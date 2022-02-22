Which striped turtlenecks are best?

Picking out the best striped turtleneck for you depends on several factors, most significantly including how thick you want the material to be and what kind of stripes you want it to include, among other considerations. Whether you want a striped sweater, shirt or something else entirely, the turtleneck style is back in fashion and some may even argue that it never left.

This simple PrettyGuide Long-Sleeve Striped Turtleneck Sweater is an excellent option that comes at a low price while offering enough colors and styles in the comfortable material to accommodate the needs of most turtleneck buyers.

What to know before you buy a striped turtleneck

Use

While it’s pretty likely that you plan to wear your striped turtleneck, it’s worth considering if you need it to look like something specific for a Halloween costume or if you just want to add it to your regular clothing rotation. Owners of the best ugly Christmas sweaters may pride themselves in their sweaters being ugly, but those in striped turtleneck sweaters and shirts can trust that they’re wearing a timeless style, no matter how they’re used.

Striped turtleneck sweater vs. shirts

While you can find plenty of types of striped turtleneck clothing on the market, the two most common styles tend to be sweaters and shirts. The main difference between the two usually comes down to how thick a given fabric is and if it was weaved together like a sweater or produced with small fibers like a shirt.

Turtleneck fabric

You may not necessarily prefer one fabric to the next, but striped turtleneck clothes are broad enough of a product to be made in several different fabric styles. Most commonly including a blend of either polyester, cotton or both, striped turtlenecks can also include other materials like nylon, rayon and spandex, among other fabrics still.

What to look for in a quality striped turtleneck

Comfortable

Like with any piece of clothing, the best option should ultimately be comfortable to wear. Comfort for striped turtlenecks can include the type of material worn, the clothing piece’s overall size and how the turtleneck collar feels on a person’s neck.

Stripe style

The style of stripes you want for your striped turtleneck may determine which shirt or sweater you like best, especially with such a wide variety of stripe sizes, colors and overall styles available. While some buyers may want a thin stripe in their turtlenecks, for example, others may prefer the larger, ribbed striped turtleneck style, in addition to several other types yet.

Preferred colors

Striped turtlenecks can also vary in color, with the vast majority including a simple two-tone stripe pattern. Still, you can also find turtlenecks with multiple stripe colors if you prefer, or those with unique configurations like a base color that is different than the colors depicted in the stripes.

How much you can expect to spend on a striped turtleneck

Like many clothing items, striped turtlenecks can range quite a bit in price, especially for designer pieces and other high-quality pieces of clothing. For a cheap striped turtleneck shirt, you can expect to spend at least $14, while striped turtleneck sweaters and other high-end products may cost $20-$80.

Striped turtleneck FAQ

Do they make striped turtleneck bodysuits?

A. In addition to sweaters and T-shirts, many companies also make striped turtleneck bodysuits if that’s what you’re looking for. While striped turtleneck sweaters and shirts are open at the bottom around a person’s waist, striped turtleneck bodysuits instead come together at the bottom, allowing a person to put their legs through the top and bottom combo.

Where can I find a striped turtleneck dress?

A. You can find striped turtleneck dresses at several different online retailers like Amazon. You can also find several striped turtleneck dresses in different colors, stripe styles, materials and sizes from online retailers, just like you can with the same look in shirts and sweaters.

What’s the best striped turtleneck to buy?

Top striped turtleneck

PrettyGuide Long-Sleeve Ribbed Striped Turtleneck Sweater

What you need to know: This cozy, striped turtleneck sweater is extra-long and includes a thick, dual-walled turtleneck collar that’s perfect for cold weather and comfy work-from-home days.

What you’ll love: The material on this striped turtleneck is made from a thick polyester blend including viscose and nylon, designed to hang well beneath the wearer’s waist. This striped turtleneck sweater is also available in various styles and colors, including a solid black version without stripes.

What you should consider: This striped turtleneck sweater tended to run a little larger than some buyers expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top striped turtleneck for the money

Floerns Long-Sleeve Slim Fit Striped Turtleneck Shirt

What you need to know: For something thinner and more affordable, these slim-fit, long-sleeve striped mock turtleneck shirts offer a more minimal collar than other models in a wide range of colors.

What you’ll love: These striped mock turtleneck shirts are super affordable and are made from a stretchy fabric made completely out of polyester. In addition to black and white, you can purchase these striped turtleneck shirts in brown, gray, pink and navy, among other colors and designs.

What you should consider: These striped shirts include a slightly smaller “mock neck” collar, which wasn’t quite as large as some like to have in a turtleneck.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hotmiss Long-Sleeve Striped Pullover Turtleneck T-Shirt Top

What you need to know: Another good striped turtleneck T-shirt pick, these pullover turtlenecks can sport a wide variety of looks along with being super comfortable and coming at a fair price.

What you’ll love: These striped turtleneck shirts are made from a blend made up mostly of cotton and polyester, with a small amount of spandex for added stretch. Buyers can also purchase this striped turtleneck in other colors like red, yellow and navy blue, among others.

What you should consider: These striped turtlenecks are more like shirts than sweaters, although some buyers wanted a thicker material. These turtlenecks also ran small for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

