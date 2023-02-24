19 casual outfits that are stylish enough to wear through the winter

With winter here, there’s no time left to prepare for the cold. That doesn’t mean it’s too late to get stylish winter clothes, but it does mean you need to act fast.

When shopping for new clothes, it’s important to remember that no piece is worn in a vacuum. You’ve got to pair things in your mind while shopping, visualizing how things will look. You should also consider that some of your fall clothes can still be worn if paired with items like thermal underwear.

Outfit examples

Casual but stylish winter outfits tend to be on the simple side, though that doesn’t mean they can’t be a little fancy. Clothing such as turtlenecks and fleece-lined jackets, for example, can be paired well with jeans or thermal leggings. Flannel of all kinds is also popular and casual. Just don’t confuse it with plaid, which is the name of the pattern that most flannels use.

Thermal underwear

A little-known secret to increasing your outfit-making options is to have a good set or two of thermal underwear. These types of clothing are thin enough to be worn comfortably under other layers, but they have properties that keep you extra warm. You can even wear them as is for warmer-than-usual pajamas.

Winter accessories

An outfit isn’t made solely of tops and bottoms, though you could keep it simple if you really wanted. Instead, your outfit should include winter accessories, such as gloves, scarves and earmuffs. Some earmuffs even have Bluetooth functionality so that you can listen to your music without leaving your ears exposed.

Best tops for women

Amazon Essentials Polar Fleece Jacket

This basic fleece jacket is perfect for keeping the focus on other parts of your outfit. It comes in 12 sizes and 40 styles, and it is made of polyester or recycled polyester.

Sold by Amazon

Anrabess Oversized Sweater Dress

This pullover dress resembles a turtleneck sweater and can be used to make countless looks when combined with other clothing and accessories. It comes in five sizes and 20 styles.

Sold by Amazon

Fruit of hte Loom Waffle Thermal T-Shirt

This T-shirt can be worn under other tops that are otherwise too cold to wear during winter. It comes in nine sizes and 10 styles (with some including one shirt and others having two).

Sold by Amazon

Merokeety Long-Sleeved Crew Neck Sweater

This sweater is slightly oversized to make it more comfortable and to shake up the usual looks one achieves with standard-fit sweaters. It comes in five sizes and 32 styles.

Sold by Amazon

Minthunter Cowl Neck Sweatshirt

This sweatshirt’s neck is loose with several folds, making it easier to pair with larger earrings or small necklaces. It comes in five sizes and nine styles.

Sold by Amazon

Best bottoms for women

Champion Fleece Sweatpants

These sweatpants have an adjustable waistband. They’re also anti-shrink and machine-washable, and they come in six sizes and four styles.

Sold by Amazon

Grenasasilk Women’s Silk Long Underwear

This set includes a top and bottom. You can wear them around your home or put them under thinner outfits when going out. They come in five sizes and three styles.

Sold by Amazon

Minus33 Merino Wool Pants

These thermal pants are essentially the winter version of too-thin-for-winter yoga pants. They’re made of merino wool for softness and plenty of warmth. They come in seven sizes and eight styles.

Sold by Amazon

NexiEpoch Fleece-Lined Leggings

These leggings have a high waist and are butt-lifting to give you some extra oomph. They come in three sizes and eight styles.

Sold by Amazon

Signature By Levi Strauss and Co. Gold Label Jeans

These jeans are packed with options. There are 18 styles and 21 sizes split between standard and plus. Additionally, they can be pull-on or mid-rise and have three inseam options.

Sold by Amazon

Best tops for men

Carhartt Base Force Thermal Long-Sleeved Shirt

This shirt can be worn underneath other tops or as is in weather that isn’t too cold. It has a zipper pocket over the left breast. It comes in 11 sizes and three styles.

Sold by Amazon

Columbia Half-Zip Top

This simple top is perfect for throwing over a T-shirt, plus the zipper can be let down if you start to get too hot. It comes in five sizes and two styles.

Sold by Amazon

Levi’s Sherpa-Lined Hooded Trucker Jacket

This hooded jacket can protect your neck and ears from the harsh winter winds. It comes in 14 styles and 16 sizes that are split between standard and big and tall.

Sold by Amazon

TSLA Thermal Long-Sleeved Compression Shirt

This is the undershirt you need if you want to wear your favorite T-shirt on a chilly day. It comes in 22 styles (split between individual shirts and pairs of shirts) and seven sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Wrangler Authentics Long-Sleeved Sherpa-Lined Shirt

This flannel shirt is lined with sherpa to keep you warm, even if you wear it completely unbuttoned. It has two chest pockets and comes in six sizes and 13 styles.

Sold by Amazon

Best bottoms for men

Amazon Essentials Fleece Sweatpants

These sweatpants have a tapered bottom with elastic cuffs to help keep gusts of wind from finding their way up. They come in 11 sizes and 13 styles.

Sold by Amazon

Fruit of the Loom Sofspun Fleece Sweatpants

These sweatpants have an open bottom, making them perfect for lounging comfortably at home. They come in six sizes and four styles that can be purchased individually or as a set of two.

Sold by Amazon

Silver Jeans Co. Relaxed Fit Jeans

These jeans have stretch denim for extra flexibility and mobility. They sit below the waist and have straight legs. They come in 52 sizes and 14 styles.

Sold by Amazon

TSLA Microfiber Underwear Set

This set includes thermal pants and a long-sleeved shirt that you can wear alone around the house or underneath thinner clothes to stay warm. It comes in seven sizes and 23 styles.

Sold by Amazon

