It’s matching pajama season

With fall finally here and the evenings getting noticeably chillier, it’s time to slip into something cozy at night. And all the better if your pajamas can keep you toasty and warm, make you look cute and match with your whole family — including the dog.

Thanks to Old Navy’s Halloween collection, it’s possible. The new line features tons of family-friendly costumes and matching PJ sets so everyone — even your pets — can celebrate spooky season in both comfort and style.

Must-have matching Halloween loungewear from Old Navy

Matching Halloween One-Piece Pajamas for Women

This two-piece pajama set is perfect for chilly fall nights. It’s long pants and sleeves but made of a lightweight, breathable cotton blend that won’t be too warm (it’s not winter yet). The mummy pattern is spooky but still playful with candy pieces. Plus, it comes in men’s and children’s sizes, so the whole family can match.

Unisex Jack-O’-Lantern One-Piece Costume for Toddler & Baby

OK, so this is technically a costume, not pajamas. But your baby or toddler will look so cute in this jack-o’-lantern one-piece, and it certainly looks cozy enough to nap in, so why not let it do double duty? It can be PJs until the big night, then keep your little one cozy for trick-or-treating. Win-win.

EveryWear Slub-Knit Graphic T-Shirt for Women

This fun T-shirt comes in a relaxed fit that will suit teens and adults, and it features a graphic print of ghosts and a fun, Halloween-themed message: “If you got it, haunt it.” Wise words for fall, indeed.

Matching Halloween Print Pajama Set for Women

This fun pajama set features a jack-o’-lantern print that will put anyone in the Halloween mood. Get it in women’s, men’s and children’s sizes so your whole family can join in the fun.

Matching Unisex 2-Way-Zip Snug-Fit Pajama One-Piece for Toddler & Baby

These festive skeleton zip-up pajamas are perfectly cozy and full of Halloween spirit for the whole family. The full-length zipper is reversible for flexibility and breathability.

Matching Gender-Neutral Printed Snug-Fit Pajama Set for Kids

We love our furry friends, and the pets on these gender-neutral kids’ pajamas are ready for Halloween in their ghost costumes with brooms and trick-or-treating pails in hand (or mouth).

Matching Gender-Neutral Printed Snug-Fit Pajama Set for Kids

These pajamas fit perfectly into spooky season with their bright orange background and patterned bat motif. They come in snug-fitting sizes for kids and adults, so you can dress up the whole family.

Microfleece Costume Hoodie for Pets

When the whole family is dressing up, you can’t leave out Fido. These fleece bat and candy corn costumes match the human versions, so your entire family — pup included — can coordinate.

Halloween-Print Jersey-Knit T-Shirt for Pets

Imagine hosting a family Halloween party with matching T-shirts — even for the dog. These dog-sized T-shirts come in two festive prints, each with matching human sizes for men, women and kids.

Cozy Socks 3-Pack for Women

No cozy pajamas are complete if your toes are cold. These fuzzy socks provide ultimate warmth but also more fun Halloween colors and patterns to complement your family’s PJs and costumes. Happy Halloween!

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.