practice and muscle strength. Thankfully, there are many different ways to help your baby learn to sit up independently, including an infant floor seat.

Infant floor seats come in different styles and feature many unique accessories. If you’re looking for a versatile infant floor seat that grows with your baby, the Bumbo Soft Foam 3-in-1 Multi-Seat with Tray is a top choice.

What to know before you buy an infant floor seat

What is an infant floor seat

An infant floor seat is a portable chair that supports a baby while sitting and helps them develop the muscles needed to sit independently. It’s placed on the floor and sometimes has toys, music or a tray to keep the baby entertained. However, some infant floor seats convert into a booster seat to use at the table when the baby is older.

Safety tips for using an infant floor seat

Never leave your baby unattended while they’re in a floor seat.

Always use the safety harness or straps while your baby is in the seat.

Never use a floor seat on a counter, dining room table or other raised surface.

Always use a floor seat as directed by the manufacturer, including following the age, weight and developmental guidelines.

Other ways to help your baby sit up independently

Here are a few other ways to help your baby sit up independently.

Tummy time: One of the best ways to encourage your baby to sit up independently and develop muscle strength is to offer tummy time. It doesn’t require any baby gear or special gadgets.

One of the best ways to encourage your baby to sit up independently and develop muscle strength is to offer tummy time. It doesn’t require any baby gear or special gadgets. Offer support: Another way to teach your baby how to sit up is to get down on the floor with them and offer support. Let your baby sit in between your legs and use you as support.

Another way to teach your baby how to sit up is to get down on the floor with them and offer support. Let your baby sit in between your legs and use you as support. Get their attention: If your baby seems to dislike tummy time or their infant floor seat, try to get their attention and distract them with a toy, playing peek-a-boo or their favorite stuffed animal. Developing new muscles can be uncomfortable at first, so you’ll need to get your baby used to a sitting position.

What to look for in a quality infant floor seat

Accessories

Accessories can make the difference in utilizing an infant floor seat to its full potential. For example, if an infant floor seat doesn’t come with a tray, make sure to check if they sell one separately so you can use the infant floor seat for toys or feeding. Some may also have additional toys that attach to the infant floor seat.

Comfort

If your baby isn’t comfortable, they won’t want to spend time in their infant floor seat. Most floor seats include a padded insert or foam to make them comfortable.

Easy to clean

From spit-up to drool to dropping snacks, babies are messy. You will likely need to clean your infant floor seat often, so be sure to choose one that is easy to clean. Nooks and crannies are known to trap food and are hard to clean. Also, if an infant floor seat has a fabric insert, check to see if it’s machine washable.

Activities

While some infant floor seats are a simple seat to help your baby learn to sit independently, others come with music, toys, lights or even a snack tray. If your baby has something to do, they’re more likely to love their infant floor seat.

How much you can expect to spend on an infant floor seat

Depending on the brand, materials and additional features, infant floor seats can cost $30-$100.

Infant floor seat FAQ

Can I use an infant floor seat in the bathtub?

A. Infant floor seats were not tested in water, nor were they designed to be used in water. While many infant floor seats are plastic or foam and can probably withstand water, using an infant floor seat in the bathtub is not safe.

Can I feed my baby while they’re in an infant floor seat?

A. Yes. Many infant floor seats even convert to a booster seat designed to use at the table. However, make sure your baby is holding up their head and showing signs of readiness before feeding them solid food.

What are the best infant floor seats to buy?

Top infant floor seat

Bumbo Soft Foam 3-in-1 Multi-Seat with Tray

What you need to know: Recommended for ages 6 to 36 months, this foam floor seat also converts to a high chair and booster seat.

What you’ll love: The foam Bumbo seat is one of the classic floor seats, and this redesigned version features an adjustable height, attachment straps and a removable foam pad. It also includes a removable tray.

What you should consider: The tray has an awkward empty space that can trap food, making it challenging to keep clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Top infant floor seat for the money

Fisher-Price Sit-Me-Up Floor Seat

What you need to know: A wide sturdy base and attachable toys keep babies safe and provide entertainment.

What you’ll love: While it’s a large floor seat, it folds flat, making it convenient to store or take on the go. In addition to being soft and comfortable, the seat pad is also removable and machine washable.

What you should consider: The opening and leg holes are on the smaller side and work best for younger babies.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Worth checking out

Infantino Music & Lights 3-in-1 Discovery Seat and Booster

What you need to know: Those looking for an activity floor seat will love this discovery seat that includes music and lights.

What you’ll love: In addition to the play piano and removable toys, the tray also features a built-in snack bowl. When your baby is older, it also becomes a booster seat that attaches to a chair.

What you should consider: The built-in tray is hard to keep clean and allows food to get stuck in the toys and piano.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

