Which lighted Christmas wreath is best?

Few things usher in the holiday season quite like a festive Christmas wreath covered in lights. These ring-shaped ornaments are traditionally crafted from real evergreen branches, but if you want a beautiful wreath you can use year after year, an artificial Christmas wreath may be the product for you.

Whether you want to place your Christmas wreath on the door or over the fireplace, for a durable ornament with LED lights and a classic design, check out the National Tree Company Red Mixed Christmas Wreath.

What to know before you buy a lighted Christmas wreath

Real vs. artificial Christmas wreaths

There are quite a few factors to consider when deciding between a real or artificial Christmas wreath. Natural Christmas wreaths provide the recognizable smell of pine and offer a blank slate for customization, but they aren’t reusable and can shed needles all over your floor. You may also have trouble finding the perfect wreath for your space every holiday season.

Artificial Christmas wreaths can last for years and come in every shape, size and style you can imagine. You can match the ornament with your existing holiday decor, and many high-end models come with timers, adjustable branches and more.

Lights

Most modern Christmas wreaths use LEDs as their light source. LED lights are long-lasting, energy efficient and don’t generate heat like conventional incandescent bulbs. A light up Christmas wreath can feature any number of LED lights, from 10 to 200, so consider where you plan to place the ornament and how bright you want it to be. The lights on a Christmas wreath can be either white or multicolored.

Location

Think about where you plan to place your lighted Christmas wreath before deciding on a product. Some lighted wreaths are delicate ornaments with glass components that could break easily if placed outside, while others are durable decorations meant to withstand the frigid winter. An outdoor Christmas wreath with lights is usually at least 30 inches in diameter and will be described with terms like durable and long-lasting.

What to look for in a quality lighted Christmas wreath

Ornaments

Lighted Christmas wreaths typically come adorned with festive decorations like ball ornaments, vibrant ribbons and artificial berries. If you want to decorate the wreath yourself, look for a simple evergreen loop with no accompanying ornaments.

Adjustable

Look for a lighted Christmas wreath with adjustable branches. This feature lets you bend the artificial branches to a desired shape and cover any unwanted bare spots.

Timer

Some high-end Christmas wreaths have built-in timers so the LED lights will turn on and off at scheduled times. Timers can be convenient if you have a busy schedule or want to conserve your wreath’s battery life.

Fire-resistance

If you plan to place your Christmas wreath near or above a fireplace, look for a decoration that’s made from fire-resistant materials. This detail will provide you with peace of mind over the holidays and usually results in a more durable wreath.

Additional features

A lighted Christmas wreath can have any number of fun and festive features, from lights that change color to a small speaker that plays holiday music. Some high-end models are even infused with a pine tree scent so you aren’t missing the nostalgic Christmas wreath fragrance.

How much you can expect to spend on a lighted Christmas wreath

The cost of a lighted Christmas wreath can vary depending on the diameter and any included features. Most consumers can expect to spend $30-$100 for a large, versatile decoration.

Lighted Christmas wreath FAQ

How do you hang a lighted Christmas wreath?

A. Most artificial Christmas wreaths come with a hook and instructions on how to install it. If your ornament doesn’t, stop by your local hardware store and ask an associate what hanging products they recommend.

Where should you place a lighted Christmas wreath?

A. Christmas wreaths are traditionally placed on the front door of the home, but you’re welcome to hang your ornament anywhere. Common locations include windows, living rooms and over the fireplace.

What’s the best lighted Christmas wreath to buy?

Top lighted Christmas wreath

National Tree Company Red Mixed Christmas Wreath

What you need to know: A traditional lighted Christmas wreath, it’s perfect if you like a red holiday aesthetic.

What you’ll love: Vibrant and durable, this artificial wreath has a classic look and comes with adjustable branches, shiny red ball ornaments and authentic-looking pine tips. At 30 inches in diameter, this large outdoor lighted Christmas wreath is a solid choice for the front door.

What you should consider: A few customers had issues with how the Christmas wreath was packaged and shipped.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top lighted Christmas wreath for the money

National Tree Company Wintry Pine 24-Inch Artificial Christmas Wreath

What you need to know: A popular and durable lighted Christmas wreath, it has a lifelike, wintry look.

What you’ll love: The pine tips are dusted with artificial snow and accompanied by pinecones and realistic juniper berries. Fifty warm-white LED lights are powered by a convenient timer and three AA batteries.

What you should consider: Some users reported the lighted Christmas wreath was not as vibrant as depicted in pictures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

National Tree Company Norwood Fir 30-inch Artificial Christmas Wreath

What you need to know: A versatile Christmas wreath, it comes with 100 pre-strung LED lights but no ornaments.

What you’ll love: This lighted wreath has 400 branch tips so it looks very full and authentic. It’s crafted from fire-resistant materials and is perfectly suited for indoor or outdoor use. There is also an integrated timer for added convenience.

What you should consider: Despite being advertised as 30 inches in diameter, some users received a wreath that was smaller than they expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

